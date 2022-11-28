ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradford, PA

Comments / 0

Related
wesb.com

City of Bradford Seeks Refuse Collector

The City of Bradford has posted the following job opening:. Refuse Collector/driver is a 40 hour per week job scheduled Monday–Friday 4:00 AM-12:30 PM. Subject to all weather conditions in the City of Bradford. Position is full time and eligible for city benefits including health, dental, vision and life...
BRADFORD, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Christmas Parade Tonight

Bradford’s Christmas Parade returns to Main Street tonight. Main Street will close at 5:15 to allow set-up for the parade. The parade itself starts at 6:00 at Davis Street, and will continue down Main Street to Mechanic Street. Floats will stop in front of CNB bank for judging. The...
BRADFORD, PA
explore venango

First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police: Local Man Caught Driving on Suspended License for the Eighth Time

FOREST CO., Pa (EYT) – According to Marienville-based State Police, a local man was caught driving on a suspended license for the eighth time. Court documents indicate that PSP Marienville filed criminal charges against 49-year-old William Daniel Moore, of Tionesta, in District Magistrate Daniel L. Miller’s office on December 1.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jumper Cables Trigger Garage Fire in Jamestown

A fire that broke out late Tuesday morning on Jamestown's north side destroyed a garage and its contents, including a car. Jamestown Fire Battalion Chief Brian Achterberg says firefighters were called to the scene at 11 Blanchard Street -- near Winsor Street and Alton Place -- shortly before 10:30 AM. Achterberg says they encountered a lot of fire when they arrived...
JAMESTOWN, NY
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS. Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating a suspect for making continuous false allegations to Jefferson County CYS. According to a release issued on Thursday, December 1, the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Gets Eight Years in Prison for Probation Violation

A Jamestown man was sentenced on Friday to eight years in state prison for violating the terms of his probation. 44-year-old Anthony Cunningham received his sentence in Chautauqua County Court from Judge David Foley, who also gave him three years post-release supervision. According to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, Cunningham got a five-year probation sentence in 2018 after pleading guilty to two Class C felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The probation violation was filed by the Chautauqua County Department of Probation after Cunningham was arrested by Jamestown Police on June 15th for a Class B felony charge of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly possessing a loaded firearm; those charges were the result of a drug raid at 47 Charles Street. Schmidt says Cunningham has been indicted on the June 15th charges and is scheduled to appear in Chautauqua County Court for an omnibus motion on January 9th.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Arrested on Bench Warrant

A Bradford woman was arrested on a warrant Tuesday afternoon. City of Bradford police investigating a report of a theft encountered 24 year old Heather Nicole Carter and found that she had a bench warrant for her arrest out of McKean County Court. Carter was taken into custody and remanded...
BRADFORD, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies after being shot

A western Pennsylvania high school student died after being shot, according to a story from WPXI. Westmoreland County 911 told the news outlet that police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street in Monessen for a report of a shooting at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday.
MONESSEN, PA
fox8tv.com

Indiana County Murder Update

An update now to the case of an Indiana County man who was kidnapped and later killed last month. Authorities announced Tuesday that 1 of the 8 people involved in the case, a 14-year-old girl, will now be charged as an adult. Harmony Hayden of Johnstown faces charges of felony kidnapping, criminal homicide, and conspiracy along with 7 other co-defendants.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy