humboldtsports.com
CR women post back-to-back wins at Shasta tournament
The College of the Redwoods women’s basketball team won back-to-back games for the first time this season at the Shasta tournament on Friday and Saturday. After dropping their tournament opener to San Mateo on Thursday, the Corsairs defeated Consumnes River 59-53 on Friday and followed that with a 66-42 win over Monterey Peninsula on Saturday.
Clovis West girls impressive; Tulare Western pitcher commits to UCLA
Highlights of Clovis West girls basketball’s 73-34 win over Oak Ridge Thursday, and a Central Valley baseball star decides he wants to play college baseball in the Pac-12.
humboldtsports.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP — Exciting finishes highlight Saturday action
Two Big 5 teams were involved in a couple of thrilling finishes on Saturday, with mixed fortunes. At the Grass Pass tournament, Eureka edged Crater thanks to a late Claire Maples 3-pointer. The clutch Loggers won the game 40-39. The Del Norte Warriors, however, ended up on the wrong end...
McClymonds, Jaivian Thomas run past Lemoore in NorCal D2-AA final win
Jaivian Thomas put the McClymonds Warriors on his back rushing 22 times for 307 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a 49-35 victory over the Central Section Division II champion Lemoore Tigers in a game played in West Oakland. McClymonds ran for 515 yards and seven touchdowns in the ...
humboldtsports.com
No. 14 Redwoods men make it five straight wins
Trey Neff exploded for 35 points on Friday night, as the College of the Redwoods men’s basketball team won its fifth straight game. The freshman guard from North Medford has impressed since joining the Corsairs and had a career night in Friday’s 88-58 win over Mendocino at the Coach Treggs Classic.
humboldtsports.com
Our end-of-season soccer awards go to …
By Ray Hamill — It was another highly entertaining and exciting high school soccer season here on the North Coast with plenty of success for the local teams. Three league champions were crowned, two North Coast Section championships secured, and we even had one undefeated campaign. In boys action,...
Good Sports: Meet an Athlete, Teacher and Coach that does it all
The man behind the quick turnaround for Hanford West High School, Alan Perryman, is a familiar name to the Valley and is a coach busier than most.
humboldtsports.com
What to expect from Saturday’s Grizzly Bowl
By Ray Hamill — College of the Redwoods and Monterey Peninsula will face off for the second time this season in Saturday’s Grizzly Bowl in Arcata, but Corsairs head coach Jason White is expecting a different matchup this time around. The Corsairs won the first game 34-28 in...
Spooky Footage of Walking Pants Spurred the Legend of the Fresno Nightcrawler
In 2007, a family in Fresno, California, heard their dogs barking night after night and decided to install a security camera outside, to capture images of the possible human or animal intruder that was spooking the dogs.
CBS Sports
How to watch Boise State vs. Fresno State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Fresno State 8-4; Boise State 9-3 The Boise State Broncos and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West clash at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Albertsons Stadium. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games. Boise State...
smartcitiesdive.com
High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023
California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
A top prison expert on the California 'disaster' and how to salvage it
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. At the end of a year in which Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed several bills that would have fundamentally changed how California prisons operate, CalMatters conducted a Q&A with the 2022 recipient of the Stockholm Prize in Criminology, which Stanford University’s Institute of International Studies calls “equivalent to the Nobel in criminology.”
North Coast Journal
What's Good: Patino's and Humboldt Bay Burgers
The quesabirria taco has Mexican food enthusiasts happily in its grip, all of us grinning orange oil-slicked smiles now that the Tijuana specialty has made it this far north. But while dunking your way through an order of the crispy, gooey, beef tacos with a side of deep red consommé goes by all too quickly, the journey from pot to plate is a long one.
lostcoastoutpost.com
North Coast Fisherman Fear for the Future of Commercial Fisheries as Offshore Wind Efforts Advance
As plans to bring offshore wind to the North Coast move steadily ahead, commercial fishermen are urging federal and state regulatory agencies to pump the brakes. “I want to make one thing clear: Fishermen are not opposing [renewable] projects up here, we’re opposing the loss of thousands of miles of fishing grounds,” Ken Bates, president of the California Fishermen’s Resiliency Association (CFRA), told the Outpost in a recent interview. “Fishermen understand what’s going on with the climate. They can see what’s going on with the ocean. They get it. … That being said, we need to exercise a little bit of caution before we just throw these projects to the wind, so to speak.”
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Katie Buford
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Katie Buford. Katie Buford is wanted by Law Enforcement for Robbery. 38-year-old Buford is 5' 2" tall, 110 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Katie Buford is hiding, call Crime Stoppers...
California’s last series of violent volcanic eruptions created a national park
While Hawaii is experiencing the reawakening of the world's largest active volcano, it has been more than 100 years since California's volcanoes have seen any action.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Shirks Blame for Increasing Homelessness in Golden State
Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was convening “local leaders to discuss their plans to tackle the homelessness crisis and identify new strategies and opportunities to more ambitiously address street encampments across the state.”. What this means is he is preparing to shift the blame of the...
GV Wire
Nuestra Familia, Norteno Gang Takedown Nets 10 More Guilty Pleas
The guilty pleas from Operation Red Reaper, which targeted the Nuestra Familia prison gang and the Norteno street gang, are piling up at Fresno’s federal courthouse. Ten defendants charged in the 2019 takedown pleaded guilty to drug trafficking on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release.
goldrushcam.com
Ten Defendants Associated with Nuestra Familia Plead Guilty to Drug Trafficking Offenses in Kings and Tulare Counties
December 1, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Ten defendants arrested as part of Operation Red Reaper have pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drug trafficking offenses, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. In 2019, Operation Red Reaper was a federal, state, and local law enforcement operation that targeted the criminal...
kymkemp.com
Pickup Stolen in Eureka; Owner Seeks Help in Finding
Somewhere between 10:30 p.m. Saturday, November 26 and 7 a.m. Sunday, November 27, a thief stole a 2002 Toyota Tacoma extracab Prerunner from a Eureka home. “It’s believed the driverside extracab window(behind door) was broken to gain access to the vehicle,” the owner told us. The vehicle had...
