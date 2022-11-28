Read full article on original website
Related
Fans' wild World Cup fashion draws praise, scorn in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup in Qatar has become a political lightning rod, so it comes as no surprise that soccer fans' sartorial style has sparked controversy. Forget your classic soccer jerseys - the streets of Doha have been transformed into a chaotic runway show in terms of fashion. Visitors from around the world are wearing revamped versions of traditional Gulf Arab headdresses and thobes. Western women have...
WPXI
Photos: World Cup Netherlands vs USA
World Cup Netherlands vs USA DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 03: Players and match officials line up prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images) (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Comments / 0