Houston, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

The economic and evironmental fallout from oil spills (Dec. 1, 2022)

On Thursday’s show: A secondary containment facility for the Houston-based company Martin Energy Services leaked out approximately 3,500 gallons of used lubricant oil into an industrial canal near Lake Charles, Louisiana Monday . Some oil-soaked pelicans were reportedly rescued. We learn more about what happened, and contemplate potential economic and environmental consequences any time there is a leak or spill.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Grand opening of land bridge at Houston’s Memorial Park postponed until 2023

The grand opening of the Memorial Park Land Bridge & Prairie project, originally scheduled for Dec. 10-11, has been postponed until next year. The Memorial Park Conservancy announced earlier this week that the postponement was caused by weather-related delays in completing the project, which started in August 2020 with an estimated cost of $70 million. The part of Memorial Drive that runs through Houston’s largest urban park has been transformed with four vehicular tunnels – two for westbound traffic and two for eastbound travelers – with a pair of 35-foot hills built over the tunnels that will connect the north and sides of the park for hikers, cyclists and wildlife.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Republican Mike May, citing ballot paper shortages in Harris County, contests statehouse election he lost by 15 percentage points

A Houston-area Republican who lost his state representative race by more than 6,100 votes is contesting the Nov. 8 election results, having filed a petition with the Texas Secretary of State's Office asking that the results be voided and a new election be held because of problems at Harris County polling places on Election Day.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

World AIDS Day with HOW TO SURVIVE A PLAGUE Author David France

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. December 1st is World AIDS Day, a day to bring awareness, remember, and stand in solidarity with those who are living...
HOUSTON, TX

