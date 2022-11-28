Read full article on original website
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
If You See This Brown Thing In Your Christmas Tree, Remove It Quickly
Christmas is the time of year that most of us get the spend quality time with our families, usually around the tree. We spend so much time and effort picking out the perfect ornaments and tree toppers. After all of the energy we put into decorating our tree, it would be horrible if our symbol of Christmas brought an infestation into our homes. That's why it's so important to inspect your tree, even if you've already set it up. You'll want to look for a little brown sac attached to a branch. If you do see it, remove it immediately or you could be spending the holidays with hundreds of baby preying mantis.
If You Crash Into a Deer in New York is it Legal to Keep Antlers?
Unfortunately, some of us have had this dilemma after crashing our vehicles into a deer. If you've spent the majority of your driving life in Upstate New York you already know that one of the things we always have to be aware of when we are driving is deer!! No matter what road you drive on there is always the threat of a deer or its family running across the road.
Taylor Swift Fan Looking For Friends To Hang With In Upstate New York
Are you a Taylor Swift fan? Are you looking to make some new friends? One couple here in the Upstate New York area wants to talk to you. On the Utica Board of Reddit, a recent post caught out eye. One poster is looking for new friends:. Out of curiosity,...
Git R Done! Larry the Cable Guy’s Coming to Upstate NY for 2 Shows
This past year was loaded with must see events in Central and Upstate New York. On one hand, there were so many amazing bands touring. But we can't forget about the amazing comedians who came too!. And it looks like this trend is already carrying over into the new year.
See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season
There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
How The Addams Family And Wednesday Are Connected To Northern New York
Is there any sort of connection between the Addams Family and Wednesday to Northern New York? We found a connection, but it'll cost you. If you have been binge watching the Wednesday series on Netflix, you are not alone. However, not everyone has been a fan of the show. Gizmodo wrote an article titled "Wednesday Misunderstands Its Misunderstood Protagonist" where it dives into some of the complaints viewers have had for the show. For just as many negative reviews you'll read there, the show has many positive reviews too.
Where Does New York Rank Among States with Most Deer Collisions?
If you've lived in Upstate New York for any significant amount of time, you know it's almost considered a right of passage to hit a deer with your car. It's going to happen. If not today, then tomorrow. A quick study of the carnage along any New York roadway will prove this.
New Yorkers Spend $1.6 Billion a Year on ‘Retail Therapy’ Due to Mental Burnout
Life is hard. Spending is easy and if the results of a new study are accurate, New Yorkers are lifting their moods following a hard day by shopping and, a lot. As more workplaces are understaffed and heaping extra work on their existing employees for no additional pay or benefits, more and more Americans are struggling with mental health problems and as a temporary fix, they're turning to binge buying.
Is It Actually Legal To Tip Your Mail Carriers In New York State?
It's that time of year where honestly some of the biggest MVPs are mail carriers and delivery drivers. They are bringing our online purchases to us safely, while working many long hours. You want to show your gratitude, but is it illegal to tip these folks?. We did some digging...
The Sad But True Story of New York’s “Great Cat Massacre” of 1916
Dogs may be a man's best friend, but cats are a close second. That's what makes this story from 1916 particularly sad and horrifying. The 1916 New York City polio epidemic was a frightening period for residents of the Big Apple. A severe outbreak saw several thousands of people stricken by the disease beginning in June of 1916 and lasting through the winter. The borough that was most closely affected was Brooklyn. The disease claimed over 2,000 lives during this period.
Following Utica Visit, NYS Health Commissioner Announces Resigning
The Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health is leaving the post at the end of this year. News of her exit comes just days after her visit to Utica earlier this week. Dr. Mary Bassett toured the new Mohawk Valley Health System's new Wynn Hospital in downtown...
New York Home to 2 of 10 Most Beautiful Snow Covered Cities in Country
There are a number of places to enjoy a snowy winter wonderland across the country. Utah, Alaska, and Colorado have plenty of beautiful options for the cold-weather enthusiast. New York has lots of snow too, making it home to 2 of the 10 most beautiful snow-covered cities in the country,...
You Can Help Grant A Western New York Make A Wish This Christmas
Thanks to one social media post going viral, you can help grant a wish for a Western New York child by just sending Christmas cards. According to the posts, The Make a Wish Foundation is granting a wish for Sasha Murphy in Canandaigua. Her wish is fairly simple, she wants to fill her room with Christmas Cards.
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”
It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
Shania Twain Extends 2023 Tour, Adding Another Stop in Upstate NY
If you thought you missed your chance to see Shania Twain coming through New York in 2023, then think again. She surprised fans on Monday with the addition of five new dates to her "Queen Of Me Tour". If you thought she had a lot of shows planned before, the extension now raises the global tour to 57 dates in total.
19 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For December 2022
Maybe you're excited for the holiday season this month. One thing to keep in mind before things get to busy is safety. Here's a look at New York State's most wanted criminals for December 2022. How can you help make sure our neighborhoods are safe for the beginning of the...
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations
Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
- As of November 2022, it appears Orchard Park, NY has shattered this record with at least 70' inches in 24 hours. - According to My Radar, Orchard Park, NY saw 66 inches of snow in 24 hours, breaking the old record. The Original Story. We've endured some major snowstorms...
Storm Strong Enough to Knock Out Power Moving Into Central New York Mid-Week
Hang on to your hat. Gusty wind conditions that could be strong enough to knock out power are on the way in Central New York. A strong storm will move into Central New York mid-week, bringing lots of wind, possible power outages, and lake-effect snow showers, according to the National Weather Service.
