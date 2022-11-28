According to Floyd County Jail Records, 70-year-old Nancy Jane Smith of Silver Creek is being charged with misdemeanor homicide by vehicle in the second degree after failing to yield while turning left in a fatal wreck that occurred last weekend. The Floyd County Police Department released information regarding the fatal wreck that occurred last weekend in the Silver Creek area. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher reported to WRGA news that Sunday at 6 PM an Equinox traveling South on GA 101 attempted to turn left into the Silver Creek mini mart and struck a northbound Camry. 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville was a front-seat passenger in the Camry. He was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

SILVER CREEK, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO