Detroit, MI

NJ.com

Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Yankees’ updated contract offer to Aaron Judge would make him highest-paid position player

The numbers never lie. And the ones reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicate the New York Yankees are serious about re-signing Aaron Judge. Earlier this month, general manager Brian Cashman said the club had already made an updated contract offer to the American League MVP. But unlike the spring, when Cashman went public with the team’s initial seven-year, $213.5 million pitch, the general manager didn’t spill the beans on the new proposal.
theScore

Kings place $15M goalie Petersen on waivers

The Los Angeles Kings placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday. The struggling netminder is in the first season of a three-year, $15-million contract he signed in September 2021. He's due a $4-million signing bonus next summer and will earn $6 million in salary during the final year of the contract in 2024-25.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys Are Waiving Defensive End This Tuesday

On the Tuesday following their 28-20 Week 12 win over the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys have made a somewhat surprising roster decision. According to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein, the Cowboys have waived defensive end Tarell Basham after the lineman appeared in just two games this ...
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Ortiz expects Red Sox to sign Bogaerts: We don't want another Mookie situation

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz implored the team to re-sign homegrown star Xander Bogaerts on Friday. "I expect them to come through and get this done," Ortiz said, according to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe. "We don't want another situation like Mookie (Betts). A guy like that, such a good player who goes about everything like a professional in a place like Boston, he's a keeper."
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Barkley wants to end rift with Jordan: 'Let's get past this bullshit'

Charles Barkley is ready to bury the hatchet with Michael Jordan. The NBA Hall of Famers were close friends for years, but their relationship soured over a decade ago when Barkley criticized Jordan's management of the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte finished with a 34-48 record in its first full season with Jordan as majority owner.
E! News

Kelly Stafford Reacts to Matthew Stafford's Return to NFL Concussion Protocol

Watch: NFL Rams Coach Sean McVay Helps Donate $50K to Support Ukraine. Kelly Stafford isn't playing games when it comes to her husband's health. More than a week after Matthew Stafford was placed in NFL concussion protocol for the second time this season, Kelly shared her thoughts on the Los Angeles Rams quarterback's possible return to the field.
The Associated Press

Tyreek Hill, Dolphins success shows value of elite WRs

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins running back Jeff Wilson Jr. mostly practices wide receiver drills during his offseasons, partly because running back drills are second nature to him, but also because he understands the importance of being a pass catcher in today’s NFL. “I remember one point in time, it was a running back league,” Wilson said. “Even growing up, around when Adrian Peterson was in the league, you would have three or four every year come out, a running back, in the first round. But the game has changed. Quarterbacks have changed. Speed has changed.” Wide receiver value has soared in the past decade with rule changes that favor offense, unprecedented levels of talent and speed, and teams using receivers in different areas of the run game and pass protection. “With the amount of talent at the quarterback position in this league, where guys can place the ball down the field in really tight windows, there is no coverage or defensive philosophy or matchup that can replicate having an elite player at that position,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said.

