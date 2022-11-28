ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

supertalk929.com

ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

EPD names two persons of interest in Thursday morning shooting death

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has named two persons of interest in the Thursday morning shooting death on Oakmont Drive. The two are: Cody Alan Miller, who is described as 23 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair; and Kimberly Nicole Thomas, 20, years old, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police have arrested three men following a breaking and entering call in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Bartlett Street in the […]
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Police seek help in locating missing woman

KINGSPORT - Police are looking for a missing 50-year-old woman who was last seen in September, a press release said. Katherine E. Carrico was reported missing on Oct. 22, but the last time anyone saw her was around mid-September, a press release from the Kingsport Police Department stated.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton Police investigating early morning shooting death on Oakmont Drive

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is investigating a shooting death on Oakmont Drive that took place early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the area at 12:03 a.m. on a 911 call about a vehicle driving up and down the road, revving its engine. While officers were responding to the noise complaint, a second 911 call reported shots fired in the area.
wcyb.com

3 men facing multiple charges following standoff in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three men are facing multiple charges following a standoff in Scott County Thursday, according to Sheriff Jeff Edds. Police responded to the 200 block of Bartlett Street in Gate City at around 840 a.m. to a call of a breaking and entering in progress.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
wjhl.com

Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of 'catfishing' murders

Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of 'catfishing' murders
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Man threatened Capone’s worker with knife, hid in dumpster

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested a man staking out in a dumpster after he allegedly threatened a worker at a downtown bar Wednesday afternoon. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Vaughn Anderton, Johnson City, allegedly threatened a Capone’s worker with a knife. When officers arrived in the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
993thex.com

Non-custodial father jailed after taking child from local hospital parking lot

A Whitesburg, Tennessee man was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly took his child from a relative without permission. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Jesse Seals is the non-custodial father of the child, and he allegedly showed up to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital parking lot as the child and grandmother were leaving a doctor’s appointment.
WHITESBURG, TN
WJHL

ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Former Carter County sheriff recovering from serious crash

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Carter County sheriff who currently an elected constable is recovering from a serious car crash. Authorities said the crash happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, John Henson was working as a constable and made a U-turn in...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Married couple found dead in Kingsport, police investigating

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A married couple was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators say. According to a release from the department, officers were dispatched to a home on Idle Hour Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday in reference to two bodies being found at the residence. The bodies, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Charges pending following shooting in Big Stone Gap pharmacy parking lot, police say

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — Charges are pending after a person was shot in the parking lot of a Big Stone Gap pharmacy, according to police. Officers arrived to the parking lot of Big Stone Economy Drug on Sunday afternoon and discovered a male victim had been shot. Police said the suspect went into the back door Curklin's restaurant and the restaurant was evacuated. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
993thex.com

Johnson City woman accused of burglarizing vehicle

A Johnson City woman was arrested on Monday after she reportedly stole from a vehicle at a home on West Walnut Street. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Stacey Mayfield was named the suspect to the theft, and investigation revealed she was banned from the property earlier this month.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Suspect in Big Stone Gap shooting identified

BIG STONE GAP — A Big Stone Gap man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting that left another man injured. Shane Christopher Martin, 31, E. River St., was arrested inside Curklin’s Restaurant in Big Stone Gap before 2 p.m. by town officers and Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies after witnesses directed them to the back of the restaurant.
BIG STONE GAP, VA

