Read full article on original website
Related
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Did they find love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – who went home after competing in the show’s...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Has Reportedly Found Len Goodman’s Replacement
Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly next in line to be Len Goodman’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars. Apparently, there is a general agreement that Ballas is the perfect fit for the job. Shirley Ballas Will Be the Next DWTS Judge. As the popular DWTS head...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Fans Think Gabby Windey May Have a New Beau
Some Dancing with the Stars fans think they might see romance brewing between contestants Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino. Windey recently split from fiancé Erich Schwer, whom she met on The Bachelorette. ‘DWTS’ Fans Talk Gabby Windey, Vinny Guadagnino Romance. Several fans have taken to the DWTS Reddit...
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
There’s 1 Major Difference Between Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa ‘Final Flip’ Announcements
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa fans pointed out the major difference between the former couple's final 'Flip or Flop' episode announcements.
Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers
Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
Every Time ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partners Have Defended Their Chemistry and Denied Dating Rumors
Just for show! Dancing With the Stars contestants are often asked whether their onstage chemistry indicates an offscreen romantic connection. “I gotta know — are those your acting skills or was that real?” cohost Alfonso Ribeiro asked Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater after their Rumba to Elvis Presley’s “Always On My Mind” during a September […]
Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!
Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! From Kim Kardashian and Mark Ballas, to Hope Solo and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, browse through some of the worst 'Dancing With the Stars' partners ever!
Donnie Wahlberg Says The Mention Of His Sons' Names In Blue Bloods Season 13 Was A Coincidence
Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 6 — "On Dangerous Ground" Fighting crime family style. It's the formula that has kept "Blue Bloods" going strong on CBS for more than a decade. The crime drama follows the Reagan family, which includes current NYPD field intelligence sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), current NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), and former NYC police commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). Over the years, the family members have solved murders, battled the mob, and even scoped out a secret police society. No matter the situation, they always find time to gather around the Reagan family dinner table for one of those now-famous family meals that have become a well-known fixture of the show.
DWTS fans beg for beloved season 31 contestant to take over as full-time host and fire Tyra Banks
DWTS fans are begging for host Tyra Banks to be axed - and want her to be replaced by a current contestant. Viewers have had enough of the TV personality and already have someone else in mind to take over as host. Following Monday night's show, fans took to social...
‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Rachel Recchia Confirms She Is Dating Again But ‘Taking It Slow’
Handing out her roses again! The Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia confirmed she’s dating a mystery man, but is “taking it slow,” during a Tuesday, November 8, episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour.” The reality...
The Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer Talks About Gabby Windey Breakup
Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey‘s Final Rose has dropped all its petals. Gabby‘s final pick opened up about his breakup with the ICU nurse in a post on his Instagram last week, as reported by E! Online. “A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby,” Erich wrote. “The reality is that we were […] The post The Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer Talks About Gabby Windey Breakup appeared first on Reality Tea.
Prevention
Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout
Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
TV Star Expecting 12th Child
Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
ETOnline.com
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'
The Dear Evan Hansen stars announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, both sharing sweet photos of the proposal, the engagement ring and the celebration afterward. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, wrote on his Instagram post of the intimate moment they got engaged. He...
Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina
Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
musictimes.com
Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This
Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
ETOnline.com
Cheryl Burke Addresses Speculation She Will Join ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judges Panel (Exclusive)
Cheryl Burke has officially bid farewell to Dancing With the Stars. The longtime pro dancer delivered a stunning performance during Monday's Season 31 finale, and capped off her time on the series beautifully. Now, with her exit as a dancer -- timed with Len Goodman's departure as a DWTS judge...
'She's Reevaluating Her Life': Why Miley Cyrus Has Cut Off Family Members & Gone MIA During Parents' Messy Divorce
On September 27, Miley Cyrus hit the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to pay tribute to her good friend, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50 in March, to belt out out a rousing version of Photograph with Def Leppard."I miss Taylor so much," she wrote on Instagram the following day. "It was such an honor to celebrate him last night." It was a rousing performance — and a surprise to fans, who haven't seen much of the 29-year-old star in recent months. According to sources, the Wrecking Ball singer was...
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa Says Husband Mark Consuelos Tried (& Failed) to Help Her Mom Meditate: ‘It Was Funny to Watch’
On a recent episode of Gabby Bernstein’s Dear Gabby podcast, Kelly Ripa shared that her husband, Mark Consuelos, tried to teach her mother Esther how to meditate (for the first time ever) and it was certainly an experience. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host said her hubby uses...
Comments / 0