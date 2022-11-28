ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman's Simple Holiday Dessert Is Full of Nature's Candy

By Tamika M. Murray
 3 days ago

We can't believe how fast she made them.

Do you remember standing in the kitchen waiting to see what your parents were cooking? If you were fortunate enough, you were the helper and got to taste as mom or dad went along. Well, it’s the holiday season and a time to gather with family. So, if you want a holiday dessert guaranteed to please everyone, stick around.

TikTok content creator @jellybean.celine shared her recipe for a holiday dessert we’re fawning over. Plus, they are easy to make. We can't believe how fast she made them.

The simple Holiday Dessert shown to us in the video was absolutely adorable. We would never have thought to create fruit tarts this time of year. But fruit tarts are good whenever you want them. All you need to follow along to the recipe is Phyllo Shells, vanilla pudding, Cool Whip, condensed milk, and whatever fruit you want to use. Mix the pudding, and combine it with the Cool Whip and condensed milk. Place the Phyllo Shells into the oven for a few minutes. Remove them from the oven. Fill the Phyllo Shells with the cream center and top with fruit.

It doesn’t get any easier than this recipe. But how did the TikTok community feel about it? Let’s find out now. User @awsmlily said, “This looks SO good!” @Mosquito exclaimed, “It looks amazing! Keep up the good work.” @x wrote, “Not too sweet, a.k.a. best desserts for Asian parents.” @Shirlz revealed, “10 of them? That's dangerous. I'm going to need to buy new pants for Black Friday. LOL.”

So, it’s official that people like the holiday dessert. We couldn’t agree with them more. If you enjoyed the video, please visit @jellybean.celine’s TikTok channel. You’ll be glad you did.

