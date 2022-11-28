Dysart opens campuses to future freshmen
Students entering high school in the 2023-24 academic year, and their parents, are invited to attend an incoming freshman meeting on Dec 5 hosted at all four Dysart high schools.
Future Freshman Nights are:
• Dysart High School: 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 11425 N. Dysart Road, El Mirage.
• Shadow Ridge High School: 6 p.m. at 10909 N. Perryville Road, Surprise.
• Valley Vista High School: 5:30 p.m. at 15550 N. Parkview Place, Surprise.
• Willow Canyon High School: 5 to 6:30 p.m. at 17901 W. Lundberg St., Surprise.
