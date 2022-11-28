Amy Parks sworn in as Colorado state representative

Amy Parks sworn in by House Speaker Alec Garnett on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Image courtesy of Colorado House Republicans

(The Center Square) – Republican Amy Parks of Loveland was sworn in on Monday as the new state representative for Colorado's House District 51.

Parks will serve the remainder of Minority Leader Hugh McKean's term for the 73rd General Assembly. McKean, 55, passed away from a heart attack in October. McKean and Parks were partners.

Parks pledged to "run one last campaign for Hugh" as state representative.

“While committee obligations have been fulfilled and all votes cast for this 73rd General Assembly, in the next several weeks, I will run one last campaign for Hugh,” she said. “I will work with House staff to promote a healthier Colorado no-cost incentive campaign — to include early heart disease screenings. If we can save just one life with Hugh’s platform, I will have finished his work.”

Parks was elected on November 17 by the HD51 vacancy committee.

“Her commitment to this duty is evident by her enthusiasm to address the issue of improving the health of Coloradans,” current Minority Leader Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells, said in a statement. “The need for low cost early health screening should not be a partisan issue, and it’s important we as legislators bring attention to this issue.”

Ron Weinberg, chairman of the Larimer County Republican Party, will take over McKean’s seat in the 74th General Assembly which convenes on January 9.