LPD report explains why woman, 21, arrested for deadly stabbing
A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new information regarding the Friday fatal stabbing of Ruben Garcia, 49.
everythinglubbock.com
Two arrested after police pursuit, shooting incident in Hockley County
LUBBOCK, Texas – Thursday night around 10:00 p.m., a pursuit in Levelland ended in shots being fired at a deputy, according to a press release from the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). It began when Leopoldo Martinez, 33, and Leroy Martinez, 22, escaped from a Levelland Police officer...
27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock
The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
LPD names suspect in officer-involved crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released information on the suspect in an officer-involved crash Tuesday night. At 9:10 p.m., LPD attempted to detain 44-year-old Matthew Plank in reference to a call “involving squatters” in the 2300 block of 51st Street. According to LPD, Plank drove at and hit an officer, prompting […]
Texas man transferred to Lubbock to face manslaughter charge in 2020 crash death
LUBBOCK, Texas — Tanner Cole Lermon was transferred to Lubbock to face trial for manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Haley Erin Steele, according to jail records. Lermon, 21, was booked in to the Lubbock County Detention Center on Monday, according to records. He was transferred from the Sanchez State Jail, where he had been […]
everythinglubbock.com
Self defense claim raised in deadly stabbing, court records reveal
LUBBOCK, Texas— Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com revealed new details on stabbing that left one man dead and called claims of self-defense “unfounded.”. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to call of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 5500 block of Amherst Street on Friday, November 25 at 2:27 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Alexis Court, 21 outside and was “extremely amped up.”
Nearly $10K in value stolen in Lubbock CBD store burglary, owner asking for public’s help
A burglary overnight Thursday left one small business owner in Lubbock frustrated and she's asking for the public's help in identifying who is responsible.
Vehicle in deadly hit-and-run located, LPD said no arrests yet
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update Wednesday on a pedestrian hit-and-run crash from Tuesday morning that left 33-year-old Jamil Wilson dead. According to LPD, the vehicle that fled the scene was located. Police said all occupants of the vehicle were identified, and no arrests were made yet. LPD was initially called […]
everythinglubbock.com
Semi-truck crash in Lubbock County prompts hazmat response
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to The Texas Department of Public Safety, there was a crash involving a semi-truck near FM 1294 and US Highway 84 at 11:27 a.m. At 11:38 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue said it arrived to assist with a “hazmat response.”. DPS said the person was...
Hobbs man sentenced to 37 years in prison for 2020 Lovington Homicide incident
LOVINGTON, N.M. — A Hobbs man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison after being convicted by a jury for a 2020 homicide in Lovington. Officers responded to a call on August 12, 2020, in reference to a male gunshot wound victim. The victim, 31-year-old David Lee Casillas, died shortly after the officers arrived. The investigation revealed that this incident occurred due to a jealously fueled love triangle involving Casillas, a woman from Hobbs and the suspect, 35-year-old Matthew Red Fuentez.
Lubbock woman was attacked and set on fire Monday, affidavit says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman found critically injured outside of a house fire Monday was attacked and set on fire, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by EverythingLubbock.com. The man accused of doing it, Ynez Spencer, 27, was arrested, Lubbock Police said. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house near 106th Street and Elgin […]
LPD says unknown suspect hit, killed 33-year-old pedestrian, drove away
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released updated information Tuesday on a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Police identified the victim as Jamil Wilson, 33. UPDATED STORY LINK: Vehicle in deadly hit-and-run located, LPD said no arrests yet Police said Wilson was trying to cross the eastbound lanes in the 2100 block of Marsha […]
everythinglubbock.com
Children okay, but driver hurt, Monday crash in Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK, Texas — A one-vehicle crash, involving two small children, prompted a response from the Texas Department of Public Safety to the area of FM 1729 and East Highway 62/82, just before 7:30 a.m. Monday. The driver who was ejected from the vehicle and moderately injured was sent to...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting near a South Lubbock Walmart Sunday night. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired called at the Walmart near 114th Street and Quaker Ave. One person was found with serious but non-life threatening injuries and...
Lubbock Stockyards to close for good in December, owners said
After nearly four decades, Tony and Judy Mann said they made the difficult decision to sell the Lubbock Stockyards. They said the buyer plans to shut the operation down.
Victim, suspect identified in Lubbock fatal stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified 49-year-old Ruben Garcia as the man killed in an overnight stabbing Friday. LPD also said 21-year-old Alexis Court was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing. According to LPD, Court and Garcia were involved in a physical altercation around 2:27 a.m. in the 5500 block of Amherst […]
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week
So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
One seriously injured in East Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at Idalou Road and East Loop 289 at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
West Texas felon hired to hit the roads after 31 years behind bars
LUBBOCK, Texas — After 31 years behind bars, Johnny Rey is out on parole and trying to start fresh with a new trucking job. When we spoke to Rey on Oct. 4, he was signed up for the commercial driver’s license (CDL) course at South Plains College. “I can just get out there, drive, and […]
KFDA
Fundraiser set up for man killed in stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fundraiser has been set up for the family of Ruben Garcia, who was killed in a stabbing on Friday. The organizer of the GoFundMe stated the money would contribute to funeral expenses. Those who wish to donate can do so here. “Ruben was a very...
