Fulton, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Pratt House To Host Holiday Event on Sunday, Dec. 4

FULTON – The J. W. Pratt House Museum in Fulton will host their 32nd Annual Parade of Trees Holiday Party Open House tomorrow, Sunday Dec. 4. The free event will run from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Parade of Trees will continue on through next week (December 5 – 9). Please come visit us and vote on your favorite tree!
FULTON, NY
Hannibal Sixth-Graders Participate In All-County Music Festival

HANNIBAL, NY – Ten Dennis M. Kenney Middle School sixth-graders recently represented the Hannibal Central School District at the All-County Festival for student musicians. Held in Mexico, the students from Hannibal joined their peers from schools throughout the county to perform and showcase their musical talents. Representing Hannibal were band students Myla Manford, Paul Engle, Kai Turaj and Reagan Bonoffski, along with choral performers Emileigh Walts, Elle Woolworth, Destany Bryan, Phoenix Leonardo, Alice Thompson and Garrett Green.
HANNIBAL, NY
Fulton Savings Supports Rotary Food For Thought Campaign

FULTON – The Fulton Rotary Club partnered with the Fulton Savings Bank during November on its Food for Thought campaign. Fulton Savings Bank placed the Food for Thought boxes throughout its branches in Fulton, Phoenix, Central Square, Constantia, Brewerton and Baldwinsville. Customers and staff filled the boxes with approximately...
FULTON, NY
David G. Tibbitts

PHOENIX, NY – A Memorial Catholic Mass for David G. Tibbitts, 80, who passed away on November 4, 2022 will be held on Wednesday December 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 469 Main Street, Phoenix, N.Y. 13135. The Rev. Joseph E. Scardella will officiate...
PHOENIX, NY
Central Square DECA Club Promotes Anti-bullying Campaign ‘Dare to Care’

CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Paul V. Moore DECA members travelled to the Central Square Middle School on Nov. 18 to promote an anti-bullying campaign called “Dare to Care.”. The campaign targets middle-schoolers, aiming to educate on the many types of bullying and strategies that can be used to prevent bullying. The DECA students engaged the middle school students in activities such as an interactive Kahoot and the sharing of student bullying experiences.
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Local Foundations Award Oswego Bookmobile With Grants

OSWEGO – Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., recently received grant awards from three foundations. The Jon Ben Snow Foundation and the Oswego County Community Foundation each awarded $2,500, and The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation contributed $2,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. for the 2022 Summer Program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”. These...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Richard Willis Cole

HANNIBAL – Richard Willis Cole, 75, of Hannibal, N.Y. passed away peacefully at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was the oldest son born to Fred Willis Cole and Gladys Ruth (Flack) Cole in Oswego, N.Y. on December 9, 1946. Richard graduated from Hannibal High School...
HANNIBAL, NY
Dot Foods Donates $7,150 To Catholic Charities Food Pantry

FULTON – Dot Foods recently donated $7,150 to Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), to support with their food pantry. “We are extremely grateful to Dot Foods for this donation when we need it most: during the high demands on our pantry this holiday season,” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “This will be a tremendous help.”
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Fulton, NY
