ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

Marijuana Lounges Can Soon Be Legal In New Jersey

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Friday approved a proposal that would allow businesses to establish public places where marijuana could be consumed on premises. According to the proposed rules, which were approved by a 5-0 vote, any cannabis retailer will be permitted to have indoor or outdoor enclosed...
NEW JERSEY STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Menendez, Booker Announce $80.5M to Strengthen NJ’s Health Care Infrastructure

U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced $80,541,230 in federal funding was awarded to the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH). The funding will be used to strengthen the state’s public health infrastructure, ensuring the state’s robust prevention, preparedness and response efforts during emerging health threats and ultimately improving the health of residents across the state. The senators secured this funding in the American Rescue Plan.
94.5 PST

Learning loss could be catastrophic in NJ schools

Education experts have been warning for months about the severe toll nearly two years of remote and hybrid learning has taken on New Jersey school kids. Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has refused to release the results of standardized testing done in Spring of 2022 without explanation. However, the Newark Public...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Philly

"Unauthorized third party" internet issues closes NJ school district again

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- Monroe Township Public Schools will remain shut down for a third day after an internet issue caused by an "unauthorized third party." Parents now are worrying if their children's personal information is safe.The district first told parents it was a Wi-Fi issue on Monday night. Then on Wednesday, parents learned the tech problem is much more serious."There was an emergency closure and that's basically all we got on Monday," parent Kelly Johnson said.For the third day in a row, classes are canceled district-wide in Monroe Township, New Jersey, following what officials call internet issues from an ...
CBS New York

N.J. invests $25M in Revolutionary War site restorations

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced a $25 million investment for the restoration of Revolutionary War sites around New Jersey.This comes ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence in 2026.The list includes:Washington Crossing State Park,Trenton's Old Barracks,the Trenton Battle Monument,Princeton Battlefield State Park,Monmouth Battlefield State Park,Proprietary House in Perth Amboy,the Indian King Tavern in Haddonfield,Wallace House in Somerville,Boxwood Hall in Elizabeth,and Rockingham in Kingston."Heritage tourism is an important and growing part of our tourism economy," Murphy said. "If we can't recognize where we came from, we really won't be able to know where we're going."The $25 million investment comes from federal American Rescue Plan funds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Hill

Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) ordered a mandatory recount in the state’s third district on Wednesday after a razor-thin midterm election race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her challenger Adam Frisch (D). The secretary’s office officially announced the recount, required because the vote differential between...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy