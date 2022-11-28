Breaking: Auburn Reportedly Finalizing Head Coaching Hire

Auburn helmet © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Another significant domino has fallen in the college football coaching carousel.

Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported Monday. Freeze will replace Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31.

"Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Liberty coach Hugh Freeze, sources tell @SINow ," Dellenger tweeted. "Freeze would return to the SEC, where in 2017 Ole Miss fired him amid NCAA and personal scandal. In 12 years as a college head coach, he’s had one losing season."

With the move, Freeze will return to the SEC, where he coached Ole Miss for five seasons. Freeze went 39-25 with the Rebels, including two wins over Nick Saban and Alabama. He resigned from his post in 2017 after an investigation revealed he had committed recruiting violations and made calls from his university-issued phone to a female escort service.

Freeze has returned to his winning ways at Liberty, where he has won 34 of his 49 games in four seasons. He led the Flames to a 10-1 season in 2020.

It's unknown how much it will cost Auburn to buy Freeze out of his contract with Liberty. Freeze signed a new, eight-year deal with the Flames in October worth nearly $5 million a year.

Since Harsin's firing, Freeze's name has been one of the buzziest for the Auburn job, along with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin signed a new deal with the Rebels on Saturday that will pay him around $9 million annually.