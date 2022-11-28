Kentucky Chamber Foundation Opens Applications for Fair Chance Academy to Help Employers Foster Transformational Employment Opportunities

Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
hazard-herald.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Louisville
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Louisville, KY-IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wave 3
Gov. Beshear provides team Kentucky update
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided a team Kentucky update on Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress; lower gas prices; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; grants to bring high-speed internet; upgrades to Interstate Highway 69; funding for child care providers; the opening of the first female-only juvenile detention center; and public health. The Governor also named those helping with the First’s Lady’s toy drive as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
kychamberbottomline.com
Dr. Kim Schatzel named new president of the University of Louisville
On Wednesday morning, the University of Louisville (UofL) announced Dr. Kim Schatzel of Townson University will serve as the new president of the institution. The UofL Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Schatzel as the university’s new president in a special meeting on November 30. She will officially...
AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash
In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
wvih.com
Kentucky Income Tax & Sales Tax Changing
Starting in January, Kentuckians will begin paying less income tax. But to pay for that dip in state revenue, lawmakers tacked on dozens of expansions to the sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state’s income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For a person who makes $60,000 salary, they currently give $3,000 in state income taxes. Under the new 4.5% rate, the same person would give $2,700.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky Department of Agriculture accepting hemp licensing applications
The Kentucky Department of Agricluture's window is open to apply to grow hemp in the 2023 hemp licensing program. State Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles says hemp-growing holds great possibilities. Still, potential processors should consider all industry factors involved. So, each should make the best decision for his operation. KDA,...
wchstv.com
Ashland-based King's Daughters officially becomes part of University of Kentucky
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — Ashland-based King’s Daughters, the largest employer in northeastern Kentucky, has officially become part of the University of Kentucky, officials said. On Tuesday, the hospital and university finalized the necessary documents to complete the transition of King’s Daughters to become part of UK, according to...
kychamberbottomline.com
New report explains the ins-and-outs of law to reduce income taxes in Kentucky
Understanding and following through on a key state tax change recently implemented by Kentucky lawmakers is the subject of a new report from the Kentucky Chamber Center for Policy and Research. A Guide to House Bill 8 explains the nuances of a major legislative measure to gradually reduce and phase...
WKYT 27
Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With rising costs and inflation, people in Lexington are struggling during this time of the year, and some people are even turning to pawn shops for help. For some people on a fixed income or those who just don’t have the means, food, gas and medical...
wdrb.com
Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare plans to conduct a $10 million renovation of Frankfort facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare plans conduct a $10 million renovation of a facility for Limestone Centre at Franklin Square in Frankfort. The renovated health care facility is set to include adult primary care, an immediate care center, pediatric service and on-site x-ray and lab services. "We are thrilled...
wdrb.com
Kentuckians will get an income tax break in January. Here are the 35 things that will cost more to pay for it.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting in January, Kentuckians will begin paying less income tax. But to pay for that dip in state revenue, lawmakers tacked on dozens of expansions to the sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state's income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For...
fox56news.com
A week in a shack: Jessamine Co. man furthers conversation around homelessness
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – The holidays are often a time of giving and receiving gifts, of eating and celebrating. For many, unfortunately, each day is a struggle, especially as temperatures continue to drop. One Jessamine County man is sacrificing the many things we consider normal in life to...
kentuckytoday.com
Fayette County clerk to retire for 'personal' reasons
LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Citing personal reasons, long-time Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr., who was re-elected to another four-year term in November, announced on Thursday that he will retire effective at the end of January 2023. He will remain in office until the end of next month in...
wkyufm.org
Republicans poised to cut Kentucky income tax again based on revenue boom that could be fleeting
Kentucky House Majority Leader Steven Rudy recently told a receptive audience at a Kentucky Chamber of Commerce forum that the first bill the House will consider when it convenes in January will be a measure to cut the Kentucky income tax rate from 4.5% to 4%. “I think it is...
fox56news.com
Berea food bank giving meals to last a week
In honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. in honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. Dec. 1: Mortgages, gamers, and Hot Pockets shorts. Here are five things to know...
WKYT 27
Lexington activates emergency winter weather plan to increase capacity at Homeless shelters
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington is activating its emergency winter weather plan. The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention says it goes into effect this evening. The plan increases capacity at shelters and extends hours. It will stay active through tomorrow morning. The Compassionate Caravan will also...
harlanenterprise.net
Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases jump, hospitalizations drop
The number of Kentuckians with COVID-19 nearly doubled last week over the prior week, but fewer people were hospitalized with it. The state Department for Public Health reported 6,746 new cases last week, or 963 per day. That’s an 89% increase over the prior week when the state reported 3,570 new cases. Gov. Andy Beshear has that the state’s up-and-down weekly case rates could indicate a plateau.
harrodsburgherald.com
Historical Society Asks For Help With Repairs At Old Mud Meeting House
The Harrodsburg Historical Society is asking for help in repairing one of Mercer County’s defining landmarks. A section of mud wall at the Old Mud Meeting House on Dry Branch Road has collapsed. According to Nancy Hill, the president of the historical society, the section of the wall measures...
