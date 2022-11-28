“Wood would just collapse when a wind storm comes,” said Mark Anthony Mulligan as he drew a brick building in the documentary “Peacelands/Mark Anthony Mulligan.”. If there was a song to be sung, a smile to be shared and people to listen, Mark Anthony Mulligan, Louisville folk artist, songwriter, and inspirator was enthusiastically willing to join. Monday, Nov. 28, Mulligan, a fixture on Bardstown Road, passed away at the age of 59. He was in care at the Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Clarksville, a facility for short-term recovery, rehabilitation and senior care.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO