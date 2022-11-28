ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
wrganews.com

Silver Creek Woman charged with 2nd-Degree Homicide in connection to Fatal Wreck

According to Floyd County Jail Records, 70-year-old Nancy Jane Smith of Silver Creek is being charged with misdemeanor homicide by vehicle in the second degree after failing to yield while turning left in a fatal wreck that occurred last weekend. The Floyd County Police Department released information regarding the fatal wreck that occurred last weekend in the Silver Creek area. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher reported to WRGA news that Sunday at 6 PM an Equinox traveling South on GA 101 attempted to turn left into the Silver Creek mini mart and struck a northbound Camry. 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville was a front-seat passenger in the Camry. He was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
SILVER CREEK, GA
wrganews.com

33-year-old Rome Man arrested for Burglary

A 33-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department at a location on Shorter Avenue on Thursday for Bulgary. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Dennis Randall Stanley of a Tower Road address allegedly damaged a window screen to break into a residence on Lombary Way while also using the utilities of the home without permission. Stanley is charged with criminal trespass, theft of service, felony failure to appear, and first-degree burglary.
ROME, GA
glensfallschronicle.com

7 arrested in alleged SGF narcotics bust

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office announced the “narcotics arrests” of seven people after searching a South Glens Falls residence. They said they arrested Caitlin Pruess, 30, on November 23 after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation. She is accused of selling crack/cocaine heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetatime throughout Saratoga County.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Woman Found Lying Unresponsive Alongside Ulster County Road

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning a passerby driving on Route 28 in the Boiceville area called to report that there was an unresponsive person laying in a wooded area. When deputies responded to the scene they located a female who was deceased.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy