Corpus Christi, TX

Man killed by police after domestic disturbance in Central Corpus Christi identified

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 5 days ago
The man fatally shot by Corpus Christi police on Friday has been identified.

Around 6 p.m. on Friday, police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at the 3000 block of Antelope Street for a domestic disturbance where a woman reported her boyfriend had hurt himself, injured her and threatened to use weapons against officers if they arrived on scene, according to police Chief Mike Markle.

After officers arrived, they made contact with a man who produced a long-arm weapon. One officer fired his city-issued weapon. The man died of his injuries at the scene, police said.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 46-year-old Jose Torres. Torres was shot multiple times.

In accordance with department practice and policy, the involved officers were placed on paid administrative leave. The incident is still under investigation, and police ask that anyone with information about the incident call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840.

Anyone who would like to anonymously provide information to detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477 or submit the tip online at p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

