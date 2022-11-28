Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Atlanta Community Schools close due to 'ongoing water issue'
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Atlanta Community Schools will be closed on Friday due to an "ongoing water issue." The announcement was made on the Atlanta Community Schools' Facebook page.
UpNorthLive.com
Housing projects break ground in northern Michigan
EMMET AND GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two housing projects broke ground on Thursday in northern Michigan, both of which are geared towards creating more affordable housing. Work on two family homes in Petoskey and a four-story apartment building in Traverse City is officially underway. Another story: Charlevoix could...
Comments / 0