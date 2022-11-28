Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Jack Harlow's mom helps Kosair Charities volunteers become 'wrap stars'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jack Harlow, Grammy-nominated rapper and Louisville-native, isn't the only talented one in his family. His mom, Maggie Harlow, shows off her own wrapping skills and helps others get ready for the holidays along the way. Maggie Harlow taught Kosair Charities volunteers how to wrap ahead of...
leoweekly.com
Mark Anthony Mulligan, Local Artist, Songwriter And Highlands Fixture Dies
“Wood would just collapse when a wind storm comes,” said Mark Anthony Mulligan as he drew a brick building in the documentary “Peacelands/Mark Anthony Mulligan.”. If there was a song to be sung, a smile to be shared and people to listen, Mark Anthony Mulligan, Louisville folk artist, songwriter, and inspirator was enthusiastically willing to join. Monday, Nov. 28, Mulligan, a fixture on Bardstown Road, passed away at the age of 59. He was in care at the Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Clarksville, a facility for short-term recovery, rehabilitation and senior care.
'Respect the quick response': Customers applaud High Horse bar's decision to cut DJ nights
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Butchertown bar and event venue is making changes to its business model, shutting down its late-night DJ scene. It comes after police responded to reports of a shooting near High Horse bar outside on Story Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD). But officers say they didn't find any victims or a crime scene.
WLKY.com
Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
wdrb.com
Battling brain cancer diagnosis, Bellarmine coach finds strength in her newborn daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The women's cross county coach at Bellarmine University is on medical leave as she continues radiation treatment following brain surgery and terminal cancer diagnosis. Angela Hapner Musk, 31, is a three-time All-American in track and cross country and returned in 2016 to coach the team at...
Louisville woman comes home from holiday to broken window, bullet casing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman came home from her Thanksgiving to find a bullet hole in her house Sunday night. Kayla Rhea was with her family in the living room of their Taylor-Berry home when she found glass around her Christmas tree. She eventually found a bullet casing...
Wave 3
Louisville family grieving loss of daughter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Teen in hospital after Taylor Berry neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is in the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Wednesday. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the shooting around 5:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue. They found the a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at...
WLKY.com
Mother expresses frustration, outrage over violence near apartments off Fegenbush Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After deadly violence near the apartments she and her children call home near Beuchel, one mother said she is fed up and frustrated. Jaymisha Green and her three children have lived at the apartments off of Fegenbush Lane and Norbrook Drive for just over a year and said gun shots, crime scene tape and flickering police lights are an unsettling normal for her family.
Wave 3
Louisville mother ‘traumatized’ after finding bullet lying under her Christmas tree
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother is trying to leave her neighborhood, after she found a stray bullet lying under her family’s Christmas tree. The woman, who asked not to be identified, lives on Berry Boulevard in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. She told WAVE News she returned home...
WLKY.com
Louisville Tenant Union gathers alongside Portland residents demanding better living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the Louisville Tenant's Union gathered alongside residents of Portland's Rowan Place Apartments to demand better living conditions and new lease terms. The group rallied outside of Beacon Properties' management office in what they called a last resort. "Their apartments are making them sick," members...
wdrb.com
Louisville Grows asking for help finding trailer after being hit by thieves more than once this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small Louisville nonprofit was robbed, and organizers say it wasn't the first time. "It's really sad to experience theft," said Lauren Anderson, outgoing board co-chair at Louisville Grows. The nonprofit's Portland location, the Healthy House near 18th Street, has been targeted more than once. Back...
'I don't know where I'm going to go': Yorktown Apartments residents ordered to move
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Yorktown Apartments residents gathered at the Metro Development Center on Wednesday to voice their concerns - and fight to keep their homes. When Patrick McCarthy moved to Yorktown Apartments last year, he hoped it would be his long-term home. "I don't know where I'm going to...
WLKY.com
Butchertown bar says it is changing business practices after violent incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Butchertown bar says it is changing the way it does business after an "incident" early Saturday morning. The reported incident happed around 3 a.m. on Story Avenue outside of the bar High Horse,. Louisville Metro Police Department said responding officers found no "active trouble" when...
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky
Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
wdrb.com
Portland family asking for answers 10 years after murder of father remains unsolved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local grandmother is asking for closure for Christmas as she prepares to mark a devastating milestone. Christmas Day will mark 10 years since Pat Charles' grandson was killed in a drive-by shooting. The murder remains unsolved. The joy of the holiday season will be forever...
WLKY.com
Coming to KY: At-home addiction treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aware Recovery Care offers in-home addiction treatment services in nine states. Next week, Kentucky will become the tenth. The commonwealth saw overdose deaths increase 15 percent in just a year's time and the group is hoping to reverse the trend. The company's CEO, Dr. Brian Holzer,...
Wave 3
Help the Louisville Dolphins get to Florida for the Youth National Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville youth football team needs your help. Their hard work has paid off and now they are headed to Miami, Florida for the Youth National Championship. The 8U Louisville Dolphins are ranked number ten in the U.S. The team, made up of kids from Jefferson...
k105.com
Nelson Co. elementary school student dies after choking on bouncy ball at school
An eight-year-old Nelson County boy has died after choking on a bouncy ball. Landon McCubbins, a third-grader at Boston Elementary School, passed away last Monday after choking on the toy while he was at school, according to a report by WHAS11.com. He was airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital where he...
B93
Midland, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 12