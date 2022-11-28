Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North CarolinaDiana RusSeven Devils, NC
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Winter won't effect Main Street rebuild
The Main Street rebuilding project, which is expected to last two years, should not be delayed as winter weather moves in, a city official said this week. "While some construction activities are not feasible during cold weather, the current, initial work activities are not expected to be hindered," Michael Thompson, public works director for the city of Kingsport, said.
Johnson City Press
Creator holds prayer ceremony to retire COVID-19 memorial
Marat Jean Moore held a prayer ceremony on Thursday to honor the COVID-19 memorial she created before its retirement next week. During the ceremony, Moore spoke in detail about the creation and meaning of the memorial before representatives from Jonesborough Presbyterian Church provided a prayer and blessing. Another attendee finished out the ceremony by singing “Amazing Grace.”
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 3
Dec. 3, 1908: The Comet apparently had access to Santa Claus’ mail, because the newspaper carried several letters that children wrote to the Jolly Ol’ Elf. Among the letters was one from Willie Beckelhimer. It read:. “Dear Santa Claus:”
Johnson City Press
Danny Herman honored at Johnson County tree lighting ceremony
MOUNTAIN CITY — In addition to kickstarting the Christmas season in Johnson County, the annual Christmas tree lighting on the courthouse lawn was also a tribute to local community and economic leader, the late Danny Herman, who died last year. He was the founder of Danny Herman Trucking Company.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville business adds entertainment space to allow more engagement with the community
ROGERSVILLE — Southern Roots Meats & More in Rogersville has added an entertainment space so that it can host events for the community. Southern Roots Meats & More is a store that offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. The business’s owner, Jessica Hurley, decided to add a tearoom as an entertainment space and a way to connect with the community.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a firework fundraiser for New Years
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
Johnson City Press
ETSU graduate students awarded for research in 3 Minute Thesis event
Master’s degree student Joseph Headrick won East Tennessee State University’s recent 2022 3 Minute Thesis (3MT®) Competition with a presentation on “Salicylic Acid Inhibits Desiccation Survival of Salmonella Typhimurium.”. This competition, created at the University of Queensland, Australia, provides graduate students the opportunity to develop professional...
Johnson City Press
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh grade football player. He died in an accident last week two days before his 13th birthday, and was buried Thursday, eight days after his death.
Johnson City Press
One final run carries Central to PVNB Tip-Off title
WISE — If Saturday’s championship game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic was a preview of the upcoming Mountain 7 District girls basketball race, fans are in for a treat. In a game of runs, Wise Central (3-0) had the last one to capture a 61-47...
Johnson City Press
Colonial Heights Middle purchases goes through
BLOUNTVILLE — It is official: Lakeway Christian Schools has purchased the former Colonial Heights Middle School from Sullivan County Schools for $2.3 million. It is to be used as a future location for Tri-Cities Christian Academy, part of the Lakeway family of private schools.
Johnson City Press
Church news
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: The message for Sunday (the Second Sunday in Advent) will be “Children, Go Where I Send Thee.” Services will be held as follows: Blended service at 8:45 a.m. in the sanctuary, Open Door service at 9 a.m. in the Melting Pot, traditional service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary, and the contemporary service at 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center (all services with Holy Communion). Sunday school will be available onsite for all ages at 10 a.m. Live-streaming of the services (except for the Melting Pot) can be seen on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch, at www.munsey.org and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram.
Johnson City Press
DCHS culinary arts program offers opportunities, life skills to students
Even for students who aren’t pursuing a career in the hospitality or food service industry, David Crockett High School’s culinary arts program serves up valuable life skills and career opportunities. When Jessica Gourley attended David Crockett High School as a student, she took the home economics class that...
Johnson City Press
Volunteer boys stay hot, Lady Falcons give Laek first W
ROGERSVILLE — Forty seconds into Friday’s boys basketball game, Cherokee already had two turnovers and Volunteer was up six points. The Falcons never let their Hawkins County rivals back in it in claiming their sixth consecutive win in the series, this one a 64-43 drubbing.
Johnson City Press
Union, Central to face off for PVNB championship
WISE — Familiar foes will meet in Saturday’s championship game of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic. Mountain 7 District and Wise County foes Central and Union pulled out semifinal wins Friday night in the girls' basketball tournament underway at the UVA Wise Prior Center. Union held off a determined J.I. Burton squad 56-51 and Central claimed a 61-50 victory over Richlands (1-1).
Johnson City Press
Twin Valley knocks off Rye Cove in PVNB Tip-Off
WISE — Two Twin Valley players finished with double-double performances Thursday to lead the Lady Panthers to a consolation bracket win in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic. Haylee Moore finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Rayne Hawthorne had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Cheyanna...
Johnson City Press
Blowing smoke – UVA Wise, Coeburn Middle School join in anti-smoking program
COEBURN – Coeburn Middle School parents who bring their seventh graders to school next week will get to see what their kids have been doing with UVA Wise students this semester. Cody Summers, associate professor of physical education at the college, has coordinated the FamHealth tobacco prevention and education...
Johnson City Press
Vikings topple West Ridge with defense
BLOUNTVILLE — Pretty much every time West Ridge started sniffing a comeback, Tennessee High had one of two answers: a steal or a basket. The Vikings rode a good defensive effort to a 56-42 win over the Wolves in a nonconference high school basketball game Friday night at the West Ridge gym.
Johnson City Press
Announcing the 1st annual TEDxJohnsonCity
The first-ever TEDxJohnsonCity will be held in June, 2023 with the focus topic of “rewriting the Appalachian narrative.”. A TEDx event is a community-driven event where TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. TEDx events bring together speakers, videos and conversation to create a unique community gathering that unleashes new ideas, inspires and informs, according to a news release from the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.
Johnson City Press
Hampton rallies with big fourth quarter to down Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY — Cadon Buckles scored 32 points, hitting 12 of 14 free throws, as Hampton rallied with a big fourth quarter to beat Johnson County 69-66 Friday night at Shoun Gym. Michael Anspaugh netted 16 points for the Bulldogs and Hayden Campbell collected 11 points and six rebounds.
Johnson City Press
Gregory Banner
HAMPTON - Gregory Banner, 61, Hampton, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was born April 8, 1961. He was formerly employed by Tennessee Valley Cable. He loved to play the Guitar and play horseshoe. In earlier years he attended Union Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father Clyde Banner , a sister: Wanda Banner, a niece: Terra Blevins, his grandparents: Essie & Arthur Banner and Lawton & Della Hodge and his aunt: Helena Feathers.
Comments / 0