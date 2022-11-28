Read full article on original website
SF’s “Dancing in Snow” Performance at ODC Theater (Dec 1-4)
DANCING IN SNOW (2022), choreographed by Roderick George, is a sophisticated and thoughtful statement about Black and Queer experiences and how cultural appropriation and tokenism separate Black dancing and culture from Black bodies. The poetic title is a metaphor for those who have had to assimilate into a society of...
San Francisco is a Joke: A Stand up Comedy Show (SF)
You looking for a night out with some drinks and some laughs? Want to hangout with the crew and have a fun evening in the city? Welcome to our comedy shows. Every showcase will feature six of the best comedians from the Bay Area and Beyond!. . Come check out...
The Sun Kings Concert at Empress Theatre (Vallejo)
Audiences and critics alike absolutely love The Sun Kings’ energy and spot-on recreation of The Beatles’ music. The Sun Kings are considered one of the premier Beatles tribute acts in the country. Packing theatres and selling out shows along the West Coast and beyond, The Sun Kings continue to amaze their fans and win over skeptics, with their uncanny channeling and respect for the music they perform. With a repertoire of over 150 songs, The Sun Kings shine in concert with arrangements and vocal harmonies delivered with the authenticity and vitality that recall the earliest Beatles performances. The Sun Kings are not a traditional Beatles tribute band. Every member of the band is a veteran musician who loves recreating The Beatles’ music exactly as we all remember it. Their performance is unique among the many theatrical tributes that exist today, foregoing the costumes and caricature but delivering the most energetic, note-for-note instrumental and vocal performances of The Beatles music you will ever hear. Experience The Sun Kings in concert and you will hear the concert The Beatles never gave!
“Sing-Along Messiah” Live Orchestra (SF)
Join the San Francisco City Chorus for a joyful start to the 2022 holiday season by singing Handel’s Messiah! This event features Larry Marietta conducting, John R. S. Walko on organ, and our all-volunteer orchestra that returns for this event year after year. All singers can sing their favorite...
Christmas Decorating at Chinatown’s Oldest Bar (SF)
Chinatown Fridays: Christmas Decorating at Red’s Place. Come kick off the holiYAY season with us by decorating our favorite neighborhood dive bar @redsplacesf in Chinatown, San Francisco together. Help us hang lights, set up the Christmas tree, and more!. We will provide the decorations (you can bring a cute...
SF’s Twin Peaks Tavern 50th Anniversary (2022)
2022 marks the 50th year anniversary for Twin Peaks Tavern! Stop by today on Tuesday, November 29th, from 6PM onward, to party and celebrate with us #inthecastro!. Did you know Twin Peaks Tavern was the first gay bar in the city – and possibly the country – to make the bold move to have windows?
San Jose’s “Banksyland” Art Exhibition (Dec 2-4)
An immersive touring exhibition called BANKSYLAND, is coming to San Jose! For 3 DAYS ONLY – Friday, December 2 – December 4! BANKSYLAND will immerse audiences in the works of infamous artist BANKSY. This multimedia art experience will contain multiple authenticated works and replica installations examining the mystique...
Coit Comedy: Stand Up Comedy & Free Golden Boy Pizza | SF
Coit Comedy is a stand-up comedy show every last Thursday of every month in the basement of historic bar Columbus Cafe in North Beach featuring the best comedians in the bay and free Golden Boy Pizza. Many of the comics you can expect to see you will have seen at...
Holiday Concert at Jack London State Historic Park (Glen Ellen)
The Jack London Piano Club, a talented group of volunteers at Jack London State Historic Park, will present a Winter Concert on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at 2-4 p.m. The program of holiday music from around the world will be performed on Charmian London’s 1901 Steinway piano, located on the second floor the House of Happy Walls, Charmian’s former home and now the museum of Jack and Charmian’s life together in the Valley of the Moon.
Santa Returns to Great Mall for the Holidays (Milpitas)
Santa Claus is coming to town, and Great Mall is excited to invite families and visitors to experience the festive, holiday season with a series of Santa-focused photo opportunities. st, 2022 and will be open on Monday – Saturday from 11 am – 7 pm and 12 pm – 6...
Bacardí “Rum Room” San Francisco w/ Free Cocktails & Tastings (2022)
BACARDI is bringing its popular Rum Room series back to your favorite bars across the country alongside local musical talent in San Francisco at Barbarossa Lounge on Friday, December 2nd from 6-9pm. Featuring premium BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho cocktails, Rum Room serves up an opportunity to discover tropically aged, premium rum...
SF’s “Songs of Spirit and Joy” Holiday Concert (Dec 3-4)
Our “traditional with a twist” program has something for everyone, from new discoveries to beloved favorites, including “The Boar’s Head” processional, music by candlelight, sing-along carols, and more. We’re joined by the magnificent brass of The Whole Noyse. Works by Mendelssohn, Liszt, Bach, Praetorius, A. Scarlatti, Dufay, Billings and more.
SF Zoo Treated Its Animals to a Thanksgiving Feast
Thanksgiving isn’t just for humans — San Francisco zoo animals also had a banquet of their own on Thursday, announced the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. Lemurs congregated at an outdoor table setting to feast on a turkey-shaped leafeater biscuit, a pumpkin pie and personal plates filled with endive, mushrooms, Brussel sprouts and a cup of gelatin dessert. Zookeepers set up a centerpiece made of pumpkin that read “Grateful for Lemurs.”
SF’s 111-Year Old Pioneer Log Cabin Soon Available for Rent
Thanks to SF Gate for sharing the news that the historic Pioneer Log Cabin in Golden Gate Park will soon be available to rent. The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department hopes to have the 111-year-old cabin available to rent by mid-2023. The department had planned to make the space...
Bay Area Will Pay $1,200 for Your Old Car (1998 or Older)
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is announcing incentives of $1,200 through the Vehicle Buy Back Program for Bay Area residents to scrap 1998 and older vehicles to improve local air quality. The program pays owners of older, high-polluting cars and small trucks to voluntarily retire their vehicles. Older vehicles lack modern emission control technology and pollute at a higher rate than newer models.
