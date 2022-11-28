Read full article on original website
Couple has wedding after 5 decades: "All our children smiling at us"
Chesapeake Walmart Not Scheduled to Reopen
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold Case
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore White
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His Phone
Virginia Beach police investigating deadly shooting on Pickering Street
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are investigating a shooting in the 5800 block of Pickering Street that left a man dead in the early hours of Saturday morning. Limited information has been released, but officers first tweeted about the incident just before 3 a.m. warning people to stay away from the area because of the heavy police presence.
Woman arrested in deadly police-involved shooting speaks out behind bars in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The woman arrested after a Virginia Beach police officer shot a man to death is speaking out from inside jail. Deshawn Whitaker, 28, died in the hospital after an officer shot him at the Newtown Baker Crossing shopping center Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Jacqueline Ortiz,...
Ambulance stolen from hospital in Elizabeth City
The ambulance was stolen from Sentara Albemarle Hospital and police say the pursuit ended in Southampton County.
WAVY News 10
Man shot by Virginia Beach officer dies; police say he pointed gun at officer
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect shot by a Virginia Beach police officer on Thursday afternoon on Newtown Road has died, his family confirmed with WAVY. The family of 28-year-old Deshawn Whitaker told 10 On Your Side their loved one was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a shopping center on Newtown Road near Baker Road.
Man accused of indecent exposure in Suffolk, police seek information
SUFFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested by police in Suffolk after two incidents involving indecent exposure and behavior with a child. Deshawn Parker, 26, was charged with indecent liberties with a child, a felony, and indecent exposure. Both incidents happened on Nov. 24 in the Burbage Grant...
Analyst: VB officer who shot, killed man is justified in their actions
A former chief of police for Norfolk said the actions of a Virginia Beach Police officer are justified. This comes after police shot and killed a man who was pointing a gun at an officer.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven armed robbery
During the robbery, the suspect wielded a gun and demanded money. He then left the 7-Eleven on foot. No injuries were reported. https://www.wavy.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=1606353&action=edit. Suffolk police searching for suspect in 7-Eleven …. During the robbery, the suspect wielded a gun and demanded money. He then left the 7-Eleven on foot. No...
Trooper Dragged During Traffic Stop; Suspect Arrested
Suffolk Police arrest man in connection to two indecent exposure incidents
An arrest was made in connection to two indecent exposure incidents on Thursday, November 24, in the Burbage Grant area of Suffolk.
WAVY News 10
Felon from Norfolk gets 12-plus years on new gun charges after prior convictions
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A felon from Norfolk with multiple previous gun-related convictions will serve more than 12 years in prison after prosecutors say he was found with a gun and ammunition again. In one incident that led to his latest conviction, police said he fired several rounds at...
flcourier.com
Police release note from Virginia Walmart shooter who says he felt ‘mocked’
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A note police found on the phone of the gunman who shot and killed six people before killing himself at a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday, Nov. 22 was filled with complaints about co-workers and ramblings about his phone being hacked. Police released the note on Friday, Nov....
Police investigate shooting on B Avenue in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 3:12 p.m. in the 700 block of B Avenue.
Virginia Beach police respond to report of weapon at middle school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department investigated a threat of a student with a weapon at a local middle school Friday. According to a news release, officers received the report of a possible weapon at 10:17 a.m. at Plaza Middle School. That's off South Lynnhaven Road.
1 dead after crash in Middlesex County, police said
MIDDLESEX, Va. — A man died Friday evening after a crash in Middlesex County, Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police. VSP said it was called to a crash on General Puller Highway east of Philpott Road. There, police found that a 2019 Hyundai Sonata had been traveling westbound...
Police investigate shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, police are currently investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Newtown Road.
WAVY News 10
U.S. Navy confirms 4th Naval Station Norfolk sailor who died by suicide
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. U.S. Navy confirms 4th Naval Station Norfolk sailor …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Passenger arrested following officer-involved shooting in Virginia Beach speaks out. 2022 VHSL State semifinals Class Six through Class …. Maury beats Green Run, Western Branch falls to Freedom, Phoebus...
Officer, 2 others hurt in shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer and two other people were hurt in a shooting on Newtown Road Thursday evening. It happened in the 600 block of Newtown Road, which is right by the intersection with Baker Road, around 3:30 p.m. An officer was alerted to...
Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at Henrico Walmart
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Detective Henry at (804) 501-4829. Anyone may submit tips to law enforcement by calling (804) 780-1000.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted after triple shooting, 2 confirmed dead
Hardy is believed to be riding a red 2017 Nissan four-door with Virginia tags UAZ-1405. Anyone who believed they may have seen Hardy's vehicle of has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call the Sussex County Sheriff's Office at 434-246-5000.
Missing endangered teen in Newport News found
According to police, 16-year-old Lillie Trotter was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of the Ashton Green Apartments.
13News Now
