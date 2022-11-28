ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Chamber Foundation Opens Applications for Fair Chance Academy to Help Employers Foster Transformational Employment Opportunities

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
WKYT 27

Many Kentucky employers still on the hunt for workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington area employers were on the hunt for more workers Thursday morning with a job fair at the Community Action Council Prep Academy. There are plenty of employers who have had open positions for months, even though labor reports show that there are workers looking for that job.
LEXINGTON, KY
hazard-herald.com

Highest-paying business jobs in Louisville

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Louisville, KY-IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear provides team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided a team Kentucky update on Thursday. Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic development progress; lower gas prices; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; grants to bring high-speed internet; upgrades to Interstate Highway 69; funding for child care providers; the opening of the first female-only juvenile detention center; and public health. The Governor also named those helping with the First’s Lady’s toy drive as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KENTUCKY STATE
kychamberbottomline.com

Dr. Kim Schatzel named new president of the University of Louisville

On Wednesday morning, the University of Louisville (UofL) announced Dr. Kim Schatzel of Townson University will serve as the new president of the institution. The UofL Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Schatzel as the university’s new president in a special meeting on November 30. She will officially...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

AppHarvest, the Kentucky company called ‘future of farming,’ is low on cash

In the Appalachian foothills of Morehead, Kentucky, AppHarvest built the largest greenhouse in the United States. Its impassioned plans to open more high-tech, indoor farms and be an example of the “future of farming” have been paused as it struggles with cash flow. In its third-quarter securities filing, the company told investors “‘that it’s running out of cash,'” reports John Cheves of the Lexington Herald-Leader. The company said, “Absent additional sources of financing, we expect that our existing cash and cash equivalents will only allow us to continue our planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.”
MOREHEAD, KY
wvih.com

Kentucky Income Tax & Sales Tax Changing

Starting in January, Kentuckians will begin paying less income tax. But to pay for that dip in state revenue, lawmakers tacked on dozens of expansions to the sales tax. House Bill 8 passed earlier this year, dropping the state’s income tax from 5% to 4.5%. For a person who makes $60,000 salary, they currently give $3,000 in state income taxes. Under the new 4.5% rate, the same person would give $2,700.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky Department of Agriculture accepting hemp licensing applications

The Kentucky Department of Agricluture's window is open to apply to grow hemp in the 2023 hemp licensing program. State Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles says hemp-growing holds great possibilities. Still, potential processors should consider all industry factors involved. So, each should make the best decision for his operation. KDA,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wchstv.com

Ashland-based King's Daughters officially becomes part of University of Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — Ashland-based King’s Daughters, the largest employer in northeastern Kentucky, has officially become part of the University of Kentucky, officials said. On Tuesday, the hospital and university finalized the necessary documents to complete the transition of King’s Daughters to become part of UK, according to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington man gets loan from pawn shop to pay for medication

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - With rising costs and inflation, people in Lexington are struggling during this time of the year, and some people are even turning to pawn shops for help. For some people on a fixed income or those who just don’t have the means, food, gas and medical...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Weeklong fall break included in JCPS 2023-24 calendar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Jefferson County Public Schools will have a weeklong fall break next year. The district's board on Tuesday approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The calendar features a weeklong fall break, with days off for students from Oct. 2-6. Before, JCPS...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Fayette County clerk to retire for 'personal' reasons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Citing personal reasons, long-time Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr., who was re-elected to another four-year term in November, announced on Thursday that he will retire effective at the end of January 2023. He will remain in office until the end of next month in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Berea food bank giving meals to last a week

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. in honor of Giving Tuesday, Berea Food Bank gave away food to residents at the Silver Creek apartments. Dec. 1: Mortgages, gamers, and Hot Pockets shorts. Here are five things to know...
LEXINGTON, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases jump, hospitalizations drop

The number of Kentuckians with COVID-19 nearly doubled last week over the prior week, but fewer people were hospitalized with it. The state Department for Public Health reported 6,746 new cases last week, or 963 per day. That’s an 89% increase over the prior week when the state reported 3,570 new cases. Gov. Andy Beshear has that the state’s up-and-down weekly case rates could indicate a plateau.
KENTUCKY STATE

