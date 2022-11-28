ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Frog 104

Comments / 0

Related
Big Frog 104

If You See This Brown Thing In Your Christmas Tree, Remove It Quickly

Christmas is the time of year that most of us get the spend quality time with our families, usually around the tree. We spend so much time and effort picking out the perfect ornaments and tree toppers. After all of the energy we put into decorating our tree, it would be horrible if our symbol of Christmas brought an infestation into our homes. That's why it's so important to inspect your tree, even if you've already set it up. You'll want to look for a little brown sac attached to a branch. If you do see it, remove it immediately or you could be spending the holidays with hundreds of baby preying mantis.
Big Frog 104

I Don’t Understand This Poultry Named Confection

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions. Say it with me now...
Big Frog 104

How The Addams Family And Wednesday Are Connected To Northern New York

Is there any sort of connection between the Addams Family and Wednesday to Northern New York? We found a connection, but it'll cost you. If you have been binge watching the Wednesday series on Netflix, you are not alone. However, not everyone has been a fan of the show. Gizmodo wrote an article titled "Wednesday Misunderstands Its Misunderstood Protagonist" where it dives into some of the complaints viewers have had for the show. For just as many negative reviews you'll read there, the show has many positive reviews too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

The Sad But True Story of New York’s “Great Cat Massacre” of 1916

Dogs may be a man's best friend, but cats are a close second. That's what makes this story from 1916 particularly sad and horrifying. The 1916 New York City polio epidemic was a frightening period for residents of the Big Apple. A severe outbreak saw several thousands of people stricken by the disease beginning in June of 1916 and lasting through the winter. The borough that was most closely affected was Brooklyn. The disease claimed over 2,000 lives during this period.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

If You Hit A Deer In New York State, Can You Legally Keep The Meat To Eat?

It's that time of year in New York State when deer are hanging out near roads and interstates in abundance. I don't know about you, but I despise driving at night because it's much harder to see deer creeping into my lane, potentially causing a dangerous crash. I know deer can be a risk during the day, but they are more likely to be out by the roads at night. As cute as Bambi might be, deer can be deadly to both themselves and humans. According to Car and Driver,
Big Frog 104

5 Fashionable & Warm Winter Outfits for Your Hairless Cat

Here in Upstate New York, it can get pretty cold for hairless cats in the winter. You gotta scrape ice out of their flesh folds, it's a big to-do. Not their favorite. I probably get 10-15 messages an hour from hairless cat owners asking me, "Will, how do I keep my hairless cat warm during winter, but also keep them looking sexy?" Ask any mad scientist, looks are everything to hairless cats. Just like the babes down at the DMV, hairless cats love to look good. That's why we found 5 of the best winter outfits for hairless cats that are both fashionable and warm:
Big Frog 104

Does Downtown Utica New York Show Up In A Hallmark Christmas Movie?

Tis the season of Hallmark Christmas movies. Does Utica make an appearance? Yes, and no. So, it's no shocker that Utica New York isn't the only Utica in America. There are 20 places named Utica in America. You can find Utica in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
UTICA, NY
Big Frog 104

These Are The Toughest Colleges To Get Into In NYS

High school students all around New York state are gearing up to begin the tedious college admissions process. Getting into college isn’t necessarily on every high schooler's agenda, but if a four-year college or university is in your future plans, it definitely doesn’t hurt to start preparing and taking the proper steps to get ready.
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy