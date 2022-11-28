Read full article on original website
City of Bradford Seeks Refuse Collector
The City of Bradford has posted the following job opening:. Refuse Collector/driver is a 40 hour per week job scheduled Monday–Friday 4:00 AM-12:30 PM. Subject to all weather conditions in the City of Bradford. Position is full time and eligible for city benefits including health, dental, vision and life...
Massachusetts Man Charged for Unlawful Killing of Big Game in McKean County
An out-of-state man is behind bars for the unlawful killing of big game in McKean County, according to the county's district attorney. The Pennsylvania Game Commission filed the charges against Joseph Spader III, of Wilmington, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. He faces several count for the unlawful killing or taking of big...
Bradford Christmas Parade Tonight
Bradford’s Christmas Parade returns to Main Street tonight. Main Street will close at 5:15 to allow set-up for the parade. The parade itself starts at 6:00 at Davis Street, and will continue down Main Street to Mechanic Street. Floats will stop in front of CNB bank for judging. The...
First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
Police: Local Man Caught Driving on Suspended License for the Eighth Time
FOREST CO., Pa (EYT) – According to Marienville-based State Police, a local man was caught driving on a suspended license for the eighth time. Court documents indicate that PSP Marienville filed criminal charges against 49-year-old William Daniel Moore, of Tionesta, in District Magistrate Daniel L. Miller’s office on December 1.
Could skeletal remains found in Tennessee belong to missing Steuben County teen?
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- This unsolved case dates all the way back to 2011. On September 30 of that same year, 18-year-old Nieko Lisi left his home of Jasper, NY with someone and was never seen again. “He was an active boy, he played sports, he loved outdoors. He was a boy that spoke his mind…sometimes […]
Almost A Foot Of Lake Effect Snow Coming To Western New York
The winter weather is coming back to Western New York and it is bringing the snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, and Southern Erie counties starting on Wednesday afternoon. Another cold front will be moving across the area and besides a drop in our...
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office looking to identify body found last year
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a body found over a year ago. The bodies of two women were found in the Rails to Trails hiking area on Woleben Road in Portland, New York in Chautauqua County in September 2021. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office found […]
New Clues Hope To Identify Victim Found Buried Along Local Hiking Trail
PORTLAND, NY (WNY News Now) – New clues about an unidentified female victim, found buried in a shallow grave along a hiking trail in northern Chautauqua County, were released on Tuesday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office released images of clothing, worn by the unidentified woman who was discovered by...
Jumper Cables Trigger Garage Fire in Jamestown
A fire that broke out late Tuesday morning on Jamestown's north side destroyed a garage and its contents, including a car. Jamestown Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says firefighters were called to the scene at 11 Blanchard Street -- near Winsor Street and Alton Place -- shortly before 10:30 AM. Achterberg says they encountered a lot of fire when they arrived...
Inmate Located After Reportedly Failing to Return From Work Release
FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Mercer County Jail inmate was located after police say he failed to return to the jail after work release last week. According to Mercer-based State Police, troopers were notified of an inmate at the Mercer County Jail who had not returned from work release.
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS. Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating a suspect for making continuous false allegations to Jefferson County CYS. According to a release issued on Thursday, December 1, the...
Jamestown Man Gets Eight Years in Prison for Probation Violation
A Jamestown man was sentenced on Friday to eight years in state prison for violating the terms of his probation. 44-year-old Anthony Cunningham received his sentence in Chautauqua County Court from Judge David Foley, who also gave him three years post-release supervision. According to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, Cunningham got a five-year probation sentence in 2018 after pleading guilty to two Class C felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The probation violation was filed by the Chautauqua County Department of Probation after Cunningham was arrested by Jamestown Police on June 15th for a Class B felony charge of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly possessing a loaded firearm; those charges were the result of a drug raid at 47 Charles Street. Schmidt says Cunningham has been indicted on the June 15th charges and is scheduled to appear in Chautauqua County Court for an omnibus motion on January 9th.
Prisoner found after escape last week in Mercer County
A prisoner has been recovered after escaping from jail last week.
Bradford Woman Arrested on Bench Warrant
A Bradford woman was arrested on a warrant Tuesday afternoon. City of Bradford police investigating a report of a theft encountered 24 year old Heather Nicole Carter and found that she had a bench warrant for her arrest out of McKean County Court. Carter was taken into custody and remanded...
Pa. teen dies after being shot
A western Pennsylvania high school student died after being shot, according to a story from WPXI. Westmoreland County 911 told the news outlet that police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street in Monessen for a report of a shooting at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday.
Indiana County Murder Update
An update now to the case of an Indiana County man who was kidnapped and later killed last month. Authorities announced Tuesday that 1 of the 8 people involved in the case, a 14-year-old girl, will now be charged as an adult. Harmony Hayden of Johnstown faces charges of felony kidnapping, criminal homicide, and conspiracy along with 7 other co-defendants.
Second Suspect Charged In Shooting Of Two Children In Chautauqua County
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting of two children in northern Chautauqua County. City of Dunkirk Police announced the arrest of 40-year-old 2022 Juan Cruz-Corraliza on Thursday. The man, along with Javier Cruz-Corraliza, allegedly shot two children,...
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Identity Theft, Two Jailed for Receiving Stolen Property
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Mercer-based State Police are investigating a report of theft by deception near Cranberry Road in Deer Creek Township, Mercer County. According to police, unknown actor(s) gained access to the identity of a 44-year-old woman, of Sandy Lake, around 5:02 p.m. on November...
