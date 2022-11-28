ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Woman Completely Transforms Fireplace With a Simple Painting Trick

By Shawna Davis
Dengarden
Dengarden
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20gpj9_0jQHFa4Q00

Who knew something so simple could add so much...

One of the best things about doing DIYs is when you’re able to use leftover supplies from a previous DIY project and don’t have to spend much of any money to finish the DIY. Aside from executing a flawless finish to a DIY project, the next best thing is doing so for practically free — seriously, it does’t get any better than that.

Such is the case with TikTok crafter and DIYer Erica Leigh ( @heyericaleigh ). She recently completed a beautiful DIY project using leftover paint from a previous DIY and we’re in awe over how she instantly upgraded her fireplace !

View the original article to see embedded media.

To do this easy and quick DIY fireplace makeover , the resourceful crafter used the paint “Noble Blush MQ4-04” by Behr Dynasty Marquee, which resulted in a pale salmon pink color with an eggshell finish. Before starting creating the arch over her fireplace, she made sure to protect the fireplace itself from any potential messes that are common with DIY paint projects, such as paint splatters or spills, by covering the fireplace with a large sheet of what appeared to be Christmas wrapping paper and secured it by using painters tape. Next, she used a pencil to create the arch before finally getting to the fun part and filling in the arch with the paint.

We’re impressed with both how precise the arch is and how great this simple DIY turned out!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Ricky

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
Ingram Atkinson

After being ‘dead’ for 5 days, woman comes back to life perfectly fine

What would you do if you found a loved one in a dire situation?. A neighbor in 2012 found Li Xiufeng, a 95-year-old Chinese woman, motionless and unresponsive in her bed. On his usual journey to bring her breakfast, the neighbor had stopped by, but by the time he tried furiously to shake her, it was already too late. He reasoned that Li must have died from her wounds because she had fallen and struck her head the week before.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
pethelpful.com

Chihuahua's Tiny Pair of 'Crocs' Totally Made Our Day

One of the reasons people love buying baby clothes is because the small versions of normal clothes are just adorable. For those who prefer dogs to children, this dog is showing off the way you can still buy tiny shoes for the 'baby' in your life. TikTok user @hotrod552 recently...
pethelpful.com

Great Dane Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Over Wanting an Ice Cube

Every parent has dealt with toddler tantrums. When your kids are a certain age, you never know what is going to set them off on a full blown melt down. Apparently, some dogs have similarities to toddlers in this regard, as one pup is proving in this hilarious viral video.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
879
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy