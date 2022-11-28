ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Official says over 10,000 Ukrainian troops killed in war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A top adviser to Ukraine’s president has cited military chiefs as saying 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the country’s nine-month struggle against Russia’s invasion, a rare comment on such figures and far below estimates of Ukrainian casualties from Western leaders.
Ukraine news – live: Kyiv lost up to 13,000 soldiers in war so far, says Zelensky aide

Ukraine’s armed forces have lost around 10,000 to 13,000 soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s war against the country, Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said.The top Ukrainian officials said that the war-hit country is “open in talking about the number of dead” and added that more soldiers have been injured than had died.This comes as Joe Biden has said he is ready to speak with Mr Putin if the Russian president is interested in ending the war in Ukraine, as he sought to alleviate European anger over US subsidies.Mr Biden said that the “one way” for the war to end...
Rail unions decry Biden's call for Congress to block strike. Businesses praise the plan

President Joe Biden was in the unusual position Tuesday of being praised by business interests and attacked by his normal allies in the labor movement after calling for Congress to move immediately to block a strike by more than 100,000 union members at the nation's freight railroads set for the end of next week.
House passes legislation to avert a rail shutdown

The House on Wednesday approved legislation to avert a rail shutdown following a grave warning from President Joe Biden about the economic danger posed by congressional inaction. By a 290 to 137 vote, the House passed the tentative rail agreement that will prevent a rail strike. The vote was largely...
Oath Keepers leader, associates, convicted in Jan. 6 conspiracy case

(CNN) — A Washington, DC, jury on Tuesday convicted Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and one of his associates of seditious conspiracy for their role around the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, splitting on a number of other charges brought against the five alleged members of the right-wing militia group.
Senate passes bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage in landmark vote

The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, called the Respect for Marriage Act, in a landmark bipartisan vote. The final vote was 61-36. The bill was supported by all members of the Democratic caucus and 12 Republicans, the same dozen GOP members who backed the bill for a procedural vote earlier this month.
Be Careful With That Brazilian Translation to English

Originally Posted On: https://www.brazilcounsel.com/blog/be-careful-with-that-brazilian-translation-to-english. International business transactions rely heavily on translations. After all, what’s the alternative when the parties don’t speak the same language? In the case of a Brazilian translation to English, just make sure you can trust the accuracy. While translations are useful and, arguably, necessary,...

