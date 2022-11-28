Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Related
WeHo lauds Senate for protecting same-sex marriages
The City of West Hollywood applauds the United States Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which would mandate federal recognition for marriage equality for same-sex couples and interracial couples. The bill was approved by the Senate in a 61-to-36 bipartisan vote. It will now return to the United...
inglewoodtoday.com
Mayor Butts awaits certification to continue Davidson closing in on Gray for runoff
As the days move closer to the certification of the Nov. 8 election results for the City of Inglewood, the latest count from the Los Angeles Registrar Recorders Office confirms that James T. Butts, Jr. will continue to lead the city as mayor. The percentage of votes Mayor Butts received...
UpClose: David Reid, longtime AIDS advocate
Hi David, welcome to WEHOville. You have been a passionate promoter of Worlds AIDS Day. So thank you for all you do. First off, you live just outside the WeHo boundaries but are a passionate community member. Tell us about your history in West Hollywood. On July 20, 1984 I...
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net
Mayor-elect Bass to declare state of emergency over homeless crisis on Day 1
U.S. Rep. Karen bass, who will be sworn in as LA's first female mayor December 12 also sites principles by which she will govern. By Linh Tat This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Published in Los Angeles Daily News Nov. 17...
Help WeHo honor devoted advocates of the LGBTQ+ community
The City of West Hollywood is gathering nominations for its 2023 Rainbow Key Awards. The City’s Rainbow Key Awards recognize people who have made outstanding contributions to the LGBTQ+ community. Nominations may be submitted electronically through the City’s website at www.weho.org/rainbowkey. Nomination forms are due by Tuesday, January 31,...
Rick Zbur plans to open assembly district office in WeHo, hire Robert Oliver
State Assemblymember-elect Rick Zbur will open a district office in West Hollywood and has hired Public Safety Commissioner Robert Oliver as the office’s District Director, according to sources close to the official. Zbur, the executive director of Equality California, was elected in November to represent California’s 51st District, which...
knock-la.com
LAPD’s Commission Rules on the Killing of Valentina Orellana Peralta and Daniel Elena Lopez
On November 22, 2022, the Los Angeles Police Commission ruled that one of the shots LAPD officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. fired at Daniel Elena Lopez was within LAPD policy. While responding to a 911 call about Elena Lopez hitting store customers with a bike lock on December 23, 2021, Jones fired three rounds, killing Elena Lopez and Valentina Orellana Peralta. Elena Lopez was 24 and Orellana Peralta was 14. The commission ruled that the first of three shots was in policy despite LAPD Chief Michel Moore suggesting all three were out of policy. Both rulings could potentially lead to disciplinary measures for Jones. However, to date, none have been announced.
Security ambassadors now have a hotline
The City of West Hollywood announces the launch of a new and easy-to-remember toll-free phone number for its Block by Block Security Ambassadors Program: (833) WEHO-BBB or (833) 934-6222. The hotline manages incoming calls 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week. While the phone number is voice-only at launch, a text function will be implemented in the future and will be announced. The hotline is part of the expansion of the City’s Block by Block Security Ambassadors program, which has a direct positive impact on safety and neighborhood livability.
Fentanyl’s scourge plainly visible on streets of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In an filthy alley behind a Los Angeles donut shop, Ryan Smith convulsed in the grips of a fentanyl high — lurching from moments of slumber to bouts of violent shivering on a warm summer day. When Brandice Josey, another homeless addict, bent down...
Behind the scenes at WeHo’s 38th birthday party
Photos and notes from the reception celebrating the 38th anniversary of West Hollywood’s founding, held inside the Aquatic and Recreation Center on Tuesday night. ● There was cake, but this was no birthday party. It was a Serious Affair to mark West Hollywood’s upward trajectory and convince the public of good job performance by its top dogs.
Widow of Slain El Monte Sergeant Files Claim Against Gascon, LA County
The widow of the a late El Monte police sergeant announced the filing Tuesday of a $25 million claim against Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon and other parties stemming from the ambush death of her husband and his partner in June.
This week in WeHo (Nov. 28-Dec. 3)
8:00 AM West Hollywood Day: Community Meet & Greet. 6:00 PM West Hollywood Day: State of the Community Reception & 38th Birthday Celebration. 2:00 PM SPECIAL MEETING: Senior Advisory Board Teleconference Meeting. 6:00 PM Virtual Neighborhood Meeting for 8950 Beverly Boulevard. Thursday, December 1. 6:00 PM World AIDS Day STORIES...
Felon Charged In Apparent Unprovoked Hammer Attack in Santa Ana
A 28-year-old hammer-wielding man was charged Tuesday with attacking four people in a suspected unprovoked attack in Santa Ana.
Former Kaiser pharmacist ties firing to COVID family leave
A former Kaiser Foundation Hospitals pharmacist is suing the company and several Kaiser affiliates, alleging she was wrongfully fired earlier this year for taking leave to care for her elderly parents, her 5-year-old son, her husband and herself after they all were diagnosed with the coronavirus. Ani J. Adamian’s Los...
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
Luna Announces Sheriff's Department Leadership Appointments
Incoming Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Wednesday a 28-year department veteran will serve as his interim undersheriff, becoming the first woman to hold the position in the history of the sheriff's department.
kvta.com
Jury Fails To Reach Verdict In Trial Of Oxnard Man Who Traded Gunshots With Oxnard Officer
A Ventura County judge declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict in the case of a man accused of trading gunshots with an Oxnard police officer more than six years ago. It was on the afternoon of March 31, 2016 that officers responded to El Dorado...
theavtimes.com
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Lancaster man in LA residence
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Lancaster man at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, authorities announced. Tony Ross, 38, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 30, in Canyon Country and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Ross is being held on $2 million bail.
DEC. 7: ‘Roots of Peace’
The City of West Hollywood’s HUMAN RIGHTS SPEAKERS SERIES, presents “Roots of Peace” featuring Rabbi Hanan Schlesinger and Noor Awad. Join us for a special Human Rights Speakers Series event in partnership with Roots/Shorashim/Judur, a Palestinian-Israeli Initiative for understanding, non-violence, and transformation. Roots/Shorashim/Judur has created and operates the only joint Israeli-Palestinian community center in the entire West Bank/Judea & Samaria. This center hosts social, religious, and educational activities for Palestinians and Israelis to come together to build trust and find mutual understanding.
Hauser & Wirth will open new WeHo gallery with George Condo exhibit
A show by celebrated artist George Condo will mark the debut of Hauser & Wirth’s new West Hollywood art gallery, scheduled to open in February. Condo’s visuals play on Old Master portraiture with allusions to contemporary American culture. “Populated by a cast of characters whose bulging eyes, bulbous cheeks, proliferating limbs and hideous over- or under-bites mark them apart as a singular species, Condo’s art is profoundly original,” the Simon Lee Gallery describes.
WEHOville.com
West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.https://www.wehoville.com/
Comments / 1