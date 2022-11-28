Troop 353 holds Eagle Scout ceremony

From left are Evan Cole, Master of Ceremonies and recent Eagle Scout from troop, Tyler Clement, Jacob Fisher, Luke White, Sean Cauffiel and Daniel Hurley. Special

Troop 353 held an Eagle Scout ceremony on Nov. 19 at Burnt hickory Baptist Church.

The scouts were:

Tyler Clement, a senior at Hillgrove High School, whose project was a Tranquility Garden at Cobb Hospital.Jacob Fisher, a senior at Allatoona High School, whose project was building a Gaga Ball pit at Due West United Methodist Church.Luke White, a senior at Living Science Academy, whose project was a playground fence at Cobb Vineyard Church in Kennesaw.Sean Cauffiel, a senior at Harrison High School, whose project was a Butterfly Garden at Ford Elementary.Daniel Hurley, a senior at Harrison High School, whose project was an outdoor clasroom at Ford Elementary.

All of these scouts started together as Cub Scouts, rose through the ranks and crossed over to Troop 353. They all stayed in their own patrol and made Eagle together.