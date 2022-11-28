Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in HoustonMae A.Houston, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org
Will Houston’s recent water woes prompt changes to state’s aging infrastructure?
The boil water notice affected millions of Texans and led to a two-day shutdown of area schools and disrupted local business. Water experts say the incident should direct cities to look at their own water containment equipment and consider possible upgrades. A boil water notice that affected millions of Texans...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Oil spill involving Houston company was ‘best case scenario’, Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard says it is still assessing an oil spill in the Calcasieu Point Landing near Lake Charles, Louisiana. The oil leak came from a storage facility managed by Houston-based Martin Energy Services. The facility apparently leaked out an estimated 3,500 gallons of used lubricant oil into an industrial canal.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston City Council approves funding to address aging underground infrastructure as water main breaks increase
Houston City Council approved several agenda items on Wednesday totaling over $21 million to fix the city's aging underground infrastructure that's been overwhelming the city for months now. Houston had the highest number of water leaks in its history this year. According to Mayor Sylvester Turner, the city would usually...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The economic and evironmental fallout from oil spills (Dec. 1, 2022)
On Thursday’s show: A secondary containment facility for the Houston-based company Martin Energy Services leaked out approximately 3,500 gallons of used lubricant oil into an industrial canal near Lake Charles, Louisiana Monday . Some oil-soaked pelicans were reportedly rescued. We learn more about what happened, and contemplate potential economic and environmental consequences any time there is a leak or spill.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Grand opening of land bridge at Houston’s Memorial Park postponed until 2023
The grand opening of the Memorial Park Land Bridge & Prairie project, originally scheduled for Dec. 10-11, has been postponed until next year. The Memorial Park Conservancy announced earlier this week that the postponement was caused by weather-related delays in completing the project, which started in August 2020 with an estimated cost of $70 million. The part of Memorial Drive that runs through Houston’s largest urban park has been transformed with four vehicular tunnels – two for westbound traffic and two for eastbound travelers – with a pair of 35-foot hills built over the tunnels that will connect the north and sides of the park for hikers, cyclists and wildlife.
houstonpublicmedia.org
University of Houston fentanyl vaccine research a ‘game changer’, Gov. Greg Abbott says
Gov. Greg Abbott visited Houston on Thursday to preview a new fentanyl vaccine being developed by University of Houston researchers. During his visit, Abbott praised the work of UH’s Drug Discovery Institute and said the vaccine would be a “game changer” in reducing fentanyl-related deaths. "This is...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Republican Mike May, citing ballot paper shortages in Harris County, contests statehouse election he lost by 15 percentage points
A Houston-area Republican who lost his state representative race by more than 6,100 votes is contesting the Nov. 8 election results, having filed a petition with the Texas Secretary of State's Office asking that the results be voided and a new election be held because of problems at Harris County polling places on Election Day.
houstonpublicmedia.org
World AIDS Day with HOW TO SURVIVE A PLAGUE Author David France
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. December 1st is World AIDS Day, a day to bring awareness, remember, and stand in solidarity with those who are living...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston 2026 World Cup reps visiting Qatar to learn what to expect when hosting matches
Ahead of Saturday's knock-out round World Cup match between U.S. Men's Soccer and the Netherlands, several Houstonians say they're getting a better idea of how things will work when Houston hosts World Cup matches in 2026. Houston is one of 11 U.S. cities that will host matches in four years....
