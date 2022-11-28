Read full article on original website
Mom shares daughter's kindness in class: "I made a teacher cry today"Amy ChristieTampa, FL
Florida Young Birders Club Seeking Members Throughout the AreaModern GlobeTampa, FL
As credit card balances are at record highs, flexible work provides Tampa residents a way to pay down debtInstaworkTampa, FL
"Plenty of Dead Fish": Fisherman Says Red Tide is Back Again Near TampaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
MarineMax buys Tarpon boatyard
Clearwater giant boat and yacht dealer MarineMax Inc. has added another property to its portfolio. MarineMax has acquired several parcels in Tarpon Springs in a $4 million deal. The company purchased the property, which houses a boatyard and repair operation, from Odessa-based Riverport Capital LLC, which is controlled by Jack...
villages-news.com
Pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin
Some happy-go-lucky pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin. Stop by the home at 1258 Tambourine Terrace in the Whitney Villas to see the display put up by William and Lauren Prokopy. She describes a portion of the light display as “Billy’s pig pen.”
hernandosun.com
Local restaurant recognized for sprucing up Brooksville
Florida Cracker Kitchen magnates Blair and Ethan Hensley were awarded the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement Award for their latest restaurant, The Cook Shack. During the November 7, 2022, City Council Meeting, Amanda Cunningham-Rudd, Chair of the Brooksville Beautification Board, and council members recognized The Cook Shack as a Brooksville business that brightens the corner at 511 South Broad Street.
usf.edu
A developer adds partners as it prepares a proposal for the Tropicana Field site
As the city of St. Petersburg edges closer to choosing the company that will redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District — and site of Tropicana Field — one is expanding its team as it prepares to officially submit a proposal. Sugar Hill Community Partners (SHCP) announced Tuesday it’s...
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper Dropper
When Central Plaza opened in 1952, it was deemed Florida’s largest shopping center. This massive retail development covered 7-8 blocks of St. Petersburg between first avenue north and south, crossing Central Avenue.
fox13news.com
Massive City Furniture opens along I-4 in Plant City as area sees development boom
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Strawberries aren't the only things setting down roots in Plant City. Big companies are coming to the area, including a new City Furniture showroom along I-4 that will have its grand opening Friday. It is a massive complex along the interstate that covers a dozen football...
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach restaurant granted outdoor dining ‘parklet’
ST. PETE BEACH — After a series of commission meetings and design changes, Chill Restaurant at 357 Corey Ave., which bills itself as an American fusion-style eatery and bar, was finally granted permission to have permanent outdoor dining using a so-called parklet. During a hearing at the commission’s Nov....
stpetecatalyst.com
City receives 4 proposals for Tropicana Field/Gas Plant
December 2, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg has received four proposals in response to the Historic Gas Plant District request for proposals (RFP). The proposals were submitted by: 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners. Today, Dec. 2, was the deadline to submit proposals. "We commend 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines & Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates, and Sugar Hill Community Partners for their diligent efforts to submit proposals that will fuel inclusive progress and equitable development for future generations who will live, visit and do business in our city," St. Petersburg Mayor Kenneth Welch said in the city's news alert. "We will review the proposers' plans with a keen eye on their interpretation of affordable and workforce housing; office and meeting space; arts and culture; research, innovation, and education; recreation; open space, healthy and sustainable development; and intentional equity. We look forward to engaging the community as we determine the future of this historically and economically vital part of St. Petersburg, and the Tampa Bay region." All proposals will be posted on the City's website after an expeditious review by City staff to ensure that each proposal is ADA compliant. The selection process will also include a community presentation on Jan. 4 at the Coliseum. A final decision will be announced by Welch at his first State of the City address scheduled at the end of January.
stpetecatalyst.com
Waveney Ann Moore: An island author with a cause
The title of the book The Island Sisters has a nice ring to it, conjuring up swaying palm trees, sunny beaches and women who enjoy a tight bond. This first novel by longtime St. Petersburg resident Micki Berthelot Morency has all of that, but don’t be fooled into believing it’s a tropical version of a Hallmark movie. It’s not.
Pinellas SunRunner sees great interest from public
The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority shared that more than 70,000 riders have taken advantage of its new SunRunner since the October launch.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete opts out of county tenant protections
Thursday’s city council meeting was a mixed bag for St. Petersburg tenants and their advocates. Council members unanimously approved codifying the city’s withdrawal from Pinellas County’s tenant bill of rights – which offers some stronger protections than its municipal counterpart. However, the first reading of an ordinance amendment that prohibits certain income restrictions and mandates landlords accept government assistance payments for move-in costs received nearly the same support.
suncoastnews.com
Holiday season has arrived in west Pasco
It’s that time again! For more than 40 years, the Holiday Rotary Club has been dazzling residents and visitors with the spectacular display of lights, floats, marching units and more that comprise the annual Holiday Street Parade of New Port Richey. This year’s event will be on Dec. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown New Port Richey.
stpetecatalyst.com
Cross-Bay Ferry will depart earlier on Sundays
November 30, 2022 - Officials with the Cross-Bay Ferry announced they are changing the Sunday schedule to meet riders’ needs. Starting Dec. 11, the first ferry service of the day will launch from St. Petersburg at 10 a.m., with its new final departure time from the city at 4:45 p.m. The last departure from Tampa is now 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Additionally, the ferry will run Jan. 16 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day - since it cannot provide service Jan. 28 due to Gasparilla restrictions.
Pasco County proposes new 37-mile trail
Pasco County has proposed a new 37-mile trail that would stretch throughout the county in an effort to connect communities and provide an accessible trail.
Construction Continues at Sesh in St. Pete
The new gastropub comes courtesy of Matt Powers and his Mad Beach Craft Brewing crew.
Local area brothers named among People Magazine's 'Kindest People in America'
It doesn’t take much to spread kindness in your community, but People Magazine recently named some of the kindest people in the country, including a pair of brothers from the Tampa Bay area.
stpetecatalyst.com
SPPD helps stem burglary surge in Sanibel
December 1, 2022 - St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway told city council members that his department continues to aid communities devasted by Hurricane Ian during Thursday morning’s update. He said a contingent of one sergeant and six officers would continue rotating shifts in Sanibel Island through Christmas. An influx of contractors clearing debris and repairing homes in the area has led to a surge in burglaries, explained Holloway. At one point, he said local officials reported 200 thefts of equipment and supplies in just one week.
For its 10th anniversary, the Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival is going 'sweet and spicy'
There'll be live wrestling, too.
stpetecatalyst.com
Florida Power, Synapse partnership supports innovators
Startup founders have another reason to anxiously await an upcoming local pitch competition, as America’s largest electric utility is contributing $75,000 in prize money. Officials with Florida Power and Light (FPL) and Synapse Florida announced a new partnership this week for Tampa’s 2023 Synapse Innovation Awards. Pamela Rauch, vice president of external affairs and economic development for FPL, said the utility believes the power of partnerships will propel the state’s startup ecosystem.
stpetecatalyst.com
World Cup Watch party moves to Jannus
December 1, 2022 - What organizers have billed as Tampa Bay’s biggest World Cup watch party will take over Jannus Live starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The event - co-hosted by American Outlaws St. Petersburg, the Tampa Bay Rowdies, The Galley and Mary Margaret’s Irish Pub - brought thousands to Williams Park last week. The U.S. Men’s National Team takes the pitch against the Netherlands at 10 a.m. in the knockout round.
