Door County, WI

Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of killing 2 relatives

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A psychiatric exam will be performed to see if there is support for the so-called insanity plea by a man charged with killing two of his relatives. Oscar Lemus-Franco, 31, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the Sept. 28, 2020, incident at a residence on Clement Street. Gerson Alvarez-Franco and Jaime Lemus, both relatives of Lemus-Franco, were shot and killed. He has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Man fined for illegally having concealed weapon in Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man cleared of a fatal shooting because it was self-defense was convicted Friday of a misdemeanor count for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit at the time, and was fined $400. Jaylene Edwards was not charged in connection with the Nov. 14, 2021 shooting...
Michigan Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay reopens to traffic

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A bridge is Sturgeon Bay is closed -- because it's open. Police say the Michigan Street Bridge is stuck in the "up" position. It is closed to traffic. The Door County Highway Department and Wisconsin Department of Transportation are looking into the problem. Don't get caught...
COMMENTARY: Schools in Green Bay, De Pere are Making A Difference

Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share with you these acts of kindness that are encouraging and Making A Difference. Here is a follow up on a Making A Difference commentary I did right before Veterans Day where I shared that over 450 cards were created for veterans by students from the Green Bay school district. Here are a few photos of veterans receiving their cards.
Have no fear of the flame outside NEW Water facility in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Drivers may have noticed a flame of fire while driving over the Leo Frigo bridge Thursday. NEW Water posted to Twitter Thursday evening to explain that its safety flare -- which is designed to burn gas from the facility's digestion process -- is being used a bit more than normal.
One injured in Green Bay shooting; two suspects arrested

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police say one person is injured and two people have been arrested in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police say the injured person suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were shot on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road. Crime tape is up and a large...
One hospitalized in Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - One person is now in the hospital following an apartment fire. Green Bay Fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming out of a building at 3 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened on the city's west side in the 1200 block of Lore Lane. Crews...
Oconto County woman faces charges after repeated dog biting incidents

OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) – A town of Spruce woman was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, is also charged with felony intimidation of a victim for allegedly trying to convince one victim to report the...
Bus driver shortage pushes Ashwaubenon principal, school board member to step up

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Ashwaubenon High School Principal Dirk Ribbens and school board member Brian Van De Kreeke can now add bus driver to their list of experiences. "Working with kids is some of the most important work we can do in our community," Ribbens said. "And one of the important things in education is getting kids where they need to be."
HSGT: Neenah, Freedom and Wrightstown post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night in High School Game Time, Neenah defeated Appleton East 73-54 and Freeodm beat Wrightstown 73-40 in girls basketball action. Meanwhile, Wrightstown beat Freedom 42-34 in boys basketball action. Click the video for the highlights.
Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center announces three holiday shows

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center is gearing up for the holidays with three family-friendly music performances. The December lineup promises to be something for everyone. John Kelley & The Fusion Xpress Orchestra (FXO): Coming Home. Friday, December 16, 2022. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30. John Kelley & the...
Green Bay women's basketball notches first Horizon League win

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind -- Green Bay Phoenix went on the road to Indianapolis to take on IUPUI and leave with a 81-76 hard fought victory for their first Horizon League win of the season. On Thursday Phoenix fell to Milwaukee in conference opener. Green Bay led by 10 at halftime and...
Meerstein reflects on his 400th career win

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Watch Mark Meerstein coach a game and what you see is someone in control, letting his kids play and once in a while bring a player over for some one-on-one advice. The N.E.W. Lutheran boys basketball coach has been doing this for more than three decades,...
