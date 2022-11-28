Odell Beckham Jr.’s ears must have been ringing right before Sterling Shepard’s phone buzzed. Only minutes after Shepard was finished getting interrogated by the media Friday on every aspect of Beckham’s two-day free agent visit with the Giants, Shepard was on a FaceTime call at his locker with Beckham. When the conversation began to draw notice, Shepard walked off into a private area with a joke about eavesdroppers. Beckham had dinner Thursday with Giants head coach Brian Daboll and other members of the organization’s brass, went off-site to undergo a physical exam Friday morning and then returned to the facility at 3:45...

WASHINGTON, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO