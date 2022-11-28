Visitors to the reconstructed Fort Dobbs will be able to experience daily life as it was in the 18th century on Saturday, December 10. During the “Winter with the Western Company” event, costumed re-enactors representing colonial soldiers and settlers will bring the fort to life with on-going demonstrations including hearth cooking and wood working. Musket and cannon firing demonstrations will be held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO