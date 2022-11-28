Read full article on original website
Clifton Park woman to serve 5 years for DWI incident
A Clifton Park woman was sentenced to five years after a DWI incident caused severe physical injury to a victim in July.
Silver Creek Woman charged with 2nd-Degree Homicide in connection to Fatal Wreck
According to Floyd County Jail Records, 70-year-old Nancy Jane Smith of Silver Creek is being charged with misdemeanor homicide by vehicle in the second degree after failing to yield while turning left in a fatal wreck that occurred last weekend. The Floyd County Police Department released information regarding the fatal wreck that occurred last weekend in the Silver Creek area. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher reported to WRGA news that Sunday at 6 PM an Equinox traveling South on GA 101 attempted to turn left into the Silver Creek mini mart and struck a northbound Camry. 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville was a front-seat passenger in the Camry. He was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Fulton county pair accused of animal neglect
Two Fulton County residents were arrested for alleged animal neglect on November 9
33-year-old Rome Man arrested for Burglary
A 33-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department at a location on Shorter Avenue on Thursday for Bulgary. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Dennis Randall Stanley of a Tower Road address allegedly damaged a window screen to break into a residence on Lombary Way while also using the utilities of the home without permission. Stanley is charged with criminal trespass, theft of service, felony failure to appear, and first-degree burglary.
Albany man indicted over fatal hit-and-run
A four-count indictment against an Albany man for a fatal hit and run that occurred in October was handed down on Wednesday.
Indictment unsealed in fatal Central Avenue crash
A three-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday afternoon accused Jose Guaman-Bunay, 30, of striking and killing Kathleen McBride on Central Avenue in July.
Police seize 9 guns, arrest Gloversville man on multiple charges
A Gloversville man was arrested on Wednesday. Jesse Smith, 39, faces multiple drug and weapon charges.
Police: Search of Colonie home nets illegal gun
When Albany County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Colonie this October, they allegedly found an illegal handgun.
Arrest made in Queensbury Walmart parking lot shooting
An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting that occurred in the Queensbury Walmart parking lot on Sunday.
Police arrest Kingston local for Price Chopper theft
Saugerties police arrested Danita M. Brocius, 40 of Kingston on November 29. Brocius allegedly stole items from a Price Chopper in Saugerties.
Columbia County Sheriff vehicle involved in accident
A Columbia County Sheriff's Office Patrol car was involved in a single car accident on South Third Street in Hudson.
Troy man arrested after alleged domestic dispute involving gun
A Troy man is being accused of menacing during an argument with a gun. Robert Lemner, 42, was arrested on Thursday.
Shooting at Walmart in New York State
7 arrested in alleged SGF narcotics bust
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office announced the “narcotics arrests” of seven people after searching a South Glens Falls residence. They said they arrested Caitlin Pruess, 30, on November 23 after a lengthy drug trafficking investigation. She is accused of selling crack/cocaine heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetatime throughout Saratoga County.
Woman Found Lying Unresponsive Alongside Ulster County Road
The Ulster County Sheriff's Office has begun an investigation. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, early Tuesday morning a passerby driving on Route 28 in the Boiceville area called to report that there was an unresponsive person laying in a wooded area. When deputies responded to the scene they located a female who was deceased.
6 arrested for DWI in Cohoes over holiday weekend
Over the holiday weekend, the Cohoes Police Department arrested six individuals who were driving while intoxicated.
Update on missing Schenectady teenager case
The Schenectady Police Department has released an update on the Samantha Humphrey case.
Troy man sentenced 21 months for possessing firearms
A Troy man has been sentenced to serve 21 months in prison for unlawful possession of firearms.
Missing Waterford man found
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Donald J Neddo was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on November 30.
Seven North Country residents accused of drug possession
Seven North Country residents were arrested for allegedly possessing and some selling drugs.
