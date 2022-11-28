ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Has Reportedly Found Len Goodman’s Replacement

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is reportedly next in line to be Len Goodman’s replacement on Dancing With The Stars. Apparently, there is a general agreement that Ballas is the perfect fit for the job. Shirley Ballas Will Be the Next DWTS Judge. As the popular DWTS head...
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Fans Think Gabby Windey May Have a New Beau

Some Dancing with the Stars fans think they might see romance brewing between contestants Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino. Windey recently split from fiancé Erich Schwer, whom she met on The Bachelorette. ‘DWTS’ Fans Talk Gabby Windey, Vinny Guadagnino Romance. Several fans have taken to the DWTS Reddit...
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Concerns Fans With Extra Full Lips As They Worry She's Gone Overboard With Botox & Fillers

Gwen Stefani sparked concerns among her followers after she shared a selfie that showcased her very full lips. The No Doubt singer took to Twitter on Wednesday, November 23, posing in full glam makeup with her chin resting in her hand as her beautiful, blonde hair flowed in loose waves around her shoulders. "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like… gx," she captioned the sultry snap. However, some of her fans appeared to be less than thrilled with the allegedly increased size of the award-winning artist's pouty lips. Some followers mocked Stefani, commenting that they had confused her for other celebrities before...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Looper

Donnie Wahlberg Says The Mention Of His Sons' Names In Blue Bloods Season 13 Was A Coincidence

Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 6 — "On Dangerous Ground" Fighting crime family style. It's the formula that has kept "Blue Bloods" going strong on CBS for more than a decade. The crime drama follows the Reagan family, which includes current NYPD field intelligence sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), current NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), and former NYC police commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). Over the years, the family members have solved murders, battled the mob, and even scoped out a secret police society. No matter the situation, they always find time to gather around the Reagan family dinner table for one of those now-famous family meals that have become a well-known fixture of the show.
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer Talks About Gabby Windey Breakup

Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey‘s Final Rose has dropped all its petals. Gabby‘s final pick opened up about his breakup with the ICU nurse in a post on his Instagram last week, as reported by E! Online. “A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby,” Erich wrote. “The reality is that we were […] The post The Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer Talks About Gabby Windey Breakup appeared first on Reality Tea.
Prevention

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout

Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
News Breaking LIVE

TV Star Expecting 12th Child

Television host Nick Cannon has announced that he is expecting another child. This will be his 12th child, according to the Daily Beast. The Daily Beast notes that word on Cannon’s 12th child comes just days after the announcement that he is expecting his 11th, “and just a month after he welcomed his ninth and 10th children.”
ETOnline.com

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'

The Dear Evan Hansen stars announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, both sharing sweet photos of the proposal, the engagement ring and the celebration afterward. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, wrote on his Instagram post of the intimate moment they got engaged. He...
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
musictimes.com

Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
RadarOnline

'She's Reevaluating Her Life': Why Miley Cyrus Has Cut Off Family Members & Gone MIA During Parents' Messy Divorce

On September 27, Miley Cyrus hit the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to pay tribute to her good friend, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50 in March, to belt out out a rousing version of Photograph with Def Leppard."I miss Taylor so much," she wrote on Instagram the following day. "It was such an honor to celebrate him last night." It was a rousing performance — and a surprise to fans, who haven't seen much of the 29-year-old star in recent months. According to sources, the Wrecking Ball singer was...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy