Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Car thief suspect accused of hitting and killing 73-year-old Pasco woman
A 36-year-old man was wearing a court-ordered tracking device when he allegedly hit an older couple in a stolen car last week. Julius Pulliam was out of jail awaiting trial for allegedly fleeing from police five months ago in another stolen car, according to court documents. As part of his...
610KONA
Pasco Police Officer Shot, Rushed to Hospital
UPDATE: From Pasco Police: Thursday afternoon at about 1:30 Officer Jeremy Jones was shot while making an arrest. Officer Jones is in stable condition and is recovering at a local hospital. He is a 16 year veteran of the Department and is currently assigned to patrol. Devontea Wright, 27, was arrested on his nationwide extraditable arrest warrant for Assault 1st Degree, related to a recent Kennewick shooting. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is handling this investigation.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Man arrested in fatal hit and run
PASCO – A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a 73-year-old woman last week, according to the Pasco Police Department. Detectives followed up on information received which identified Julius Pulliam, 36, as the suspect driver of the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run collision a week prior to his arrest. Pulliam was located and taken into custody on the 500 block of South 22nd Avenue in Pasco. According to police, the place of his arrest was to be in the same area where the suspect vehicle was located the day after the collision.
Police: Search Underway After Girl Nearly Kidnapped in Walla Walla
(Walla Walla, WA) -- The search is on for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl told Walla Walla Police that a man approached her while she was walking home from an after-class event at Prospect Point School, and tried dragging her off by her hair. This happened Thursday night around 5:30pm off the area near Ransom and Cottonwood Roads. The girl told officers she ran to a nearby home with the suspect chasing her. But after knocking on the home's door, the suspect retreated to a dark colored van and fled. Police said the suspect is said to be a white male, 60 to 70 years old He has short brown hair with blond tips, and sideburns and was wearing a black colored sweatshirt with dark colored blue jeans.
nbcrightnow.com
Police need help identifying theft, carjacking suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: DECEMBER 1, 2022 7:44 p.m. The suspect has been identified, according to YPD. NOVEMBER 30, 2022 8:42 p.m. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft and attempting carjacking, as well as involvement in a hit-and-run, according to YPD.
Kennewick house fire sends one person to the hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An early morning structure fire in Kennewick has sent one person to the hospital. First responders rushed to the 200 block of S Quincy Street shortly before 1 a.m Friday, Dec. 2. Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael Tweeted that a house was on fire. He said Kennewick Police Department arrived to the scene and found a...
KIMA TV
Yakima woman says cars have been speeding down her street crashing into property for years
YAKIMA -- A local woman says for years cars have been speeding down her street here in Yakima, going as fast as 60 miles per hour in a 25 zone. "There is a speed limit. Use it," Natasha Holder said. She has lived off of 16th Avenue for over a...
Pasco Suspect Nabbed Thanks to ‘Outstanding’ Store Cameras
Pasco PD is thanking Walgreens for having such good surveillance cameras. Pasco PD reported this woman is in custody following an alleged theft from Walgreen. They did not specify if it was the one in mid-town or by Road 68. Nevertheless, this woman allegedly made off with merchandise on Tuesday,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
PPD chalks up Pinkham’s 45 arrest
PENDLETON – Ethan A. Pinkham, 38, of Umatilla was arrested for the 45th time by area law enforcement Wednesday. Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram said the arrests occurred in various jurisdictions throughout the area. It all began with an attempted traffic stop at 9:27 a.m., when Detective Chase Addleman,...
610KONA
Moses Lake Man Accused of Stealing a Shotgun in Moses Lake Homeless Camp
Moses Lake Police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing someone’s shotgun at a homeless camp Tuesday morning. The victim went to a homeless camp in Moses Lake carrying a shotgun, and states that 45-year-old Eric Applegate held the victim at gunpoint with a pistol. After escaping the robbery...
Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to former Kennewick hospital
Benton County had to declare an emergency to quickly secure the buildings.
610KONA
100mph+ Tri-Cities Police Chase Shows Why WA Law Needs Changing
I was driving yesterday on WA-240 in Kennewick and witnessed a high-speed police chase easily over 100 mph. I think it illustrates why we urgently need to change Washington's no-pursuit police law. Let me explain. How the High-Speed Chase on WA-240 Started. I was driving (11/29/22 around 3 pm) on...
610KONA
Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City
Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Woman arrested for theft and forgery
PENDLETON – Pendleton police expect more arrests will follow after a woman was taken into custody for first-degree theft, first degree forgery, and other charges on Tuesday. Jennifer Marie Reser, 33, was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Tuesday. Police Chief Chuck Byram...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail set for Yakima man accused of pointing gun at motorist, police officer
A Yakima man accused pointing a gun at passersby and a Yakima police officer is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Isidro Gomez-Garcia, who was arrested following an almost hour-long standoff with police Tuesday, made his preliminary appearance Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court. Police were called to the...
Neighbor’s camera captured deadly Kennewick shooting. Victim wasn’t found for 2 days
Bail is set at $1.5 million.
610KONA
Holiday Emphasis Patrols in Yakima To Slow Drivers
Yakima Police received some help from mother nature Tuesday and Wednesday as snow is slowing drivers in Yakima as emphasis patrols continue. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols. During the week of November 20 through November 26 Officers were busy making 911 traffic stops. The Officers...
nbcrightnow.com
DNA leads Utah cold case investigators to dead Yakima man
VERNAL, UT — A man who died in Yakima in 2019 has been identified by DNA as one of two suspects in a Utah murder and rape case from Thanksgiving weekend 1972, according to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office. An army veteran, Gregory Dahl Nickell, was killed near Vernal in 1972 while on a date with a woman, who was then abducted and raped. Two men were reportedly involved in the crime.
Man accused of poaching trophy bull elk, plus 12 other deer and elk south of Tri-Cities
He is accused of wasting meat and hunting from a vehicle.
KIMA TV
Kennewick Police recover several stolen guns and purses from a vehicle
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department are investigating after recovering several stolen guns and purses from a vehicle. On Nov. 23, patrol officers executed a search warrant on a vehicle that was seized for evidence. Police said the vehicle was involved in an occupied home burglary on Nov. 18.
Comments / 0