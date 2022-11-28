ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leoweekly.com

Mark Anthony Mulligan, Local Artist, Songwriter And Highlands Fixture Dies

“Wood would just collapse when a wind storm comes,” said Mark Anthony Mulligan as he drew a brick building in the documentary “Peacelands/Mark Anthony Mulligan.”. If there was a song to be sung, a smile to be shared and people to listen, Mark Anthony Mulligan, Louisville folk artist, songwriter, and inspirator was enthusiastically willing to join. Monday, Nov. 28, Mulligan, a fixture on Bardstown Road, passed away at the age of 59. He was in care at the Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Clarksville, a facility for short-term recovery, rehabilitation and senior care.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'Respect the quick response': Customers applaud High Horse bar's decision to cut DJ nights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Butchertown bar and event venue is making changes to its business model, shutting down its late-night DJ scene. It comes after police responded to reports of a shooting near High Horse bar outside on Story Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD). But officers say they didn't find any victims or a crime scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Is this yours? Man finds urn in Old Louisville alley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Missing a loved one? We're trying to reconnect a lost urn with its owner. A man reached out to WLKY, saying he was walking around the Old Louisville neighborhood on Nov. 28 when he came across an urn. It appeared to be filled with remains and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville family grieving loss of daughter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville father mourning his daughter just months before her 20th birthday. Antonio Perks, Sr., the father of 19-year-old Andrea Perks, wants answers. In a matter of days, he went from planning her birthday to planning her funeral, leaving his family with a huge hole in their hearts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Teen in hospital after Taylor Berry neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is in the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Wednesday. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the shooting around 5:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Weyler Avenue. They found the a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mother expresses frustration, outrage over violence near apartments off Fegenbush Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After deadly violence near the apartments she and her children call home near Beuchel, one mother said she is fed up and frustrated. Jaymisha Green and her three children have lived at the apartments off of Fegenbush Lane and Norbrook Drive for just over a year and said gun shots, crime scene tape and flickering police lights are an unsettling normal for her family.
LOUISVILLE, KY
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Must-Try & Best Breakfast Spots in Louisville, Kentucky

Local diners and coffee shops have become popular among tourists and locals in Louisville’s restaurant scene. They often offer a quick and easy breakfast option. These establishments are trendy on weekends and holidays when people want to meet for a meal before starting their day. Many of these establishments...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coming to KY: At-home addiction treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Aware Recovery Care offers in-home addiction treatment services in nine states. Next week, Kentucky will become the tenth. The commonwealth saw overdose deaths increase 15 percent in just a year's time and the group is hoping to reverse the trend. The company's CEO, Dr. Brian Holzer,...
KENTUCKY STATE
B93

B93

Midland, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy