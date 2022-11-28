Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Southern-Fried Christmas: Center Stage Alliance production of ‘Christmas Belles’ opens December 8
Center Stage Alliance’s production of “Christmas Belles” open this week at New Salem United Methodist Church. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on December 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17. Advanced tickets are highly recommended, as shows are expected to sell out. Prepare to laugh during...
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: Western Avenue Baptist Church presents ‘An Avenue Christmas’
Western Avenue Baptist Church hosted its third annual “An Avenue Christmas” on Friday evening. A live brass band played treasured Christmas songs, while families and friends went “ice” skating, took a horse-drawn carriage ride, and roasted marshmallows over the fire pits. There was plenty of hot...
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: 6th Annual Troutman Christmas Parade
Hundreds of people lined Eastway Drive in Troutman on a damp Saturday morning to usher in the holiday season at the town’s 6th Annual Christmas Parade. The hour-long parade featured 100 entries, 200 vehicles, and an estimated 600 people participants. Spectators cheered a wide variety of parade participants, including the South Iredell and Statesville high school bands, floats, Acrofitness kids’ tumbling feats, Scouts, beauty queens, antique and show cars, bedecked tractors, Grinches, and elected officials.
iredellfreenews.com
Santa helps kick off holiday season at Statesville tree lighting ceremony (Photo Gallery)
The City of Statesville held its annual tree lighting Thursday evening. A large group gathered outside the Iredell County Government Center to ring in the holiday season with Santa Claus and Mayor Costi Kutteh. American Renaissance School students sang a variety of Christmas songs, while music teachers Brad Rashley and...
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Christmas tree lighting kicks off busy holiday weekend (Photo Gallery)
Hundreds of holiday revelers gathered at Troutman’s ESC Park on Thursday night to officially begin the Christmas season with special musical performances, sweet treats and special visitors from the North Pole. Iredell Charter School students kicked off the event with special Christmas music, complete with dance moves, followed by...
iredellfreenews.com
Take a photo, give back with Mooresville Fire-Rescue
Mooresville Fire-Rescue is allowing people to take holiday photos with their 1938 fire truck in exchange for canned food item donations. The department’s 1938 truck will be outside of Town Hall (413 N. Main Street, Mooresville) from 9 a.m. until dusk on December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18.
iredellfreenews.com
Winter with the Western Company: Living history event planned for December 10 at Fort Dobbs
Visitors to the reconstructed Fort Dobbs will be able to experience daily life as it was in the 18th century on Saturday, December 10. During the “Winter with the Western Company” event, costumed re-enactors representing colonial soldiers and settlers will bring the fort to life with on-going demonstrations including hearth cooking and wood working. Musket and cannon firing demonstrations will be held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville officially opens largest skatepark in the Carolinas (Photos)
The Town of Mooresville officially opened its new $2.8 million skatepark with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, the new facility is the largest skate park in the Carolinas. The park has two bowls and an urban street course, a viewing area and restrooms.
This Is The Weirdest Home In North Carolina
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in North Carolina.
iredellfreenews.com
Marie Allen Holmes
Marie Jeanette Allen Holmes of Troutman, N.C., and formerly of Bridgewater, N.J., and Ft. Myers, Fla., was reunited with her husband William, on November 30, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Troutman. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1925, Marie was a Depression-era child who never forgot her roots or...
iredellfreenews.com
Nancy Elaine Redmon
Ms. Nancy Elaine Redmon was born in Elkin, N.C., on March 21, 1950, to the late Willie Gordon Redmon and the late Vera Martin Redmon. She entered eternal rest on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the age of 72. She attended Houstonville Elementary School and graduated from Unity High School....
iredellfreenews.com
William Don Houpe Jr.
William Don “Bill” Houpe Jr., 85, of Statesville, N.C., died Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born in Carroll County, Va., on March 3, 1937, the beloved son of William D. Houpe Sr. and Clarice Worrell Houpe. Bill graduated Harmony High School in 1956 and Milligan College in...
iredellfreenews.com
Gary Lewis Tate
Gary Lewis Tate, 65, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. He was born on May 14, 1957, in Iredell County, N.C., and was the son of the late Joe Moten and Mary Neal Tate. Gary was raised by his late grandparents, James...
iredellfreenews.com
Stuart Melcome Williams
Stuart Melcome Williams, 76, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, N.C. Mr. Williams was born on October 10, 1946, in Rochester, N.Y. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served from 1963...
iredellfreenews.com
Jeffrey James Bassinger
Jeffrey James Bassinger, 45, who resided in Huntersville, N.C., passed away in Mooresville, N.C., on Monday, November 28,2022. He was born on February 12, 1977, in Perrysburg, Ohio, to Susan Petti Bassinger and Douglas B. Bassinger. Jeff was a graduate of Fred T. Foard High School, where he played Varsity...
iredellfreenews.com
William Henry “Jack” Maxwell Jr.
William Henry “Jack” Maxwell Jr. gained his eternal wings on November 9, 2022, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. He was born on September 8, 1940, in Lavonia, Ga., to the late William Henry Maxwell Sr. and Beatrice Johnson Maxwell. He was preceded in death by his brother Travis.
Gastonia couple closes longtime antique mall to make way for development
GASTONIA, N.C. — After nearly 30 years in business, a Gastonia couple shut down their antique mall to make room for one of the largest proposed developments ever built in the city. The B&B Antique and Artisan Mall is along West Franklin Boulevard, between Archie Whitesides Road and South...
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 29th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
fortmillsun.com
Victim of Fort Mill Shooting Lived a Half Hour Away in Rock Hill
Fort Mill police issued a statement on Tuesday reassuring residents that a shooting the night before was an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The victim, 22-year-old Chandler Buckson of Rock Hill, lives a half hour away from the area where he was shot on Bozeman Drive in Fort Mill in an area owned by the housing authority. A motive was not released.
