Seagraves, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Two arrested after police pursuit, shooting incident in Hockley County

LUBBOCK, Texas – Thursday night around 10:00 p.m., a pursuit in Levelland ended in shots being fired at a deputy, according to a press release from the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). It began when Leopoldo Martinez, 33, and Leroy Martinez, 22, escaped from a Levelland Police officer...
LEVELLAND, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD names suspect in officer-involved crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released information on the suspect in an officer-involved crash Tuesday night. At 9:10 p.m., LPD attempted to detain 44-year-old Matthew Plank in reference to a call “involving squatters” in the 2300 block of 51st Street. According to LPD, Plank drove at and hit an officer, prompting […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Self defense claim raised in deadly stabbing, court records reveal

LUBBOCK, Texas— Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com revealed new details on stabbing that left one man dead and called claims of self-defense “unfounded.”. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to call of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 5500 block of Amherst Street on Friday, November 25 at 2:27 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Alexis Court, 21 outside and was “extremely amped up.”
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Semi-truck crash in Lubbock County prompts hazmat response

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to The Texas Department of Public Safety, there was a crash involving a semi-truck near FM 1294 and US Highway 84 at 11:27 a.m. At 11:38 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue said it arrived to assist with a “hazmat response.”. DPS said the person was...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Hobbs man sentenced to 37 years in prison for 2020 Lovington Homicide incident

LOVINGTON, N.M. — A Hobbs man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison after being convicted by a jury for a 2020 homicide in Lovington. Officers responded to a call on August 12, 2020, in reference to a male gunshot wound victim. The victim, 31-year-old David Lee Casillas, died shortly after the officers arrived. The investigation revealed that this incident occurred due to a jealously fueled love triangle involving Casillas, a woman from Hobbs and the suspect, 35-year-old Matthew Red Fuentez.
LOVINGTON, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Children okay, but driver hurt, Monday crash in Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A one-vehicle crash, involving two small children, prompted a response from the Texas Department of Public Safety to the area of FM 1729 and East Highway 62/82, just before 7:30 a.m. Monday. The driver who was ejected from the vehicle and moderately injured was sent to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting near a South Lubbock Walmart Sunday night. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired called at the Walmart near 114th Street and Quaker Ave. One person was found with serious but non-life threatening injuries and...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested During Thanksgiving Week

So unfortunately no one has come up with a way to make Thanksgiving last longer but we still have Hanukah, Kwanza, Winter Solstice, Posadas, Krampusnacht, Christmas, New Years, and Dia de los Tres Reyes to look forward to. We really should just take the whole month of December until January 6th off since we are such a melting pot of cultures and festivities. For now I suggest we just slowly eat the Thanksgiving leftovers that we all have in our fridge, I finished our lefts over faster than a prairie dog eating a pumpkin.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Fundraiser set up for man killed in stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fundraiser has been set up for the family of Ruben Garcia, who was killed in a stabbing on Friday. The organizer of the GoFundMe stated the money would contribute to funeral expenses. Those who wish to donate can do so here. “Ruben was a very...
LUBBOCK, TX

