Free agent destinations for Jose Abreu, Mike Clevinger; Cleveland’s BBWAA awards (Podcast)

Yardbarker
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
Deshaun Watson puts Browns in playoff conversation, former Super Bowl champion says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Despite beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, the chances the Cleveland Browns make the playoffs are somewhere between slim and none. To be more precise, the data-driven news and analysis site FiveThirtyEight gives the 4-7 team a 7 percent shot to reach the postseason. But with...
How did Deshaun Watson look on Wednesday? And why didn’t he talk? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson officially took over the first team reps when the Browns took the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for the Houston Texans. How did he look?. Ashley Bastock checked in with Dan Labbe on our Thursday Orange and Brown Talk Podcast to talk...
Browns offense will look different with Deshaun Watson, but how different? Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Cleveland Browns take the field in Houston on Sunday against the Texans, their offense will undoubtedly look different with Deshaun Watson running the show at quarterback. But just how different it will look now that Watson has returned from his 11-game suspension following a litany...
Good luck finding Deshaun Watson’s debut with Browns on TV outside of Cleveland or Houston
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The game will take place in what is sure to be a hostile environment in Houston, where he spent the first five seasons of his NFL career before demanding a trade amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
As Deshaun Watson prepares to take the field, many fans say they are turning away
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Deshaun Watson was announced as the new quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in March, many fans were up in arms -- promising to boycott the games this season. The 27-year-old former Houston Texan signed the largest deal in NFL history. His whopping five-year, $230 million...
“There is only football questions that I can really address at this time”: Deshaun Watson Transcript
CLEVELAND, Ohio- Deshaun Watson took questions from reporters during his first presser since Aug. 18, at the CrossCountry Mortgage practice facility. Below is the transcript as provided by the Browns relations-department.
Must the Browns win a Super Bowl to make Deshaun Watson trade a success? Orange and Brown Talk Roundtable
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns will have a new starting quarterback on Sunday as Deshaun Watson takes the field for the first time with his new team against his old team, the Houston Texans. We’re foregoing our normal game preview pod this week to talk all things Watson as this...
Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of expectations at the quarter point: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell’s arrival to Cleveland placed some heavy expectations on the Cavaliers. At 14-8 and in third place in the Eastern Conference a quarter of the way through the season, it’s fair to say the Cavs have exceeded those expectations thus far, thanks to the efforts of Mitchell, Darius Garland and others.
Deshaun Watson returns: How many of his 6 games will the Browns win? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Deshaun Watson era is about to get underway for the Browns as they take on the Texans in Houston on Sunday. Watson has been reinstated and will get the start against his former team. The Browns turn the keys over to Watson with a 4-7...
Deshaun Watson struggled in the preseason, but Browns don’t put much stock in that
BEREA, Ohio -- The last time Browns fans saw Deshaun Watson take the field with Cleveland was just over three months ago. On Aug. 12, the 27-year-old couldn’t have had a worse return to the field after 19 months away in Cleveland’s 24-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason opener.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers go for their second straight win as they take on the Orlando Magic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:30 p.m. Cleveland has one win over Orlando already this season, 103-92 on Oct. 26.
DraftKings Maryland promo code returns $200 instant bonus this weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The second weekend of Maryland sports betting arrives with a variety of key matchups, and DraftKings Sportsbook is bringing new users...
How the Bengals can slow down Patrick Mahomes’ elite talent: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio -Calling Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes a challenge for opposing defenses is an understatement. Mahomes leads the league in most passing categories this season and is currently the frontrunner to be the next MVP, according to most oddsmakers. Even without the electric Tyreek Hill lined up near him this season, he’s still found a way to bring his Chiefs to an AFC-best 9-2 record.
Browns Divisional Odds Sit at +3000 with Watson Returning
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. DeShaun Watson is set to make his debut for the Cleveland Browns (4-7) on Sunday after serving his 11-game suspension for...
Deshaun Watson suspension over: Why I’m willing to give him a fresh start with the Browns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For Deshaun Watson, his new football life begins now. That was the theme of his Thursday press conference as the new Browns QB prepares to face the Houston Texans Sunday. Some media members and fans won’t be happy with his refusal to answer questions about his...
Bengals safeties reflect on pivotal moment with familiar foe ahead of rematch with Chiefs
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is no stranger to Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell. Bell has gone against Smith-Schuster five times in his career. The first meeting came during Bell’s time in New Orleans in 2017. Bell later played four more divisional battles against Smith-Schuster in divisional matchups between the Bengals and Smith-Schuster’s former Steelers team.
Browns hopeful there could be ‘big opportunities’ in the run game with Deshaun Watson at quarterback
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Browns take the field on Sunday, it will be Cleveland’s first chance to see what this run game can look like with Deshaun Watson and one of the league’s leading rushers, Nick Chubb. It may be the first look, but for Watson, it’s...
