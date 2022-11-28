Read full article on original website
Pratt House To Host Holiday Event on Sunday, Dec. 4
FULTON – The J. W. Pratt House Museum in Fulton will host their 32nd Annual Parade of Trees Holiday Party Open House tomorrow, Sunday Dec. 4. The free event will run from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Parade of Trees will continue on through next week (December 5 – 9). Please come visit us and vote on your favorite tree!
Get In The Holiday Spirit With Family-Friendly Events In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – A wide variety of holiday-themed events will be held across the county in the coming weeks, offering fun for all ages. From craft fairs to tree lightings, families have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of festive events. Listed below are several holiday happenings to check out Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11.
Compass FCU ‘Polar Express’ Night Set For Monday, December 19
OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union is excited to celebrate the holiday season with a special viewing of ‘The Polar Express’ for a select number of its Young Bucks account holders during the evening of Monday, December 19. The first 25 Young Bucks account holders to call...
Hannibal Sixth-Graders Participate In All-County Music Festival
HANNIBAL, NY – Ten Dennis M. Kenney Middle School sixth-graders recently represented the Hannibal Central School District at the All-County Festival for student musicians. Held in Mexico, the students from Hannibal joined their peers from schools throughout the county to perform and showcase their musical talents. Representing Hannibal were band students Myla Manford, Paul Engle, Kai Turaj and Reagan Bonoffski, along with choral performers Emileigh Walts, Elle Woolworth, Destany Bryan, Phoenix Leonardo, Alice Thompson and Garrett Green.
Parade Of Trees Returns To Friends Of History In Fulton
FULTON – It’s that wonderful time of year again. This is the 32nd year of the Friends of History in Fulton’s Parade of Trees, after missing two years because of the pandemic. It all began in 1988 when the mortgage on the John Wells Pratt House was...
Fulton Savings Supports Rotary Food For Thought Campaign
FULTON – The Fulton Rotary Club partnered with the Fulton Savings Bank during November on its Food for Thought campaign. Fulton Savings Bank placed the Food for Thought boxes throughout its branches in Fulton, Phoenix, Central Square, Constantia, Brewerton and Baldwinsville. Customers and staff filled the boxes with approximately...
Oswego County FCU Donates to Oswego Bookmobile Literacy Program
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Federal Credit Union donated $1,000 to Oswego Bookmobile in support of the 2022 Driving Books Home summer literacy program. Their support this year has allowed the Bookmobile to continue with its mission of “empowering children to be readers.”. Driving Books Home is a...
David G. Tibbitts
PHOENIX, NY – A Memorial Catholic Mass for David G. Tibbitts, 80, who passed away on November 4, 2022 will be held on Wednesday December 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, 469 Main Street, Phoenix, N.Y. 13135. The Rev. Joseph E. Scardella will officiate...
Central Square DECA Club Promotes Anti-bullying Campaign ‘Dare to Care’
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Paul V. Moore DECA members travelled to the Central Square Middle School on Nov. 18 to promote an anti-bullying campaign called “Dare to Care.”. The campaign targets middle-schoolers, aiming to educate on the many types of bullying and strategies that can be used to prevent bullying. The DECA students engaged the middle school students in activities such as an interactive Kahoot and the sharing of student bullying experiences.
Concinnity To Perform “What Sweeter Music” Concert December 4
OSWEGO – Concinnity, the select women’s group, will be performing their traditional seasonal concert entitled What Sweeter Music, at 3 p.m. on December 4 at Faith United Church in Oswego. The building is fully accessible and is located near Oswego Middle School, at 12 Mark Fitzgibbons Drive, Oswego,...
Lacona Memorial Wreath Glows To Remember Lost Family, Friends
LACONA, NY – A group of residents of the small Northern Oswego County Village of Lacona gathered at the Village Depot on the evening of Sunday, November 27, to remember lost loved ones by celebrating the annual lighting of the Memorial Wreath. Although a cold, misty drizzle and occasional...
Auditions For Oswego Players Dinner, Theater Production Of “Check Please”
OSWEGO – The Oswego Players will be holding auditions for Johnathan Rand’s “Check Please” Trilogy on December 1 and 3. Auditions for Check Please will take place on Thursday, December 1 at 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. Frances Marion Brown Theater.
Mayor Barlow Announces “Santa Slow Roll” December 2-3
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will bring back the “Santa Slow Roll” again this year as part of a package of holiday spirit events and initiatives. The “Santa Slow Roll” first started in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, using...
Compass Federal Credit Union Begins Month Of Giving With Holiday Toy, Food Drive
OSWEGO, NY – Compass Federal Credit Union is planning a festive holiday season, which will kick off with a holiday toy & food drive thanks to partnerships with Oswego County Toys for Tots and Human Concerns, Inc. Teaming up for the 75th Anniversary of Toys for Tots, Compass is...
Local Foundations Award Oswego Bookmobile With Grants
OSWEGO – Oswego Bookmobile, Inc., recently received grant awards from three foundations. The Jon Ben Snow Foundation and the Oswego County Community Foundation each awarded $2,500, and The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation contributed $2,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. for the 2022 Summer Program, “Oceans of Possibilities.”. These...
Oswego County PTECH Inducts Six Students Into National Honor Society Chapter
MEXICO, NY – Hard work, commitment, character and academic success were in focus recently as Oswego County PTECH students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. The 2022-23 inductees included Andrew Skotnicki, Aiden Lillie, William Appleton, Anthony Maniccia , Andrew Schlueter, and Austin Moore. The honorees, all students...
Richard Willis Cole
HANNIBAL – Richard Willis Cole, 75, of Hannibal, N.Y. passed away peacefully at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was the oldest son born to Fred Willis Cole and Gladys Ruth (Flack) Cole in Oswego, N.Y. on December 9, 1946. Richard graduated from Hannibal High School...
Polar Express Train To Make Stops Throughout Oswego
OSWEGO – New to the city of Oswego: “The Polar Express Train.” On Sunday, December 18, grab your hot chocolate and wait for the polar express to drive by and make stops at different areas of the city of Oswego, towed by Paul Connolly of PJC Landscaping.
Cathy Crisafulli’s Block Receives Fulton Block Builder Pride Grant To Assist State Street Church
FULTON – Cathy Crisafulli is a 2022 Fulton Block Builder (FBB) Block Leader who for the past two years has led her block to apply for a FBB Pride Grant to assist State Street United Methodist Church. “The church is a historical building in our neighborhood and does so...
Dot Foods Donates $7,150 To Catholic Charities Food Pantry
FULTON – Dot Foods recently donated $7,150 to Catholic Charities of Oswego County (CCOC), to support with their food pantry. “We are extremely grateful to Dot Foods for this donation when we need it most: during the high demands on our pantry this holiday season,” said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “This will be a tremendous help.”
