Breaking: Big Ten Announces Punishments For Stadium Tunnel Incident

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week, an array of criminal charges were filed against eight Michigan State football players accused of playing a role in October's tunnel incident at the University of Michigan.

One Spartan player, Khary Crump, was charged with felonious assault last Wednesday while seven others saw assault charges brought forth against them.

Today, the Big Ten Conference has stepped in and made their long-awaited decision on Michigan State's punishment.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, the conference is reportedly fining the Spartans $100,000 as well as suspending Khary Crump for the team's first eight games next season.

"Big Ten announces it has fined Michigan State $100,000 for brawl at Michigan. Plus suspended CB Khary Crump 1st 8 games of next season. The league also accepted the previous suspensions by MSU of seven players," McMurphy said Monday.

While Crump's suspension will continue into next year, the seven other Spartan players reprimanded for their role in the altercation are reportedly free to return to the program

A statement from the Big Ten Conference on Monday noted that Michigan State's self-imposed suspensions were "sufficient" in the case of all players besides Crump.

After reviewing evidence surrounding the incident, the conference came to the conclusion that "members of both teams did not represent the level of sportsmanship that is expected from the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions."

Though Michigan won't face any fine or suspensions, the Wolverines aren't being held totally blameless for the late-October scuffle.

Because Michigan failed to "provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas," the Wolverines were given a public reprimand by the conference today.

Michigan State ended their 2022 season with a 35-16 loss on Saturday to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Michigan, conversely, beat the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and will now compete in the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue this weekend.