Palm Harbor, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

MarineMax buys Tarpon boatyard

Clearwater giant boat and yacht dealer MarineMax Inc. has added another property to its portfolio. MarineMax has acquired several parcels in Tarpon Springs in a $4 million deal. The company purchased the property, which houses a boatyard and repair operation, from Odessa-based Riverport Capital LLC, which is controlled by Jack...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin

Some happy-go-lucky pigs are ready for the holidays in the Village of Dunedin. Stop by the home at 1258 Tambourine Terrace in the Whitney Villas to see the display put up by William and Lauren Prokopy. She describes a portion of the light display as “Billy’s pig pen.”
DUNEDIN, FL
hernandosun.com

Local restaurant recognized for sprucing up Brooksville

Florida Cracker Kitchen magnates Blair and Ethan Hensley were awarded the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement Award for their latest restaurant, The Cook Shack. During the November 7, 2022, City Council Meeting, Amanda Cunningham-Rudd, Chair of the Brooksville Beautification Board, and council members recognized The Cook Shack as a Brooksville business that brightens the corner at 511 South Broad Street.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Beach Beacon

St. Pete Beach restaurant granted outdoor dining ‘parklet’

ST. PETE BEACH — After a series of commission meetings and design changes, Chill Restaurant at 357 Corey Ave., which bills itself as an American fusion-style eatery and bar, was finally granted permission to have permanent outdoor dining using a so-called parklet. During a hearing at the commission’s Nov....
stpetecatalyst.com

City receives 4 proposals for Tropicana Field/Gas Plant

December 2, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg has received four proposals in response to the Historic Gas Plant District request for proposals (RFP). The proposals were submitted by: 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners. Today, Dec. 2, was the deadline to submit proposals. "We commend 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines & Tampa Bay Rays, Restoration Associates, and Sugar Hill Community Partners for their diligent efforts to submit proposals that will fuel inclusive progress and equitable development for future generations who will live, visit and do business in our city," St. Petersburg Mayor Kenneth Welch said in the city's news alert. "We will review the proposers' plans with a keen eye on their interpretation of affordable and workforce housing; office and meeting space; arts and culture; research, innovation, and education; recreation; open space, healthy and sustainable development; and intentional equity. We look forward to engaging the community as we determine the future of this historically and economically vital part of St. Petersburg, and the Tampa Bay region." All proposals will be posted on the City's website after an expeditious review by City staff to ensure that each proposal is ADA compliant. The selection process will also include a community presentation on Jan. 4 at the Coliseum. A final decision will be announced by Welch at his first State of the City address scheduled at the end of January.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Waveney Ann Moore: An island author with a cause

The title of the book The Island Sisters has a nice ring to it, conjuring up swaying palm trees, sunny beaches and women who enjoy a tight bond. This first novel by longtime St. Petersburg resident Micki Berthelot Morency has all of that, but don’t be fooled into believing it’s a tropical version of a Hallmark movie. It’s not.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete opts out of county tenant protections

Thursday’s city council meeting was a mixed bag for St. Petersburg tenants and their advocates. Council members unanimously approved codifying the city’s withdrawal from Pinellas County’s tenant bill of rights – which offers some stronger protections than its municipal counterpart. However, the first reading of an ordinance amendment that prohibits certain income restrictions and mandates landlords accept government assistance payments for move-in costs received nearly the same support.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
suncoastnews.com

Holiday season has arrived in west Pasco

It’s that time again! For more than 40 years, the Holiday Rotary Club has been dazzling residents and visitors with the spectacular display of lights, floats, marching units and more that comprise the annual Holiday Street Parade of New Port Richey. This year’s event will be on Dec. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown New Port Richey.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Cross-Bay Ferry will depart earlier on Sundays

November 30, 2022 - Officials with the Cross-Bay Ferry announced they are changing the Sunday schedule to meet riders’ needs. Starting Dec. 11, the first ferry service of the day will launch from St. Petersburg at 10 a.m., with its new final departure time from the city at 4:45 p.m. The last departure from Tampa is now 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Additionally, the ferry will run Jan. 16 - Martin Luther King Jr. Day - since it cannot provide service Jan. 28 due to Gasparilla restrictions.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

SPPD helps stem burglary surge in Sanibel

December 1, 2022 - St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway told city council members that his department continues to aid communities devasted by Hurricane Ian during Thursday morning’s update. He said a contingent of one sergeant and six officers would continue rotating shifts in Sanibel Island through Christmas. An influx of contractors clearing debris and repairing homes in the area has led to a surge in burglaries, explained Holloway. At one point, he said local officials reported 200 thefts of equipment and supplies in just one week.
SANIBEL, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Florida Power, Synapse partnership supports innovators

Startup founders have another reason to anxiously await an upcoming local pitch competition, as America’s largest electric utility is contributing $75,000 in prize money. Officials with Florida Power and Light (FPL) and Synapse Florida announced a new partnership this week for Tampa’s 2023 Synapse Innovation Awards. Pamela Rauch, vice president of external affairs and economic development for FPL, said the utility believes the power of partnerships will propel the state’s startup ecosystem.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

World Cup Watch party moves to Jannus

December 1, 2022 - What organizers have billed as Tampa Bay’s biggest World Cup watch party will take over Jannus Live starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The event - co-hosted by American Outlaws St. Petersburg, the Tampa Bay Rowdies, The Galley and Mary Margaret’s Irish Pub - brought thousands to Williams Park last week. The U.S. Men’s National Team takes the pitch against the Netherlands at 10 a.m. in the knockout round.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

