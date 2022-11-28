Read full article on original website
Married ‘GMA’ co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach allegedly had months-long affair
Good morning, affair! Married “Good Morning America” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, Page Six has confirmed. A source claims to Page Six their romance began in March around the time they were training together for the New York City half marathon. The pair — who reportedly left their spouses in August — were spotted “canoodling” in bars near ABC News back in May, a source claims. According to one staffer, the couple has gone to extreme lengths to hide their affair. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David. It is the second time this year that Ye has been suspended from the platform over antisemitic posts. Twitter CEO Elon Musk confirmed the suspension by replying to Ye’s post of an unflattering photo of Musk. Ye called it his “final tweet.” “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted.
Luke Evans Read Your Thirst Tweets, And I Fear He May Be Scarred For Life
The man was too stunned to speak.
17 Celebs Who Went To Regular School While Working
While filming That '70s Show, Mila Kunis would "take an 8 a.m. bio class, dissect [her] animal, and then run to work."
Martha Stewart fans can’t get enough of her most recent selfie
Online fans of Martha Stewart were all about the lifestyle legend’s most recent up close photo she posted this weekend, clamoring for the 81-year-old to explain how she looks so marvelous.
Musk spars with advocates over hate speech on Twitter
Musk said Twitter’s post-takeover hate speech issue has subsided. An advocacy group begs to differ.
