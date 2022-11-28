The grand opening of the Memorial Park Land Bridge & Prairie project, originally scheduled for Dec. 10-11, has been postponed until next year. The Memorial Park Conservancy announced earlier this week that the postponement was caused by weather-related delays in completing the project, which started in August 2020 with an estimated cost of $70 million. The part of Memorial Drive that runs through Houston’s largest urban park has been transformed with four vehicular tunnels – two for westbound traffic and two for eastbound travelers – with a pair of 35-foot hills built over the tunnels that will connect the north and sides of the park for hikers, cyclists and wildlife.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO