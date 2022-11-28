Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of killing 2 relatives
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A psychiatric exam will be performed to see if there is support for the so-called insanity plea by a man charged with killing two of his relatives. Oscar Lemus-Franco, 31, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 28, 2020, incident at a residence on Clement Street. Gerson Alvarez-Franco and Jaime Lemus, both relatives of Lemus-Franco, were shot and killed. He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Fox11online.com
Man fined for illegally having concealed weapon in Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man cleared of a fatal shooting because it was self-defense was convicted Friday of a misdemeanor count for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit at the time, and was fined $400. Jaylene Edwards was not charged in connection with the Nov. 14, 2021 shooting...
Fox11online.com
Woman claims she's not responsible for murder because she was a trafficking victim
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- A woman charged in connection with a Kaukauna murder plans to argue she was a coerced victim of human trafficking, and therefore should be found not guilty for her role in the death, in what may be the first use of the defense in the area.
Fox11online.com
'I want justice': Green Bay murder victim's family becomes frustrated by continued delays
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The mother and sister of a murder victim expressed frustration at another delay Friday in case against suspect Jeremiah Robinson. Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets. The victim has not been identified.
Fox11online.com
Michigan Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay reopens to traffic
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A bridge is Sturgeon Bay is closed -- because it's open. Police say the Michigan Street Bridge is stuck in the "up" position. It is closed to traffic. The Door County Highway Department and Wisconsin Department of Transportation are looking into the problem. Don't get caught...
Fox11online.com
Man accused of providing gun to child who shot 5-year-old still without an attorney
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - The man who allegedly supplied the gun one 5-year-old used to inadvertently shoot and kill another 5-year-old still does not have an attorney, but Jordan Leavy-Carter wants his preliminary hearing to go ahead anyway. Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley was killed in the Oct. 17 incident on Green...
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Schools in Green Bay, De Pere are Making A Difference
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share with you these acts of kindness that are encouraging and Making A Difference. Here is a follow up on a Making A Difference commentary I did right before Veterans Day where I shared that over 450 cards were created for veterans by students from the Green Bay school district. Here are a few photos of veterans receiving their cards.
Fox11online.com
Have no fear of the flame outside NEW Water facility in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Drivers may have noticed a flame of fire while driving over the Leo Frigo bridge Thursday. NEW Water posted to Twitter Thursday evening to explain that its safety flare -- which is designed to burn gas from the facility's digestion process -- is being used a bit more than normal.
Fox11online.com
One injured in Green Bay shooting; two suspects arrested
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police say one person is injured and two people have been arrested in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police say the injured person suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were shot on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road. Crime tape is up and a large...
Fox11online.com
One hospitalized in Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - One person is now in the hospital following an apartment fire. Green Bay Fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming out of a building at 3 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened on the city's west side in the 1200 block of Lore Lane. Crews...
Fox11online.com
Oconto County woman faces charges after repeated dog biting incidents
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) – A town of Spruce woman was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, is also charged with felony intimidation of a victim for allegedly trying to convince one victim to report the...
Fox11online.com
Gillett park transforms into winter wonderland for annual 'Christmas in the Park'
GILLETT (WLUK) -- Preparations are underway to transform Zippel Park in Gillett into a winter wonderland for Christmas in the Park this Saturday. After a few minor adjustments, Jerry Luther says he's ready. "This year, I got, it's a Christmas tree display. I try to change it out every year....
Fox11online.com
Bus driver shortage pushes Ashwaubenon principal, school board member to step up
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Ashwaubenon High School Principal Dirk Ribbens and school board member Brian Van De Kreeke can now add bus driver to their list of experiences. "Working with kids is some of the most important work we can do in our community," Ribbens said. "And one of the important things in education is getting kids where they need to be."
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Neenah, Freedom and Wrightstown post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night in High School Game Time, Neenah defeated Appleton East 73-54 and Freeodm beat Wrightstown 73-40 in girls basketball action. Meanwhile, Wrightstown beat Freedom 42-34 in boys basketball action. Click the video for the highlights.
Fox11online.com
Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center announces three holiday shows
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center is gearing up for the holidays with three family-friendly music performances. The December lineup promises to be something for everyone. John Kelley & The Fusion Xpress Orchestra (FXO): Coming Home. Friday, December 16, 2022. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30. John Kelley & the...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay women's basketball notches first Horizon League win
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind -- Green Bay Phoenix went on the road to Indianapolis to take on IUPUI and leave with a 81-76 hard fought victory for their first Horizon League win of the season. On Thursday Phoenix fell to Milwaukee in conference opener. Green Bay led by 10 at halftime and...
Fox11online.com
Meerstein reflects on his 400th career win
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Watch Mark Meerstein coach a game and what you see is someone in control, letting his kids play and once in a while bring a player over for some one-on-one advice. The N.E.W. Lutheran boys basketball coach has been doing this for more than three decades,...
Comments / 0