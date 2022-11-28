ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are all 3 times Luis Suarez has bitten opponents

By Cork Gaines
Tony Manfred contributed to an earlier version of this report.

1. While playing at Ajax in Holland in 2010, he was suspended for seven games for biting PSV Eindhoven's Otman Bakkal on the shoulder:

2. While playing for Liverpool in 2013, he was suspended for 10 games for biting Chelsea's Branislov Ivanovic on the arm:

3. While playing for Uruguay in the 2014 World Cup, he bit Italy's Giorgio Chiellini. He was not punished during the game:
That one left a visible bite mark.
