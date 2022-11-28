Read full article on original website
Texan Dude
5d ago
Start with the "friends". Their story sounded fishy from the beginning. Who just leaves their friend knowing he's intoxicated and drives home in HIS car?!!!!
2
K£!$=@
5d ago
Damn I was really hoping for a better outcome. So sad RIP and prayers to his family.
4
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A Bar
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in HoustonMae A.Houston, TX
fox26houston.com
KWTX
5 charged after authorities bust storage unit burglary ring in Southeast Texas
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KWTX) - A four-month investigation involving more than 10 law enforcement agencies in the Houston area led to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of more than $500,000 worth of stolen property, the League City Police Department announced. On Aug, 10, 2022, police began investigating...
fox26houston.com
Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
fox26houston.com
Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged
HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
Click2Houston.com
Search underway after woman with dementia reportedly went missing in SE Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities with the Houston Police Department are searching for a 61-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing. According to HPD, Carolyn McAllister was last seen leaving the 2600 block of Murworth Drive in Houston on Nov. 30. Officials say her direction of travel at the time...
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday evening
First responders were busy on the east side of Houston after at least three people were shot within the span of one hour. 1st shooting - Woman shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston.
fox26houston.com
Houston police announce arrest in deadly shooting of Takeoff
HOUSTON - A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of rapper Takeoff last month in Houston. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark has been charged with Takeoff's murder. He was arrested Thursday evening. He appeared before a judge late Friday night where bond was...
fox26houston.com
Hand grenade found inside home in north Houston, bomb squad called
HOUSTON - A bomb squad had to intervene after a hand grenade was found inside an empty home in north Houston. Deputies with Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 4 say they responded to the 1000 block of Woodchurch Lane after a cleaning crew said there was a hand grenade inside the home.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot outside her NE Houston home in drive-by shooting, police say
An investigation is ongoing after a woman was shot outside of her home in a drive-by shooting Friday evening. It happened in the 8200 block of Flintridge Drive at around 7:30 p.m. in northeast Houston. Investigators said the woman was standing outside the home when a dark-colored pick-up truck drove...
fox26houston.com
Homeless man, woman found shot along Broadway Street in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police say a homeless man and woman were shot by another homeless man after an argument. An off-duty officer who was working an extra job found the wounded people in the 5100 block of Broadway Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. Police say the off-duty officer saw the...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Animal shelter crisis - Texas leads the country in animal shelter deaths
Host Khambrel Marshall speaks to two representatives from City of Houston BARC and Houston Humane Society to address the overcrowding crisis at animal shelters. Two Houston-area groups are putting focus on mental health first at schools and for Black men. Seeking solutions for crowded shelters. There is not one day...
KHOU
Investigation underway after boy gets hold of gun, shoots at 5-year-old in NE Houston, police say
Houston police said three people have been detained for questioning after an 8-year-old boy got access to a gun and fired at the 5-year-old, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
More than a dozen cars broken into at a Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON — More than a dozen cars were broken into at a Houston apartment complex near Hermann Park earlier this week, police say. “When I saw that my, mind just go blind," said Villas at Hermann Park resident Tao Chen. Chen said when he walked up to his car...
fox26houston.com
Man found dead after Houston house fire on Wenda Street
HOUSTON - A man was found dead in a bedroom after a house fire in southeast Houston, police say. According to the fire department, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire where someone may be trapped. When they arrived in the 5300 block of Wenda Street around 11...
fox26houston.com
'Big Shades Bandit' arrested by FBI for multiple bank robberies in Houston
HOUSTON - FBI Houston has made an arrest in a series of bank robberies done by a suspect they called ‘Big Shades Bandit.’. According to officials, Malik Johnson, 21, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery after committing a series of bank robberies around Houston. He was given the name ‘Big Shades Bandit', because he was known for wearing large black sunglasses during his first bank robbery on June 29.
fox26houston.com
Stolen inflatable Christmas reindeer returned to owner for massive reward
HOUSTON - A giant inflatable reindeer was returned to a Houston family after being reported as stolen from their front yard earlier this week. "[We’re] excited to have it back," said Ernest Fuhrman. "I got him up immediately." The incident occurred near Loop 610 and T.C. Jester Boulevard early...
fox26houston.com
Off-duty Houston officer shot weapon while working FedEx truck to stop robbery
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer was involved in a shooting while off-duty officials say. HPD responded to an officer-involved shooting around 1:48 p.m. in the 3200 block of S. Main Street in Stafford. Officials say the off-duty officer was working extra detail on the FedEx truck with a FedEx driver. The driver was outside the truck when at least two suspects approached him in what the officer believed was an attempted robbery.
