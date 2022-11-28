ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Hurricanes

Kinchens Emerging as Leader for Hurricanes, Looking Forward to Next Season

By Luke Chaney
All Hurricanes
All Hurricanes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvvNv_0jQHGL3q00

Miami's star safety spoke to the rest of the team after UM's loss to Pittsburgh.

While Miami's 2022 season was underwhelming, there were a few positives from the year, including the blossoming of sophomore safety Kamren Kinchens .

The South Florida native finished with six interceptions, which is tied for first in all of college football. Kinchens also totaled 59 tackles and five pass deflections.

In addition to his on-field performance, Kinchens also took on a leadership role this season and spoke to the rest of the team following the Hurricanes' 42-16 loss to Pittsburgh in their season finale.

"Kam was the only one who spoke up. That's what a leader is supposed to do. He's supposed to lead his team," Ivey said to reporters after the game. "He's going to be the captain next year, and I feel like he did the right thing."

His message to the team was brief but blunt.

"If you don’t want to be here, farewell, good wishes to you, hope for the best," Kinchens said when asked what his post-game message was. "But if you want to stay, come every day ready to grind because we don’t want this taste in our mouth again.”

Multiple Hurricanes have already announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal, including defensive backs Keshawn Washington , Jalen Harrell and Gilbert Frierson , with more expected to follow.

Kinchens, who will be entering a crucial third season at Miami, already has his sights set on next year.

"Tommorow we wake up and grind. We want a national championship so that's how we're going to work tomorrow. We lost the day, season's over with, time to work for the next one," Kinchens said. "If I'm by myself, I'm by myself. If it's teammates with me, we're there grinding."

"When we coming back in Janurary, when it's full throttle, it's full throttle."

For Miami, it now has a long offseason to rectify the many mistakes of its 5-7 campaign in 2022.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Tom Herman Lands New Head Coaching Job

Tom Herman will be coaching college football in 2023. FAU has hired former Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman, Herman confirmed on Thursday. The hiring comes after former FAU coach Will Taggart was fired on Sunday. Taggart went 15-18 during his stint as head coach, which he took over after Lane ...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Haslem still with heavy heart after Gator teammate’s sudden death, ‘I miss him a lot’

Before he became The Captain for the Miami Heat, Udonis Haslem looked with reverence toward his captain, the teammate at the University of Florida who planted the seeds of leadership that remain in place more than two decades later. That is what has made this past month so difficult, and the reason Haslem missed five games for what the Heat listed as personal reasons. Because there was a point ...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Kansas safety Edwin White announces intention to transfer

Kansas safety Edwin White announced his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer portal and transfer from KU on Tuesday afternoon. The safety played in the first three games of KU’s 2022 season but did not take the field afterward, meaning he will earn a redshirt this season and have three seasons of playing eligibility remaining. Most of White’s snaps were on special teams, with his only defensive snaps coming against Tennessee Tech. As a true freshman last season, White played in all 12 games, notching nine tackles. For more on what the departure means for KU, click here.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment

Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WolverineDigest

Michigan Commit Flips To 5-7 Team

The recruiting trail is a cutthroat, intense and sometimes confusing place, as evidenced by what Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic athlete Collins Acheampong just did. Acheampong, who had been committed to Michigan since early-July, announced on Twitter that he has flipped his commitment to Miami. Yes, 5-7, underperforming...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Top Big 12 Assistant Coach Has Reportedly Been Fired

All of the Big 12 head coaches managed to retain their jobs this year. But the same can't be said for all of the top assistants. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts has been dismissed from his position. Rittenberg noted that Roberts was "a longtime mentor" of Bears head coach Dave Aranda.
WACO, TX
The Spun

Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit

A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup. Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan. The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful." Per 247...
COLUMBUS, OH
All Hurricanes

All Hurricanes

Miami, FL
438
Followers
579
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

AllHurricanes brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the University of Miami.

 https://www.si.com/colleg/miami

Comments / 0

Community Policy