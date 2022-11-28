ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Amy Parks sworn in as Colorado state representative

By Chris Woodward
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrrZv_0jQHFi8E00
Amy Parks sworn in by House Speaker Alec Garnett on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Image courtesy of Colorado House Republicans

(The Center Square) – Republican Amy Parks of Loveland was sworn in on Monday as the new state representative for Colorado's House District 51.

Parks will serve the remainder of Minority Leader Hugh McKean's term for the 73rd General Assembly. McKean, 55, passed away from a heart attack in October. McKean and Parks were partners.

Parks pledged to "run one last campaign for Hugh" as state representative.

“While committee obligations have been fulfilled and all votes cast for this 73rd General Assembly, in the next several weeks, I will run one last campaign for Hugh,” she said. “I will work with House staff to promote a healthier Colorado no-cost incentive campaign — to include early heart disease screenings. If we can save just one life with Hugh’s platform, I will have finished his work.”

Parks was elected on November 17 by the HD51 vacancy committee.

“Her commitment to this duty is evident by her enthusiasm to address the issue of improving the health of Coloradans,” current Minority Leader Rod Pelton, R-Cheyenne Wells, said in a statement. “The need for low cost early health screening should not be a partisan issue, and it’s important we as legislators bring attention to this issue.”

Ron Weinberg, chairman of the Larimer County Republican Party, will take over McKean’s seat in the 74th General Assembly which convenes on January 9.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Statutory-required recount ordered in Colorado U.S. House race between Frisch, Boebert

(The Center Square) – A recount, required by Colorado state law when a vote differential is within .5% of the winner’s total, was ordered by the secretary of state’s office in the 3rd District congressional race. “The results of the District Three race reinforce the fact that every vote matters,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a statement. “Colorado voters have made their voices heard, and I am ordering this recount in accordance with Colorado law to confirm the will of the voters.” ...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

State dedicates marker honoring Obama at Illinois' Old State Capitol

(The Center Square) – Illinois commemorated former President Barrack Obama with a historical marking on the grounds of the Old State Capitol in Springfield. Obama, a former Illinois state and U.S. senator who went on to serve two terms as president of the United States, was honored this week by state officials with a plaque outside the historic building where Abraham Lincoln delivered his "House Divided" speech. Announcing his campaign...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Changes to SAFE-T Act adding detainable offenses passes, poised for governor

(The Center Square) – Despite amendments passing Thursday to Illinois’ no-cash bail law that takes effect Jan. 1, opponents say the legal challenge continues. The 300-plus page amendment to the SAFE-T Act filed this week includes language to allow denial of pretrial release for a slew of serious crimes, ranging from murder to kidnapping and more. The bill to amend the SAFE-T Act passed both the state Senate and House Thursday and now goes to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Colorado case pitting speech rights v. minority groups' rights

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments starting next week in what could be a landmark case centered on a Colorado small business owner’s free speech rights. Lorie Smith, owner of graphic design company 303 Creative in Littleton, Colo., is challenging the state’s public-accommodation law, which she argues is compelling her speech. Smith wishes to create wedding websites only for straight couples, citing her religious beliefs. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma lawmaker says new bill would have prevented parks and recreation debacle

(The Center Square) - Sen. Roger Thompson kept his promise to introduce legislation that increases oversight of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. Thompson, R-Okemah, filed a bill that would restore the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Commission and give it the authority to hire and fire the executive director and establish their salary. That authority currently rests with the governor.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Rep. Knodl to run for state Senate seat

(The Center Square) – The race for Wisconsin’s newly open 8th District Senate seat is coming into focus. Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, on Thursday announced he is running to replace Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, who is retiring. “Today, Wisconsin faces new challenges including runaway inflation, attacks on...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Mail-in ballot count error found; safe drug use sites urged

Mail-in ballot count error found An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only and didn’t affect other election results. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Vos offers few details about January 6 Committee testimony

(The Center Square) – The top Republican in the Wisconsin Assembly isn’t saying much about his meeting with the January 6th Committee. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday said he met with committee members and answered their questions. “Today I met with the January 6th Select Committee after previously receiving a subpoena for my testimony,” Vos said in a short statement. “My meeting with the Select Committee was brief, and...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

New Hampshire Democrats rip Biden's plan to move primary date

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal from President Joe Biden to move South Carolina’s primary date ahead of the Granite State in the party's presidential nominating cycle. The Democratic National Committee is meeting in Washington this week to approve the party's 2024 presidential calendar, which could upend the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary status. Biden has proposed that South Carolina's primary go first, with New Hampshire...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Recreational marijuana ballot initiative lands 50,000 signatures

(The Center Square) – Florida could see future changes to its marijuana laws if a petition that has already gathered almost 50,000 validated signatures is put on the ballot in 2024 to legalize the use of marijuana products for adults. The Smart & Safe Florida political committee and the state’s leading marijuana company, Trulieve, are the driving forces behind the initiative, and thus far, the group has managed to total 49,692 valid signatures. ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Biden to designate Nevada’s Spirit Mountain as national monument

(The Center Square) – President Biden announced during the 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit that Nevada’s Avi Kwa Ame, also called Spirit Mountain, will be designated as a national monument. The administration is currently preparing a proclamation that will protect and prevent development on 450,000 acres of Nevada land under the Antiquities Act of 1906, according to The Washington Post. Local tribes, residents, and conservationists have been pushing for...
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes

(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Virginia student loan holders wait as Biden relief plan stuck in courts

(The Center Square) – As President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan remains tied up in the courts, many Virginia student loan holders are still unsure whether they will have some of their debt forgiven. About 12.5% of Virginians, which is more than 1.08 million people, owe some money on student loans. The average amount of debt per borrower is the fourth highest in the country at more than $39,000 per person, according to the Education Data Initiative. More than 85% of borrowers currently owe...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Reduction of red tape for financial innovations in Ohio awaits DeWine’s signature

(The Center Square) – After more than a year in the Ohio General Assembly, legislation that reduces business regulations in the financial technology industry only needs a signature from Gov. Mike DeWine to become law. Senate Bill 249, which had passed the Senate in March and unanimously passed the House on Wednesday, would create what proponents call a regulatory sandbox allowing real-time testing of new technologies, reducing red tape for businesses. ...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy