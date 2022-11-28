Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Gator Country
Florida Gators official visitors preview for December 2nd
The Florida Gators will start a busy month of December on Friday when they host three official visitors in town for the first of three weekends of official visits. While there are only three prospects in town this weekend, they’re three prospects that the Gators want in the class including one commit that they’re working to hang onto.
Gator Country
Lorenzo Lingard will enter transfer portal
Gator Country has learned that Lorenzo Lingard will enter the transfer portal. Lingard is a graduate student, meaning he can enter the portal before December 5th. Lingard took to Twitter and Instagram this morning with a caption stating, “It was real Gainesville.”. The five-star running back from Orange City...
Gator Country
Florida Gators recruiting mailbag: December 1st edition
3) Ricks – in or out?. AS: Both linebacker and defensive tackle will be addressed in the transfer portal for sure and the staff would like to add one high school linebacker to the class and at least one defensive tackle to the class outside of the portal. Official...
Tomahawk Nation
Survey: Best win of 2022 season? What bowl should FSU go to?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. No. 13 Florida State Seminoles football wrapped up the year with a win over...
wuft.org
Hornets’ state semifinal playoff game remains in Hawthorne despite safety concerns
The state semifinal playoff game between the Hawthorne Hornets and Blountstown Tigers will remain in Hawthorne on Friday, Dec. 2, despite complaints from the Pahokee Blue Devils about crowd control and inadequate security. Former Hawthorne Mayor Matt Surrency hoped the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) would see the complaints...
rockytopinsider.com
Former Florida Coach Goes To Bat For Tennessee In CFP Rankings
Dan Mullen once spurned a conversation with former Tennessee director of athletics John Currie about the Vols’ head coaching vacancy to become the new head coach at the University of Florida. Five years later, the terminated Mullen is going to bat for Tennessee about the newest College Football Playoff...
Gator Country
Florida defeats Florida A&M 102 to 62 on Wednesday night
The Florida Gators got a much-needed blowout victory on Wednesday night after a disappointing outing in the Phil Knight Invitational over the weekend. Florida A&M isn’t a good basketball team, in fact, they are one of the worst in the country. According to KenPom, the Rattlers are the 359th best team in the country–and that’s out of 363 teams.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Young starts foundation, tournament after accident
Former Florida Gators basketball player and Jacksonville native Patric Young always knew that he wanted to use his platform as an athlete to make an impact on people’s lives. “I did a lot of things back at UF while I was a student-athlete with hospital visits or mentoring, and...
WCJB
State semifinal preps: Buchholz Bobcats
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Six North Central Florida football teams are still alive in the state playoffs, which gives you an indication that year one of the Metro-Suburban split has been a success. Schools outside the state’s eight most populous counties are capitalizing on their chance to make deeper playoff runs....
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ford’s Garage opens in Butler Plaza
Imagine transporting back to the 1920s when the average cost for a vehicle was around $500. Unfortunately, we don’t have time machines to make that happen, but there is a new restaurant in town themed toward 1920s service stations that might just do the trick. On Wednesday, Ford’s Garage...
visitgainesville.com
What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, December 1-7, 2022
Read on for What’s Good. Your partners at Visit Gainesville, Alachua County. The below information was accurate at the time of publishing. Please contact organizers directly to double-check details. Saturday, December 3, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | The Historic Thomas Center. 302 NE 6th Ave., Gainesville, FL...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Southland awarded $596 Million SR 23 bridge construction project
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Southland has been awarded a $596 million contract to construct a new bridge over the St. Johns River near Jacksonville for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). The project will be completed by Southland’s Transportation segment.
wuft.org
At Zeezenia International Market, there’s something for everyone
For Raef Slim, the worst part is the rain. Slim moved to Gainesville from Lebanon last year and still takes issue with the new climate. “It’s so hot, and then suddenly it rains,” he said. “What happened?”. But on a sunny day in November, Slim spends most...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV commissioner salaries set to nearly double
The Gainesville City Commission will vote Thursday on a change in calculating commissioner salaries that would result in almost a doubling of the current salaries. Commissioners currently make $37,085.85, while the mayor earns an additional 25% bump to $47,199.21. If the proposed ordinance passes Thursday and at a second reading on Dec. 15, the salaries would be calculated based on the state formula for county commissioners.
WCJB
Limestone quarry operation to reopen in Newberry
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - City Commissioners unanimously approved a request on Monday night for a special use permit, for a limerock quarry along CR-235. The application on behalf of North Florida Limerock Corporation, asked to restore operations at one site and continue operations at another. Both sites were recently annexed...
riverbendnews.org
Paranormal investigation comes to Live Oak
On Tuesday, Oct. 31, the spookiest day of the year, Live Oak was paid a visit by a unique group of people. The Paranormal Investigators of North Florida are a group of adults whose focus is on finding, proving and explaining paranormal activity. “We are a Paranormal Investigating team in North Florida investigating the things that go bump,” their Facebook page says.
ocala-news.com
Several residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s growth
In response to recent letters, three residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic of growth and development in Ocala/Marion County. “It does not seem to matter to our governmental authorities in Ocala or Marion County that our beautiful Ocala/Marion County is being destroyed. I have read letter after letter from residents voicing their disgust with the destruction of a once-beautiful piece of Florida. Having recently spent some time in the Tampa area, I saw first-hand that we are not the only part of Florida that governmental officials are allowing to be ruined in the state. Does it ever stop?” says Ocala resident Nancy Avellino.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Spectacular Estate in Ocala, Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Entertaining with Resort Style Amenities
3956 NW 85th Terrace Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 3956 NW 85th Terrace, Ocala, Florida is a spectacular residence perfect for family living and entertaining with open floor plan, resort style screen enclosed pool, summer kitchen, beautiful sunsets overlooking the golf course. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3956 NW 85th Terrace, please contact Joan Pletcher (Phone: 352-347-1777) for full support and perfect service.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity files lawsuit against Gainesville over single-family zoning
After successfully being passed by the Gainesville City Commission, the removal of single-family zoning has brought constant dissent. Now, the city is facing two simultaneous lawsuits for the ordinance. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity filed a suit against the city Nov. 28, looking to repeal the ordinance that would...
riverbendnews.org
Man drowns in Suwannee River
On Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 2:14 p.m., a man was reported to have drowned in the Suwannee River at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. According to Suwannee County Sheriff Sam St. John, the man – whose identity has not been released – had been swimming and diving in the river until “he dove in the water and did not come back up.” The man had been underwater for five to 10 minutes when patrons began searching for him. He was eventually found and brought to shore, where patrons proceeded to attempt to resuscitate him with CPR while waiting for emergency services to arrive.
Comments / 0