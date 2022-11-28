Read full article on original website
If You See This Brown Thing In Your Christmas Tree, Remove It Quickly
Christmas is the time of year that most of us get the spend quality time with our families, usually around the tree. We spend so much time and effort picking out the perfect ornaments and tree toppers. After all of the energy we put into decorating our tree, it would be horrible if our symbol of Christmas brought an infestation into our homes. That's why it's so important to inspect your tree, even if you've already set it up. You'll want to look for a little brown sac attached to a branch. If you do see it, remove it immediately or you could be spending the holidays with hundreds of baby preying mantis.
I Don’t Understand This Poultry Named Confection
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions. Say it with me now...
It’s a Beaut! Christmas Vacation Display in CNY Wins the Holidays
It's a beaut! One hilarious Christmas Vacation display wins the holiday season in Central New York. Lee Broomfield kicked off a fun, old-fashioned family Christmas with his annual homage to Clark Griswold and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation right in his front yard. The tradition started with the infamous Griswold car,...
CNY Volunteer Proudly Serves as a 4th Generation Fire Fighter
Here's a dedicated fire fighter following in his families footsteps. Justin is a proud volunteer for the Oriskany Falls Fire Department. After living in Florida for a short time, the first thing he did when he came back was join the fire department. Though he's only been with the crew...
Git R Done! Larry the Cable Guy’s Coming to Upstate NY for 2 Shows
This past year was loaded with must see events in Central and Upstate New York. On one hand, there were so many amazing bands touring. But we can't forget about the amazing comedians who came too!. And it looks like this trend is already carrying over into the new year.
Taylor Swift Fan Looking For Friends To Hang With In Upstate New York
Are you a Taylor Swift fan? Are you looking to make some new friends? One couple here in the Upstate New York area wants to talk to you. On the Utica Board of Reddit, a recent post caught out eye. One poster is looking for new friends:. Out of curiosity,...
How The Addams Family And Wednesday Are Connected To Northern New York
Is there any sort of connection between the Addams Family and Wednesday to Northern New York? We found a connection, but it'll cost you. If you have been binge watching the Wednesday series on Netflix, you are not alone. However, not everyone has been a fan of the show. Gizmodo wrote an article titled "Wednesday Misunderstands Its Misunderstood Protagonist" where it dives into some of the complaints viewers have had for the show. For just as many negative reviews you'll read there, the show has many positive reviews too.
Is It Actually Legal To Tip Your Mail Carriers In New York State?
It's that time of year where honestly some of the biggest MVPs are mail carriers and delivery drivers. They are bringing our online purchases to us safely, while working many long hours. You want to show your gratitude, but is it illegal to tip these folks?. We did some digging...
The Sad But True Story of New York’s “Great Cat Massacre” of 1916
Dogs may be a man's best friend, but cats are a close second. That's what makes this story from 1916 particularly sad and horrifying. The 1916 New York City polio epidemic was a frightening period for residents of the Big Apple. A severe outbreak saw several thousands of people stricken by the disease beginning in June of 1916 and lasting through the winter. The borough that was most closely affected was Brooklyn. The disease claimed over 2,000 lives during this period.
Following Utica Visit, NYS Health Commissioner Announces Resigning
The Commissioner of the New York State Department of Health is leaving the post at the end of this year. News of her exit comes just days after her visit to Utica earlier this week. Dr. Mary Bassett toured the new Mohawk Valley Health System's new Wynn Hospital in downtown...
New York Home to 2 of 10 Most Beautiful Snow Covered Cities in Country
There are a number of places to enjoy a snowy winter wonderland across the country. Utah, Alaska, and Colorado have plenty of beautiful options for the cold-weather enthusiast. New York has lots of snow too, making it home to 2 of the 10 most beautiful snow-covered cities in the country,...
I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
If You Hit A Deer In New York State, Can You Legally Keep The Meat To Eat?
It's that time of year in New York State when deer are hanging out near roads and interstates in abundance. I don't know about you, but I despise driving at night because it's much harder to see deer creeping into my lane, potentially causing a dangerous crash. I know deer can be a risk during the day, but they are more likely to be out by the roads at night. As cute as Bambi might be, deer can be deadly to both themselves and humans. According to Car and Driver,
5 Fashionable & Warm Winter Outfits for Your Hairless Cat
Here in Upstate New York, it can get pretty cold for hairless cats in the winter. You gotta scrape ice out of their flesh folds, it's a big to-do. Not their favorite. I probably get 10-15 messages an hour from hairless cat owners asking me, "Will, how do I keep my hairless cat warm during winter, but also keep them looking sexy?" Ask any mad scientist, looks are everything to hairless cats. Just like the babes down at the DMV, hairless cats love to look good. That's why we found 5 of the best winter outfits for hairless cats that are both fashionable and warm:
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”
It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
The One Place in CNY To Get Real Colored Christmas Trees This Holiday Season
Put a little color into your holidays this year. There's one Christmas Tree Farm in Central New York with real colored Christmas trees. Colored trees have been a hot trend for the last few years. They are back in Rome, New York for the holiday season with a lot of colors to choose from.
19 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For December 2022
Maybe you're excited for the holiday season this month. One thing to keep in mind before things get to busy is safety. Here's a look at New York State's most wanted criminals for December 2022. How can you help make sure our neighborhoods are safe for the beginning of the...
Shania Twain Extends 2023 Tour, Adding Another Stop in Upstate NY
If you thought you missed your chance to see Shania Twain coming through New York in 2023, then think again. She surprised fans on Monday with the addition of five new dates to her "Queen Of Me Tour". If you thought she had a lot of shows planned before, the extension now raises the global tour to 57 dates in total.
Does Downtown Utica New York Show Up In A Hallmark Christmas Movie?
Tis the season of Hallmark Christmas movies. Does Utica make an appearance? Yes, and no. So, it's no shocker that Utica New York isn't the only Utica in America. There are 20 places named Utica in America. You can find Utica in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
These Are The Toughest Colleges To Get Into In NYS
High school students all around New York state are gearing up to begin the tedious college admissions process. Getting into college isn’t necessarily on every high schooler's agenda, but if a four-year college or university is in your future plans, it definitely doesn’t hurt to start preparing and taking the proper steps to get ready.
