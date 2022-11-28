Read full article on original website
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Elon Musk personally called CEOs of companies that stopped advertising on Twitter to complain, report says
Some media buyers said Twitter is now bug-ridden and difficult to launch ads on, prompting agencies to pull spending, the Financial Times reported.
Thousands of users mistakenly signed up to a management firm called Hive instead of buzzy Twitter alternative, Hive Social
Almost 4,000 people signed up for Hive.com on Monday, mistaking the site for the social-media app, Hive Social.
Twitter rolls back COVID misinformation policy
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has rolled back a policy that was aimed at tackling misinformation related to COVID-19 on the social media platform, lending itself to the risk of a potential surge in false claims even as cases rise in China and some parts of the world.
Gizmodo
Twitter's Ads Problems Are Even Worse Behind the Scenes
Among Twitter’s multiform ongoing disasters, the one that threatens its financial prospects the most is perhaps fleeing advertisers. Elon Musk’s latest complaint on the topic finds him picking a public fight with Apple, suggesting the iPhone maker pulled its Twitter ads because “they hate free speech in America.” Behind close doors, Twitter’s advertising problems are only getting more dire. Reports say ad revenue losses are pilling up, and layoffs to Twitter’s ad technology teams may worsen the problems that are already scaring advertisers away.
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
YouTube crashing updates — App users report issue with video streaming platform ‘unexpectedly closing’ on iPhone
THOUSANDS of YouTube users are reporting that the app is crashing on them. Users in several countries including the US, Canada, Poland, and Sweden, have reported the issue on Wednesday. The US Downdetector has received over 7,000 reports of problems with YouTube today. Around 69 percent of the issues are...
msn.com
Mark Zuckerberg joins the Apple bashing: It is ‘problematic for one company to control what kind of app experiences get onto a device’
Mark Zuckerberg has joined the Apple-bashing party. Just hours after Spotify Technology Inc. Chief Executive Daniel Ek went off on Twitter, charging that Apple “gives itself every advantage while at the same time stifling innovation and hurting consumers,” it was Zuck’s turn. “Apple has sort of singled...
Fact check: Search engine DuckDuckGo wrongly accused of blocking independent news outlets
DuckDuckGo's CEO announced the site would down-rank sites associated with Russian disinformation in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
Nieman Lab
The Washington Post launches a year in news à la Spotify Wrapped
When Spotify Wrapped first launched in December 2016, the streaming company proved user data could be artfully transformed into an engaging product users would share. On Wednesday, the Washington Post launched its own personalized annual review that shows subscribers insights about the journalism they consumed in 2022 in a similar visual format. It’s technically called “Newsprint,” but almost everyone who shared their stats so far called it some variation of “Washington Post Wrapped.”
CNBC
Netflix CEO says he was slow to allow advertising because he was focused on Google and Facebook
Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said he wishes the company had "flipped" on advertising earlier. After resisting the idea for years, the company said in April that it was "open" to the idea after coming under pressure because of its slowing subscription growth. The offering launched in the U.S. earlier this...
Engadget
Twitter claims ‘none of our policies have changed’ as advertisers continue to flee
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. One month into Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of Twitter, the company is once again trying to reassure advertisers and users about the direction of the platform. In its first since Musk’s acquisition, the company attempted to explain what “Twitter 2.0” means for the company.
Twitter to show users more tweets from accounts they don’t follow
Twitter is expanding its recommendations feature to show all the users of the platform more tweets from people they don’t follow, the social media giant has announced.“We want to ensure everyone on Twitter sees the best content on the platform, so we’re expanding recommendations to all users, including those who may not have seen them in the past,” Twitter support tweeted on Thursday.Twitter’s recommended tweets appear in the platform’s Home feed where tweets are organised according to an algorithm.“Think of them as personalised suggestions that are shown to you based on actions you take on Twitter,” the company noted...
Ars Technica
Twitter dangles incentives to try to lure advertisers back
Elon Musk’s Twitter is offering brands generous incentives to advertise on the social media platform, in a bid to boost business after the billionaire’s approach to content moderation prompted many major marketers to curb spending. In one email sent to advertising agencies, a copy of which was seen...
News Bias and Shifting Values Have Changed Network News and The Press From Glory Days
In a conversation with WXBQ's Charlie Stuchell in the 1990s, I asked him why so many reporters are "regurgitating" the same news as that reported by other outlets some fifty miles away. Stuchell told me it was because there are a lot less reporters these days, and they've gotten lazy. Stuchell is missed by his audience these days, as he was frequently a source for news and back-story that helped us gain perspective on the issues of the day.
Scrappy Social Media and Content Approaches That Actually Work
Content is king. Or as we like to say “content is queen”. Though this famous quote originally was coined more than 25 years ago, it still rings true today—maybe more than ever. Whatever industry you’ve found yourself in, content creation is essential for engaging your audience and building your brand. It’s no surprise then, that something so crucial can take time to execute well. From blogging and email marketing to the plethora of social media platforms out there, you may be wondering how to get the results you desire without spending all of your precious time going down every content rabbit hole. The...
The Verge
Now 1Password remembers sites that use third-party accounts like Google or Facebook to log in
Password management provider 1Password just launched its new “sign-in with” feature that automatically saves and fills logins using third-party credentials. 1Password thus is now able to give customers an option to sign in to sites or apps that require, say, their Google, Apple, GitHub, or Facebook credentials with just one click.
AOL Corp
Zuckerberg calls Apple's App Store control not 'a sustainable or good place to be'
Tesla (TSLA) CEO and new Twitter owner Elon Musk has an ally in his fight with Apple (AAPL): Meta Platforms (META) chief executive Mark Zuckerberg. Speaking Wednesday at the New York Times Dealbook Summit, Zuckerberg criticized the iPhone-maker over App Store policies that for years have negatively impacted his own business.
CNN axes prominent talent as network cuts hundreds of jobs
CNN chief Chris Licht executed massive layoffs at the network on Thursday and announced that he was ending live programming on sister network HLN.Licht gave pink slips to a number of notable correspondents and production staff, including editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.In a memo shared with the employees, Licht said: “The changes we are making today are necessary and will make us stronger and better positioned to place big bets going forward without fear of failure.” However, the move was criticised by many on social media as uncertainty and layoffs impact journalists’ livelihoods and mental health.CNN also fired Alison Kosik, Alexandra Field,...
CoinDesk
Facebook Parent Meta's Latest Gameplan to Boost Metaverse
After Meta Platforms (META) famously riled up U.S. regulators with Facebook’s abortive stablecoin initiative in 2019, the company is back with an effort to influence digital policy for the metaverse. "The Hash" team discusses what this means for Meta's metaverse ambitions and future regulation.
