fox4news.com
US Marshals arrest boyfriend of woman murdered in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - The boyfriend of a woman who was murdered in Arlington was arrested Thursday morning in Lewisville. The U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force located Jose Moreno Castaneda and took him into custody on a probation violation warrant. Investigators call him a person of interest in the...
Victim run over by limousine in Arlington identified
he victim who was run over and killed in Arlington this week has now been identified as a 31-year-old man named Phillip Herrera who was struck by a limousine on North Collins near Lake Viridian Tuesday night
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD reassures parents after lockdown at Colleyville Heritage
Grapevine-Colleyville school administrators are trying to re-assure parents following Thursday’s lockdown at Colleyville Heritage High School. The building was locked down when police believed a man who ran from them had entered the school
Amber Alert Texas: 7-year-old Athena Strand last seen in Paradise, outside of Fort Worth
This little 7-year-old girl may be in danger, according to Texas DPS. All the vital information you need to help find the missing child is here.
Officer credited with preventing fire from spreading inside Grapevine Mills mall, police say
GRAPEVINE, Texas — An officer is being credited with helping prevent a fire from spreading inside Grapevine Mills mall, police said. Police said around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 2, officer Michael Diciero was taking a wellness break and was inside the mall while helping security. As he was exercising, police said he noticed the smell of smoke.
Suspect of Fort Worth shooting is in police custody after pursuit
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured has been taken into police custody. It happened at 4:26 p.m. Wednesday at 1517 East Roberts Street in Fort Worth. When Fort Worth police arrived, there were two victims in a field across the street from the adress. One of the victims died of multiple gunshot wounds and the second victim is in surgery Wednesday night. Police say the suspect left the scene. Special response teams located the vehicle the suspect was in on the east side of Fort Worth and began a pursuit. The suspect was taken into custody and will be charged at this time with aggravated assault.
A domestic situation turned into a standoff with police in North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police were in an active standoff Wednesday night with what started out as a domestic situation. Police say they got the call at about 6:30 p.m. A man and a woman were able to get out of the house unharmed. At 9:33 p.m., police said that negotiations were underway with a man who barricaded himself in the house.Just before 10 p.m., police said the barricaded man is in custody and faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.
East Texas man among 2 killed in Rowlett head-on crash
ROWLETT, Texas (KETK) — Two men died in a head-on crash in Rowlett early Tuesday morning. According to Texas DPS, a 1993 Nissan pickup, driven by Troy Coates, 62, of Emory, was traveling the wrong way going northbound in the southbound lanes on President George Bush Turnpike near Lakeview Pkwy. The pickup then struck a […]
WFAA
'The house was totally gone': Home explosion rocks Tarrant County neighborhood, critically injuring man
WESTWORTH VILLAGE, Texas — A home explosion rocked a Tarrant County neighborhood Thursday morning, sending one man to the hospital critical condition with burns, officials said. The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Watters Place in Westworth Village, west of Fort Worth, near Burton Hill...
Man arrested in North Richland Hills, ending SWAT standoff
An hours-long SWAT stand-off in North Richland Hills has landed a man in jail overnight. The impasse started with a 911 call about 6:30 pm. A man and woman called saying a relative inside their Hidden Oaks Drive home was threatening them
Arlington teen named 1 of 6 Teens Who Make The World A Better Place by Forbes
One Arlington teenager is being recognized on a national level for her creativity and community involvement.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Lancaster Road
The victim has been identified as Phillips Betts, 26. On November 29, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Family Dollar store located at 3200 S. Lancaster Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in front of the store with a gunshot wound.
Arlington cops searching for person of interest in Evila Yanes homicide
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help finding who killed mother of five, Evila Yanes the day before Halloween. The 44-year-old was found face down, bleeding profusely in a parking lot in the 400 block of N. Cooper Street. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office determined her cause of death was blunt force injuries to the head and ruled her death a homicide. In the weeks following Yanes' homicide, detectives identified Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda as a person of interest in the case. During a Nov. 30 press conference, Deputy Chief Kyle Dishko, said Castaneda was Yanes'...
wbap.com
Horrific Fatal Crash During Police Chase from Garland to Richardson
Richardson TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Garland police were involved in a car chase that started late last ight in Garland and ended in Richardson with the violent crash of a Dodge Challenger and a pickup truck at the intersection of Greenville and Centennial in Richardson. WFAA photo-journalist Mke Frbes caught...
One person injured in Westworth Village home explosion, investigation underway
A home explosion in Westworth Village, near the Joint Reserve Base in Tarrant County, injured one person Thursday morning. The explosion on Watters Place, a block north of Westworth Village City Hall, was reported at about 7:30 a.m.
fox4news.com
Bones, bike found near area where former Dallas firefighter disappeared
RAINS COUNTY, Texas - A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones that could possibly belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing 5 years ago. The hiker, Michael Ramsey, says he was walking into a part of the woods he had...
One teen wounded during fight in Arlington, second teen was arrested
The Monday afternoon shooting was on North Cooper within a mile of Butler Elementary, Lamar High School and Turning Point alternative. All three were put under what is described as a “shelter protocol”
WFAA
Arlington PD identifies person of interest in murder of 44-year-old woman found in parking lot
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington Police Department (APD) says a person of interest is wanted in connection to the murder of a 44-year-old woman who was found dead in a parking lot in late October. During a press conference Wednesday morning, APD announced 43-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda is...
fox4news.com
2 arrested for the murder of 17-year-old in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Two young men were arrested for fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Grand Prairie earlier this week. The shooting happened early Monday morning in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive. Grand Prairie police believe the victim, Demarcus Harrell Jr., knew the suspects and was possibly engaged...
fox4news.com
Deep Ellum aggravated assault trial: Victim weeps on stand, faces intense cross-examination
DALLAS - L'Daijohnique Lee cried on the stand while watching cell phone video of her brutal encounter with Austin Shuffield in March 2019. The video shows Shuffield knocking the phone out of Lee's hand, before she punches him. Shuffield responded by throwing five punches of his own. "He was aggressive,"...
