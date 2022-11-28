Read full article on original website
Everything You Need to Know About Rolex’s Certified Pre-Owned Watch Program
Rolex is finally getting into the secondary market. On Thursday, the world’s most famous Swiss watchmaker announced the start of its own certified pre-owned watch program, under which it will sell authenticated watches, first through the luxury retailer Bucherer, before expanding to other authorized dealers. Which Rolex watches will be eligible for the program? Only Rolex watches purchased from ADs and more than three years old will be eligible for the pre-owned program, in an effort to curtail newer models being flipped in the gray market. And here’s where the Crown is really leveling up from your typical secondary market experience. When you...
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is designed to better survive drops on rough surfaces like concrete
In a nutshell: Corning is expanding its Gorilla Glass portfolio with the introduction of its latest cover glass for mobile devices. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 features a new glass composition that Corning claims improves drop performance on rough surfaces like concrete while maintaining the scratch resistance of the original Gorilla Glass Victus.
Google reports on a company selling spyware for Chrome, Firefox, and Windows Defender
In brief: Apple and Google have previously warned users about companies selling spyware targeting mobile devices. A new Google report details commercial spyware targeting PCs through browsers and Windows antivirus. The vulnerabilities they exploit are already patched – another sign that users should keep their software updated. Google's Threat...
1958 Chevy Impala Brings A Little Hope To A Bleak Winter
Could this be the start of this car’s journey to revival?. Oh yes Des Moines Iowa, known for its depressing winters, slipknot origin story, and now this incredible classic car. It was about time that the old place showed some more of its history with the world in the form of an automotive masterpiece. Or perhaps it should rather be called a Disasterpeace , simply because of its current condition. However, don’t fear for the life of this automobile as it is currently in the process of restoration and will soon be on the road again.
Apple's crash detection continues to trigger false positives, this time on the ski slopes
Recap: Crash detection debuted in September as one of the standout features of Apple's new iPhones and Apple Watches. In short, crash detection utilizes a handful of on-device sensors and advanced algorithms to determine if you've been in an accident and can automatically notify emergency services and alert specified contacts on your behalf. It's the sort of feature you hopefully never have to rely on, and one that's proven to be a headache for Apple.
Huawei's latest smartwatch has a storage compartment for wireless earbuds
In a nutshell: Huawei is reportedly preparing to announce a smartwatch that doubles as a carrying case for a set of wireless earbuds. The combo wearable, branded as the Huawei Watch Buds in a teaser video on YouTube, depicts a chunky smartwatch with a display that flips open to reveal a pair of wireless earbuds tucked inside.
Rolls-Royce demonstrates hydrogen-powered jet engine
What just happened? Rolls-Royce has become the first to demonstrate a hydrogen-powered aircraft engine in what marks a new aviation milestone. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and airline partner easyJet conducted the ground test on a converted Rolls-Royce AE 2100-A regional aircraft engine at MoD Boscombe Down, a military testing site in the UK.
Display maker BOE showcases world's first 600Hz gaming laptop
What just happened? At the World Display Industry Conference in China, display maker BOE showed off a variety of new products the company is working on, including a 16-inch notebook display with a 600Hz max refresh rate. Details on it are rather scarce at the moment, with BOE not disclosing the type of LCD panel used (TN, IPS, or VA) or its resolution.
Samsung announces new GDDR6W memory, rivals HBM2
In context: As manufacturers continue to squeeze every last drop of performance out of current GDDR6 and GDDR6X memory modules, Samsung has announced a new and improved entry to the family --- GDDR6W. Samsung claims that GDDR6W can compete with HBM2's bandwidth and speeds. In 2016, Samsung and other producers...
Scalpers are struggling to sell the RTX 4080 above MSRP, but retailers won't let them return the cards
Facepalm: It's no secret that the RTX 4080 has not been selling particularly well, primarily due to its $1,200 price tag, which most people feel is far too expensive. The situation has even impacted scalpers, with many now having to resell their cards at MSRP or even less in some cases. A few second-hand sellers have tried returning them, which seems to have prompted certain retailers to stop offering refunds for the RTX 4080.
Razer's Anzu smart glasses are just $25 for a limited time
In brief: Black Friday was nearly a week ago and we're already deep into Cyber Monday week sales but the deals keep coming. The latest intriguing offer comes from Woot in the form of Razer's Anzu smart glasses, which debuted in 2021 for $199 but can be yours for a limited time for just $24.99.
