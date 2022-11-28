Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Noozhawk
Sailor Seriously Injured as Boat Runs Aground in Santa Barbara
A sailor who suffered a serious head laceration was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after his lobster fishing boat ran aground below the Mesa in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. Only one person was aboard the 25- to 30-foot Martha Jane, which ended up...
Noozhawk
Lompoc’s Historic ‘Hi! Let’s Eat’ Sign Lands New Home
A community-led effort has sparked new life and a new home for the historic "Hi! Let's Eat” sign in Lompoc. Ending a saga to rescue and restore the sign, it will be installed in front of American Host Restaurant at 113 North I St., with plans to celebrate its return during an unveiling ceremony at 5 p.m. Dec. 9.
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: I Am Thankful I Live in Lompoc
So here I am tipped back in my recliner after eating way too much turkey, stuffing, and a little piece of pumpkin pie with fresh whipped cream daydreaming. It’s Thanksgiving Day, and it means different things to people in the United States, sometimes lost in the shuffle is that this day was set aside to honor the first giving of thanks by the colonists and Wampanoag Indians at Plymouth in 1621.
Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention
Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes. The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fox40
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to drive too far.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Bloom Is Off the Bud: Santa Barbara County Taxes on Cannabis Hit New Low
First-quarter county taxes on cannabis hit a new low this year, plummeting to $1 million. That’s down from $3.1 million the year prior and $4.2 million the year before that. This trend reflects the dramatic oversupply of cannabis — both legally and illegally grown — glutting the California market.
Noozhawk
State of the County Event Focuses on Homelessness, Budget and More
Local businesses heard updates from Santa Barbara County leaders Wednesday afternoon on issues affecting the county — such as homelessness, the budget and economy, and more — during the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the County event. The Santa Barbara South Coast...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region
When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
kclu.org
It's little known in the Tri-Counties, but Oxnard company is world-famous for helping to make music
The sounds of saws, presses, sanders, and paint brushes are music to a team of workers at a little known factory in Oxnard. The sounds of this plant literally will morph into the sounds of music. The business is Drum Workshop, also known as DW. The five decade old company...
Noozhawk
City Staff Shares Survey Findings to Help Guide Plans for Senior Center in Carpinteria
The need for a senior center has been an issue discussed in Carpinteria for some time. Nona Hulick, a Carpinteria resident who was celebrated at the City Council meeting on Monday for turning 100, told staffers that plans for the senior center have been discussed since she was 15 years old.
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
Noozhawk
C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Sets Up Howliday Donation Drive-Thru
When people cannot provide the care their animals need, everyone in the family suffers, and pets are at higher risk of ending up homeless. The demand for help is greater than ever as thousands of community members still struggle to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19, in addition to the countless pet families already living in poverty prior to March 2020.
Noozhawk
Robert McConville Handy of Santa Barbara, 1932-2022
Having made an indelible mark on both Santa Barbara and California politics, Robert "Bob" McConville Handy peacefully passed away at the age of 90 on Nov. 17, 2022 at Cottage Hospital, surrounded by family. Bob will be remembered as the man who changed Santa Barbara County from Red to Blue,...
Eater
Reopened 136-Year-Old Former Stagecoach Stop Is a Big Deal for Santa Ynez Wine Country
A reimagined old stagecoach stop is taking the Central Coast’s busy wine region by storm. Mattei’s Tavern has reopened as of November 18 in once-sleepy Los Olivos, located in the heart of Santa Barbara County’s wine community, bringing with it California ranch cuisine with plenty of luxury touches.
kclu.org
Members of Central Coast badly injured in camping accident: Hundreds contribute to GoFundMe campaign
Hundreds of people are stepping up to help a Central Coast family hit by tragedy over the holiday weekend. Lompoc High School teacher Gretchen Flaherty, her father, her husband, and their 16-year old son were all seriously burned during a camping trip. An outdoor heating device apparently caught on fire, spewing burning fuel.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara’s Abby Webber Scores 4 Goals to Lead Dons to 12-6 Opener Against Ventura
Santa Barbara’s Abby Webber led a balanced attack with four goals in a 12-6 season-opening Channel League win over Ventura at home Wednesday. Ella Maclear added three goals and Layla Szymczak two, while Maria Bittle, Oli Obando, and Addie Sweeney had a goal each. The Dons led 7-1 at...
Noozhawk
Reviewing Protest for Ambulance Services Contract Bid Will Take Longer Than Expected, County Says
The protest process for Santa Barbara County’s ambulance services contract bidding will last longer than expected, and the review committee won’t be allowed to use its consultant. The county is holding a public bidding process for its ambulance services contract, and an evaluation committee scored American Medical Response’s...
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
Noozhawk
Highway 101’s Cabrillo Boulevard Exits Facing Massive Overhaul
The left-hand exits on Highway 101 will go away as part of a massive Caltrans reconfiguration of the Cabrillo Boulevard interchange in Santa Barbara. Caltrans and engineering firm Mark Thomas went before the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review on Monday to present the last leg of the Highway 101 High Occupancy Vehicle lane project, known as 4E.
sitelinesb.com
Another Santa Barbara Hotel Is for Sale
••• Sullivan Goss‘s annual 100 Grand show, with “100 works of art under $1000,” opens today at 9 a.m.: “Everything will go live on the website at the same time that the doors open. Those who wish to inspect the work in person will be let in on that Monday at 9 a.m. sharp. Crowd limits may apply. […] Last year, the gallery was astonished to see that almost 50% of the exhibition sold on the first day.” One of the participating artists is Chris Peters, whose “Early Sunday Morning” painting is above (and probably not in the show).
