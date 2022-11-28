ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lite 98.7

Comments / 0

Related
Lite 98.7

If You See This Brown Thing In Your Christmas Tree, Remove It Quickly

Christmas is the time of year that most of us get the spend quality time with our families, usually around the tree. We spend so much time and effort picking out the perfect ornaments and tree toppers. After all of the energy we put into decorating our tree, it would be horrible if our symbol of Christmas brought an infestation into our homes. That's why it's so important to inspect your tree, even if you've already set it up. You'll want to look for a little brown sac attached to a branch. If you do see it, remove it immediately or you could be spending the holidays with hundreds of baby preying mantis.
Lite 98.7

If You Crash Into a Deer in New York is it Legal to Keep Antlers?

Unfortunately, some of us have had this dilemma after crashing our vehicles into a deer. If you've spent the majority of your driving life in Upstate New York you already know that one of the things we always have to be aware of when we are driving is deer!! No matter what road you drive on there is always the threat of a deer or its family running across the road.
NEW YORK STATE
Lite 98.7

See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season

There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.
Lite 98.7

How The Addams Family And Wednesday Are Connected To Northern New York

Is there any sort of connection between the Addams Family and Wednesday to Northern New York? We found a connection, but it'll cost you. If you have been binge watching the Wednesday series on Netflix, you are not alone. However, not everyone has been a fan of the show. Gizmodo wrote an article titled "Wednesday Misunderstands Its Misunderstood Protagonist" where it dives into some of the complaints viewers have had for the show. For just as many negative reviews you'll read there, the show has many positive reviews too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

New Yorkers Spend $1.6 Billion a Year on ‘Retail Therapy’ Due to Mental Burnout

Life is hard. Spending is easy and if the results of a new study are accurate, New Yorkers are lifting their moods following a hard day by shopping and, a lot. As more workplaces are understaffed and heaping extra work on their existing employees for no additional pay or benefits, more and more Americans are struggling with mental health problems and as a temporary fix, they're turning to binge buying.
Lite 98.7

Is It Actually Legal To Tip Your Mail Carriers In New York State?

It's that time of year where honestly some of the biggest MVPs are mail carriers and delivery drivers. They are bringing our online purchases to us safely, while working many long hours. You want to show your gratitude, but is it illegal to tip these folks?. We did some digging...
Lite 98.7

The Sad But True Story of New York’s “Great Cat Massacre” of 1916

Dogs may be a man's best friend, but cats are a close second. That's what makes this story from 1916 particularly sad and horrifying. The 1916 New York City polio epidemic was a frightening period for residents of the Big Apple. A severe outbreak saw several thousands of people stricken by the disease beginning in June of 1916 and lasting through the winter. The borough that was most closely affected was Brooklyn. The disease claimed over 2,000 lives during this period.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”

It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
ALBANY, NY
Lite 98.7

Shania Twain Extends 2023 Tour, Adding Another Stop in Upstate NY

If you thought you missed your chance to see Shania Twain coming through New York in 2023, then think again. She surprised fans on Monday with the addition of five new dates to her "Queen Of Me Tour". If you thought she had a lot of shows planned before, the extension now raises the global tour to 57 dates in total.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

19 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For December 2022

Maybe you're excited for the holiday season this month. One thing to keep in mind before things get to busy is safety. Here's a look at New York State's most wanted criminals for December 2022. How can you help make sure our neighborhoods are safe for the beginning of the...
Lite 98.7

Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations

Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
ILION, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy