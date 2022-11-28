Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular steak restaurant opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Herschel Walker says, "I live in Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Man Killed at Family Dollar Store in Fight with EmployeesTy D.Dallas, TX
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Frisco's Newly-Crowned World Champion Gymnast Skye Blakely Has Sights on Paris 2024
The 2024 Paris Olympics are still two years off. But they are right around the corner for athletes with Olympic dreams. Skye Blakely of Frisco is one of them. After overcoming a serious injury last year, she just helped lift the U.S. women to a sixth straight team gymnastics world title.
This Dallas entrepreneur is giving away millions
Today is Giving Tuesday, so I wanted to share with readers what Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been doing to help the community. Let's take a quick look. Cuban founded Broadcast.com, a video portal, in 1995 so he could watch his alma mater Indiana Hoosiers basketball play while he lived in Dallas.
What Went Wrong With Wade Park?
Every day, Omar Husayni drives by the deserted, sunken structure the locals mockingly call Lake Lebanon. Husayni, 27, works in marketing in Plano, and his commute takes him by where Wade Park was supposed to stand. “I honestly thought it was some kind of landfill or a demolished parking garage,”...
Opposing Team Shows Support For Plano Basketball Coach With Cancer
Being a team player doesn’t always mean one team. A middle school proved that after supporting an opposing team’s coach battling cancer. FOX 4 reported that on December 1, Schimelpfenig Middle School in Plano hosted Robinson Middle School for a 7th-grade basketball game. Robinson’s head coach, Victor Bradford, was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer two weeks prior, but that hasn’t stopped him from showing up for his team.
Dallas-Fort Worth is now a buyer’s market for homes, index says
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth has shifted to a buyer’s market for homes. That’s according to the latest Buyer-Seller Market Index released today by home loan provider Knock. DFW moved into buyer territory for the first time since the housing market caught fire in 2020, ending October as...
Popular steak restaurant opens first location in Dallas
People in Dallas love their steaks, so they need to be very good for a new steak restaurant to open here and do well. Thankfully that is the case with the new STK that has opened its first Texas restaurant in Dallas, in Uptown. The popular global chain has 24 restaurants in major cities across North America, Europe, and Asia. It has just opened one of its largest properties worldwide at 2000 McKinney Ave in Dallas.
First Look: Snowbird brings elevated nightlife concept to Frisco
The Raspberry Beret ($18) cocktail includes vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemon juice, orgeat, muddled raspberries and egg white. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) Snowbird Cocktail Lounge & Kitchen owner David Nguyen said the Frisco area has a need for a place like Snowbird, a new elevated cocktail lounge concept. The restaurant had its grand opening at 6765 Winning Drive, Ste. 800., Frisco, on Oct. 21.
Plano Singer Featured On Apple Music’s Top Songs of 2022
From Glee’s Kevin McHale to The Little Rascal’s Zachary Mabry, a number of talented individuals hail from Plano. But one of the city’s own up-and-coming artists has recently made it big on some of the largest music streaming services. GAYLE’s TikTok fame landed her on the prestigious...
Top ‘Boomtowns in America’: Several Texas cities among fastest growing in US during 2022, study shows
Okay boomers, and we're not talking to the older generation here, we're talking to the top boomtowns across America that are seeing the most economic growth and in turn, are the fastest-growing cities in the country in 2022.
dmagazine.com
The No. 1 Sign That Dallas Is Not Yet a World-Class City
At one of the handful—only a handful!—of decent downtown bars in which to watch sports (in this case, Press Box Grill), there are empty seats at the bar at the start of a historic do-or-die World Cup match for the USMNT. If Eric Johnson wants to get reelected,...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Business Briefs: Washington-based tech company moves to Allen
Pushpay, a Washington-based digital payments company is expanding its Texas operations with a new office in Allen. Pushpay is a payment platform that serves religious and non-profit customers. It is slated to move into 10,000 square feet of office space in One Bethany West, located at 950 W Bethany Drive. The company serves more than 11,000 customers.
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Enjoy a weekend full of concerts, art exhibits and sports in Collin County. There’s really nothing better to disconnect from all the holiday fuss, at least for a couple of days. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. Straight Tequila Night. When: December 3, 2022...
dallasexpress.com
This City Hall Employee Earns More than the President
One of the metropolitan cornerstones of Texas, Dallas holds the spot as the ninth-largest city in the United States. With more than 1.2 million residents, Dallas is supported by an extensive city government apparatus, with around 14,000 employees. Of those, one employee holds a unique privilege: receiving a larger salary...
fwtx.com
Best New Restaurants 2022
One thing I’ve noticed in covering Fort Worth’s restaurant scene for more than a decade now: It’s very much like a tug of war. There are those who simply want Fort Worth to be the way it’s always been, a town built on, by, and for beef lovers. That’s why we have so many burger and barbecue joints.
This Irving, Texas Home Has 2 Pools and a Nightclub Room
I’m not sure if you would ever want to leave your home if you lived in this Irving, Texas mansion. While this place isn’t brand new, it’s not old as the house was built in 2018 and the builders created it with all of the bells and whistles you could want. The list price is $6,950,000 but when you think about the location the price doesn’t seem astronomical.
Frisco to get $3 billion project The Mix at former Wade Park
This aerial rendering shows the mixed-experience community The Mix. (Rendering courtesy The Mix) A new 112-acre mixed-experience community called The Mix will center around a 9-acre park space in the area of Frisco previously known as Wade Park. Developers unveiled the plans and name of the $3 billion project on...
The richest woman in Dallas continues to give away millions
A month ago, I wrote about Margot Perot, the richest woman in Dallas and perhaps also the most generous. In October, Perot and her family foundation gave out $55 million in donations to organizations in Dallas.
Dallas pie shop ranked best in state & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pie! Fruity or nutty filling with a delicious crust, delicious crust, can’t imagine a more beautiful holiday dessert. While everyone is still wondering why in the world they consumed thousands of calories in a mere two or so hours last Thursday, we’re over here consumed with the deliciousness that pies truly bring to the table.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
big12sports.com
2022 All-Big 12 Football Awards Announced
IRVING, Texas - The All-Big 12 Conference football teams and individual award winners have been announced. Selections are made by the league’s 10 head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own players. A complete list of awards can be found here. Max Duggan is the second...
Local Profile
Plano, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
790K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 0