ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iredellfreenews.com

Photo Gallery: 6th Annual Troutman Christmas Parade

Hundreds of people lined Eastway Drive in Troutman on a damp Saturday morning to usher in the holiday season at the town’s 6th Annual Christmas Parade. The hour-long parade featured 100 entries, 200 vehicles, and an estimated 600 people participants. Spectators cheered a wide variety of parade participants, including the South Iredell and Statesville high school bands, floats, Acrofitness kids’ tumbling feats, Scouts, beauty queens, antique and show cars, bedecked tractors, Grinches, and elected officials.
TROUTMAN, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Troutman Christmas tree lighting kicks off busy holiday weekend (Photo Gallery)

Hundreds of holiday revelers gathered at Troutman’s ESC Park on Thursday night to officially begin the Christmas season with special musical performances, sweet treats and special visitors from the North Pole. Iredell Charter School students kicked off the event with special Christmas music, complete with dance moves, followed by...
TROUTMAN, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Take a photo, give back with Mooresville Fire-Rescue

Mooresville Fire-Rescue is allowing people to take holiday photos with their 1938 fire truck in exchange for canned food item donations. The department’s 1938 truck will be outside of Town Hall (413 N. Main Street, Mooresville) from 9 a.m. until dusk on December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18.
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Winter with the Western Company: Living history event planned for December 10 at Fort Dobbs

Visitors to the reconstructed Fort Dobbs will be able to experience daily life as it was in the 18th century on Saturday, December 10. During the “Winter with the Western Company” event, costumed re-enactors representing colonial soldiers and settlers will bring the fort to life with on-going demonstrations including hearth cooking and wood working. Musket and cannon firing demonstrations will be held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Marie Allen Holmes

Marie Jeanette Allen Holmes of Troutman, N.C., and formerly of Bridgewater, N.J., and Ft. Myers, Fla., was reunited with her husband William, on November 30, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Troutman. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1925, Marie was a Depression-era child who never forgot her roots or...
TROUTMAN, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Nancy Elaine Redmon

Ms. Nancy Elaine Redmon was born in Elkin, N.C., on March 21, 1950, to the late Willie Gordon Redmon and the late Vera Martin Redmon. She entered eternal rest on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the age of 72. She attended Houstonville Elementary School and graduated from Unity High School....
ELKIN, NC
iredellfreenews.com

William Don Houpe Jr.

William Don “Bill” Houpe Jr., 85, of Statesville, N.C., died Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born in Carroll County, Va., on March 3, 1937, the beloved son of William D. Houpe Sr. and Clarice Worrell Houpe. Bill graduated Harmony High School in 1956 and Milligan College in...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Gary Lewis Tate

Gary Lewis Tate, 65, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. He was born on May 14, 1957, in Iredell County, N.C., and was the son of the late Joe Moten and Mary Neal Tate. Gary was raised by his late grandparents, James...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Stuart Melcome Williams

Stuart Melcome Williams, 76, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, N.C. Mr. Williams was born on October 10, 1946, in Rochester, N.Y. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served from 1963...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Jeffrey James Bassinger

Jeffrey James Bassinger, 45, who resided in Huntersville, N.C., passed away in Mooresville, N.C., on Monday, November 28,2022. He was born on February 12, 1977, in Perrysburg, Ohio, to Susan Petti Bassinger and Douglas B. Bassinger. Jeff was a graduate of Fred T. Foard High School, where he played Varsity...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

William Henry “Jack” Maxwell Jr.

William Henry “Jack” Maxwell Jr. gained his eternal wings on November 9, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. He was born on September 8, 1940, in Lavonia, Ga., to the late William Henry Maxwell Sr. and Beatrice Johnson Maxwell. He was preceded in death by his brother Travis.
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 29th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
fortmillsun.com

Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill

Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
FORT MILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy