Benton County, WA

Tri-City Herald

Car thief suspect accused of hitting and killing 73-year-old Pasco woman

A 36-year-old man was wearing a court-ordered tracking device when he allegedly hit an older couple in a stolen car last week. Julius Pulliam was out of jail awaiting trial for allegedly fleeing from police five months ago in another stolen car, according to court documents. As part of his...
PASCO, WA
610KONA

Pasco Police Officer Shot, Rushed to Hospital

UPDATE: From Pasco Police: Thursday afternoon at about 1:30 Officer Jeremy Jones was shot while making an arrest. Officer Jones is in stable condition and is recovering at a local hospital. He is a 16 year veteran of the Department and is currently assigned to patrol. Devontea Wright, 27, was arrested on his nationwide extraditable arrest warrant for Assault 1st Degree, related to a recent Kennewick shooting. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is handling this investigation.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man arrested in fatal hit and run

PASCO – A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a 73-year-old woman last week, according to the Pasco Police Department. Detectives followed up on information received which identified Julius Pulliam, 36, as the suspect driver of the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run collision a week prior to his arrest. Pulliam was located and taken into custody on the 500 block of South 22nd Avenue in Pasco. According to police, the place of his arrest was to be in the same area where the suspect vehicle was located the day after the collision.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Police: Search Underway After Girl Nearly Kidnapped in Walla Walla

(Walla Walla, WA) -- The search is on for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl told Walla Walla Police that a man approached her while she was walking home from an after-class event at Prospect Point School, and tried dragging her off by her hair. This happened Thursday night around 5:30pm off the area near Ransom and Cottonwood Roads. The girl told officers she ran to a nearby home with the suspect chasing her. But after knocking on the home's door, the suspect retreated to a dark colored van and fled. Police said the suspect is said to be a white male, 60 to 70 years old He has short brown hair with blond tips, and sideburns and was wearing a black colored sweatshirt with dark colored blue jeans.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police need help identifying theft, carjacking suspect

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: DECEMBER 1, 2022 7:44 p.m. The suspect has been identified, according to YPD. NOVEMBER 30, 2022 8:42 p.m. The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft and attempting carjacking, as well as involvement in a hit-and-run, according to YPD.
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

PPD chalks up Pinkham’s 45 arrest

PENDLETON – Ethan A. Pinkham, 38, of Umatilla was arrested for the 45th time by area law enforcement Wednesday. Pendleton Police Chief Charles Byram said the arrests occurred in various jurisdictions throughout the area. It all began with an attempted traffic stop at 9:27 a.m., when Detective Chase Addleman,...
PENDLETON, OR
610KONA

100mph+ Tri-Cities Police Chase Shows Why WA Law Needs Changing

I was driving yesterday on WA-240 in Kennewick and witnessed a high-speed police chase easily over 100 mph. I think it illustrates why we urgently need to change Washington's no-pursuit police law. Let me explain. How the High-Speed Chase on WA-240 Started. I was driving (11/29/22 around 3 pm) on...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City

Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
BENTON CITY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Woman arrested for theft and forgery

PENDLETON – Pendleton police expect more arrests will follow after a woman was taken into custody for first-degree theft, first degree forgery, and other charges on Tuesday. Jennifer Marie Reser, 33, was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Tuesday. Police Chief Chuck Byram...
PENDLETON, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

Bail set for Yakima man accused of pointing gun at motorist, police officer

A Yakima man accused pointing a gun at passersby and a Yakima police officer is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Isidro Gomez-Garcia, who was arrested following an almost hour-long standoff with police Tuesday, made his preliminary appearance Wednesday in Yakima County Superior Court. Police were called to the...
YAKIMA, WA
610KONA

Holiday Emphasis Patrols in Yakima To Slow Drivers

Yakima Police received some help from mother nature Tuesday and Wednesday as snow is slowing drivers in Yakima as emphasis patrols continue. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols. During the week of November 20 through November 26 Officers were busy making 911 traffic stops. The Officers...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

DNA leads Utah cold case investigators to dead Yakima man

VERNAL, UT — A man who died in Yakima in 2019 has been identified by DNA as one of two suspects in a Utah murder and rape case from Thanksgiving weekend 1972, according to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office. An army veteran, Gregory Dahl Nickell, was killed near Vernal in 1972 while on a date with a woman, who was then abducted and raped. Two men were reportedly involved in the crime.
VERNAL, UT
KIMA TV

Kennewick Police recover several stolen guns and purses from a vehicle

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers of the Kennewick Police Department are investigating after recovering several stolen guns and purses from a vehicle. On Nov. 23, patrol officers executed a search warrant on a vehicle that was seized for evidence. Police said the vehicle was involved in an occupied home burglary on Nov. 18.
KENNEWICK, WA

