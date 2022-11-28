ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Housing projects break ground in northern Michigan

EMMET AND GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two housing projects broke ground on Thursday in northern Michigan, both of which are geared towards creating more affordable housing. Work on two family homes in Petoskey and a four-story apartment building in Traverse City is officially underway. Another story: Charlevoix could...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

