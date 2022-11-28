Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
White House treads carefully as protests unfold in China as US tries to mend relations with Beijing
As frustrated demonstrators take to the streets across China to protest the government's draconian Covid-19 restrictions -- prompting rare civil unrest and clashes between the public and officials -- the Biden White House is choosing its words carefully and deliberately. Top US officials who have been closely monitoring the unrest...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Zelenskiy aide reveals up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed; Russian missiles hit Zaporizhzhia, mayor says
Ukraine’s armed forces have lost between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers so far, according to a senior presidential adviser; Russian forces reportedly struck southeastern city overnight
Official says over 10,000 Ukrainian troops killed in war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A top adviser to Ukraine’s president has cited military chiefs as saying 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the country’s nine-month struggle against Russia’s invasion, a rare comment on such figures and far below estimates of Ukrainian casualties from Western leaders.
Ukraine news – live: Kyiv lost up to 13,000 soldiers in war so far, says Zelensky aide
Ukraine’s armed forces have lost around 10,000 to 13,000 soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s war against the country, Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said.The top Ukrainian officials said that the war-hit country is “open in talking about the number of dead” and added that more soldiers have been injured than had died.This comes as Joe Biden has said he is ready to speak with Mr Putin if the Russian president is interested in ending the war in Ukraine, as he sought to alleviate European anger over US subsidies.Mr Biden said that the “one way” for the war to end...
Media outlets praise anti-lockdown protesters in China after condemning American demonstrators as ‘extremists’
Various news outlets have praised the anti-lockdown protests in China, however when Americans protested lockdowns, their coverage took on a different tone.
KTEN.com
Rail unions decry Biden's call for Congress to block strike. Businesses praise the plan
President Joe Biden was in the unusual position Tuesday of being praised by business interests and attacked by his normal allies in the labor movement after calling for Congress to move immediately to block a strike by more than 100,000 union members at the nation's freight railroads set for the end of next week.
KTEN.com
Biden 'confident' rail strike will be avoided though congressional hurdles loom
President Joe Biden said Tuesday he is "confident" a rail strike will be avoided while meeting with the top four congressional leaders, though any one senator could slow down the process of approving legislation that would avert such a strike -- and at least one said he was planning to do so.
KTEN.com
House passes legislation to avert a rail shutdown
The House on Wednesday approved legislation to avert a rail shutdown following a grave warning from President Joe Biden about the economic danger posed by congressional inaction. By a 290 to 137 vote, the House passed the tentative rail agreement that will prevent a rail strike. The vote was largely...
KTEN.com
The Bidens' first state dinner features butter-poached lobster with a side of hospitality
President Joe Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday, using the very first state dinner of his presidency to shore up relations with a key American ally whose friendship has until recently been on the rocks. Sources close to the planning described a super-sized event...
KTEN.com
DOJ wants 'all' transcripts and evidence in House January 6 probe, Garland says
The Justice Department is seeking access to "all" transcripts and other evidence collected in the House January 6, 2021, investigation, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday. The comments from Garland, in response to a question from CNN's Evan Perez, nodded to the monthslong effort by the department to access the...
Musk drops the bipartisan pose — and Republicans cheer
Twitter’s new CEO has aligned himself with the GOP and welcomed back far right-wing users as Democratic scrutiny escalates.
KTEN.com
Oath Keepers leader, associates, convicted in Jan. 6 conspiracy case
(CNN) — A Washington, DC, jury on Tuesday convicted Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and one of his associates of seditious conspiracy for their role around the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, splitting on a number of other charges brought against the five alleged members of the right-wing militia group.
KTEN.com
January 6 committee to discuss potential criminal referrals at Friday meeting
As the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack stares down a fast-approaching deadline to complete its work, members are scheduled to have a key meeting on Friday to discuss its final report as well as the possibility of making criminal referrals, multiple sources tell CNN.
Ron DeSantis is strategically holding back from picking a fight with Trump, DeSantis ally and longtime GOP donor says: Rolling Stone
GOP donor Dan Eberhart said he's been told DeSantis' team is holding back and letting the media "harpoon Trump" without the governor having to act.
KTEN.com
READ: Appeals court ruling halting special master review of Mar-a-Lago documents
A federal appeals court on Thursday halted a third-party review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
KTEN.com
Senate passes bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage in landmark vote
The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, called the Respect for Marriage Act, in a landmark bipartisan vote. The final vote was 61-36. The bill was supported by all members of the Democratic caucus and 12 Republicans, the same dozen GOP members who backed the bill for a procedural vote earlier this month.
Haley, Pence and other potential ‘24 candidates buff up their dark money groups
The non-profits associated with possible presidential candidates are taking in millions. The donors are anonymous.
The Oath Keepers Got Convicted. Now What?
Prosecutors may have taken down the group’s leaders, but there could be an anti-government backlash.
Asian shares sink on revived worries over recession, China
Shares have retreated in Europe and Asia ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data
KTEN.com
Be Careful With That Brazilian Translation to English
Originally Posted On: https://www.brazilcounsel.com/blog/be-careful-with-that-brazilian-translation-to-english. International business transactions rely heavily on translations. After all, what’s the alternative when the parties don’t speak the same language? In the case of a Brazilian translation to English, just make sure you can trust the accuracy. While translations are useful and, arguably, necessary,...
Comments / 0