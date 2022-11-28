Read full article on original website
supertalk929.com
Two persons of interest identified in Elizabethton death investigation
Two persons of interest have been identified in a shooting case in Elizabethton that left one person dead. Police are looking for 20-year-old Kimberly Nicole Thomas and 23-year-old Cody Alan Miller in connection with the incident that occurred just before midnight Thursday. A noise complaint and then a call of...
Johnson City Press
EPD names two persons of interest in Thursday morning shooting death
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has named two persons of interest in the Thursday morning shooting death on Oakmont Drive. The two are: Cody Alan Miller, who is described as 23 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair; and Kimberly Nicole Thomas, 20, years old, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police have arrested three men following a breaking and entering call in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Bartlett Street in the […]
Johnson City Press
Police seek help in locating missing woman
KINGSPORT - Police are looking for a missing 50-year-old woman who was last seen in September, a press release said. Katherine E. Carrico was reported missing on Oct. 22, but the last time anyone saw her was around mid-September, a press release from the Kingsport Police Department stated.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Police investigating early morning shooting death on Oakmont Drive
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is investigating a shooting death on Oakmont Drive that took place early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the area at 12:03 a.m. on a 911 call about a vehicle driving up and down the road, revving its engine. While officers were responding to the noise complaint, a second 911 call reported shots fired in the area.
wcyb.com
3 men facing multiple charges following standoff in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three men are facing multiple charges following a standoff in Scott County Thursday, according to Sheriff Jeff Edds. Police responded to the 200 block of Bartlett Street in Gate City at around 840 a.m. to a call of a breaking and entering in progress.
wjhl.com
Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of 'catfishing' murders
Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of 'catfishing' murders. Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of …. Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of 'catfishing' murders. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks about …. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks about have...
supertalk929.com
One Person Dead, Following Overnight Shooting In Elizabethton
One person is dead in Elizabethton after a shooting early Thursday morning. Authorities say a person was found with a gunshot wound on Oakmont Drive and was pronounced dead on the scene. According to reports police and fire officials were at the scene of what appears to be a two vehicle crash just after midnight. We have reached out to the Elizabethton Police Department for additional information on this developing story.
JCPD: Man threatened Capone’s worker with knife, hid in dumpster
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested a man staking out in a dumpster after he allegedly threatened a worker at a downtown bar Wednesday afternoon. A news release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Vaughn Anderton, Johnson City, allegedly threatened a Capone’s worker with a knife. When officers arrived in the […]
993thex.com
Non-custodial father jailed after taking child from local hospital parking lot
A Whitesburg, Tennessee man was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly took his child from a relative without permission. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Jesse Seals is the non-custodial father of the child, and he allegedly showed up to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital parking lot as the child and grandmother were leaving a doctor’s appointment.
Elizabethton Police searching for two in relation to fatal shooting
UPDATE 8:21 P.M.: The Elizabethton Police Department has identified the deceased male found at the scene of the fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday. The EPD identified the deceased male as Phillip M. Glass, 31, of Elizabethton. Police are still asking for the public’s help in locating Thomas and Miller. To submit an anonymous tip […]
wjhl.com
Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves 1 dead
News Channel 11 spoke with EPD Major Jerry Bradley, who said authorities believe one party left the scene. Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves …. News Channel 11 spoke with EPD Major Jerry Bradley, who said authorities believe one party left the scene. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks...
wcyb.com
Former Carter County sheriff recovering from serious crash
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A former Carter County sheriff who currently an elected constable is recovering from a serious car crash. Authorities said the crash happened at around 7 p.m. Thursday. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, John Henson was working as a constable and made a U-turn in...
Married couple found dead in Kingsport, police investigating
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A married couple was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators say. According to a release from the department, officers were dispatched to a home on Idle Hour Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday in reference to two bodies being found at the residence. The bodies, […]
wcyb.com
Charges pending following shooting in Big Stone Gap pharmacy parking lot, police say
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — Charges are pending after a person was shot in the parking lot of a Big Stone Gap pharmacy, according to police. Officers arrived to the parking lot of Big Stone Economy Drug on Sunday afternoon and discovered a male victim had been shot. Police said the suspect went into the back door Curklin's restaurant and the restaurant was evacuated. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
993thex.com
Johnson City woman accused of burglarizing vehicle
A Johnson City woman was arrested on Monday after she reportedly stole from a vehicle at a home on West Walnut Street. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Stacey Mayfield was named the suspect to the theft, and investigation revealed she was banned from the property earlier this month.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Elizabethton (Elizabethton, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. The head-on-collision happened in Elizabethton at around 4 p.m. He struck a marked 2020 Ford Explorer owned by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after turning from Cedar Avenue onto South Watauga Avenue.
JCPD lawsuit: Still at large ‘Voe’ called 911 with officers outside his door holding warrant
Editor’s Note: News Channel 11 has obtained three 911 calls from May 5, 2021 placed by “Robert Voe” (pseudonym) as Johnson City Police stood outside his locked apartment door attempting to arrest him on a sealed federal warrant. That unsuccessful arrest attempt is one key to a federal lawsuit former U.S. Attorney Kateri “Kat” Dahl […]
Home of former Virginia trooper accused of killing California family searched
Police executed a search warrant at the Southwest Virginia home of a former state trooper who police in Southern California say deceived a teenager into an online relationship.
Kingsport Times-News
Suspect in Big Stone Gap shooting identified
BIG STONE GAP — A Big Stone Gap man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting that left another man injured. Shane Christopher Martin, 31, E. River St., was arrested inside Curklin’s Restaurant in Big Stone Gap before 2 p.m. by town officers and Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies after witnesses directed them to the back of the restaurant.
