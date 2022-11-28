Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
By the numbers | Stats that reflected the Penn State women’s soccer’s 2022 season
In a year with ups and downs, coach Erica Dambach led Penn State to an overall successful season. In her 16th year at the helm, Dambach led the blue and white to a 15-5-3 record and a 5-3-2 mark in Big Ten Play. The squad went into the end of...
Digital Collegian
Forward Ally Schlegel gathers 2nd career All-American first-team nod for Penn State women's soccer
The awards keep rolling in for forward Ally Schlegel at the conclusion of her redshirt senior season at Penn State. The Nittany Lion was named a first-team All-American on Friday, the second All-American nod of her career. Schlegel was the center of an explosive Penn State attack, leading the Big...
Digital Collegian
‘We obviously have a lot to work on’ | Penn State women’s basketball’s defense holds it back in 1st loss
Penn State’s defensive woes were one of the biggest reasons it suffered its first loss Wednesday. Surrendering a season-high 89 points in the matchup against Virginia, the blue and white fell by 21 points on its home floor. The main ingredient that’s helped the Lady Lions come out on...
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey hosts Syracuse for 2-game series at Pegula Ice Arena
Penn State has, if nothing else, been consistent this season. The team’s next two-game series will be played at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in Hockey Valley. The Nittany Lions once again came in at No. 12 in the USCHO poll and sit with a record of 11-8-1.
Digital Collegian
In-state guard Moriah Murray verbally commits to Penn State women’s basketball
Coming off its first loss of the season on Wednesday, Penn State women's basketball immediately went to work on the recruiting trail. The Nittany Lions added Drexel freshman guard and former commit Moriah Murray Thursday morning. She will begin at Penn State in January and prepare for next season. Murray’s...
Digital Collegian
Midway through the season, No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey looks for fresh start against No. 17 Ohio State
In a short week, No. 6 Penn State finally picked its play back up, sweeping an Alaska Fairbanks team that was starting to find its groove. These nonconference matchups were a break in the Nittany Lions’ tough conference schedule, which featured three ranked teams, two being No. 1 in the nation at the time of play. Now that the series is over, the Nittany Lions must turn their attention back to the Big Ten, as they take on a home series against Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.
Digital Collegian
Graduate student Katie Clark, Penn State women's volleyball unafraid with NCAA Tournament looming
The postseason isn’t meant for everyone, which is something Penn realizes, but that doesn’t faze the players suiting up for the storied program. Throughout the whole regular season, the blue and white has found itself improving week after week. Whenever there was a bump in the road, Penn State treated it like a growing pain that was only going to help it when it matters most.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey junior Josie Bothun collects 1st CHA Goaltender of the Month of 2022-23 season
Penn State's goalie was once again honored for her star play. Josie Bothun earned CHA Goaltender of the Month title for the month of November. Bothun had 181 saves in eight games, giving her a .923 save percentage. Coming off her 16th career shutout in a 3-0 win over Boston,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to remain unbeaten with upcoming games against Virginia, Minnesota
Penn State may be playing its best basketball since the turn of the century. The Lady Lions are off to their best start in 26 years, holding a perfect 7-0 record in coach Carolyn Kieger’s fourth season at the helm. With hopes of continuing its historic streak, the blue...
Digital Collegian
Catcher Macy Chamberlain commits to Penn State softball's class of 2024 after unofficial visit
After an unofficial visit, Macy Chamberlin decided Penn State is where she'll hang her helmet. Chamberlain is a catcher from Metamora, Ohio, and will join the Nittany Lions in for the 2025 season, she announced on Twitter. The junior goes to Evergreen High School and plays for Turrnin2 Pezzoni travel...
Digital Collegian
Let’s go bowling | Top 3 possibilities for Penn State football’s bowl game
Penn State finished up its last regular-season game against Michigan State and now just awaits what bowl game it will play in. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have the Nittany Lions at No. 8, which is the final ranking before Championship Week and ultimate bowl selection. With the No....
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey hopes success on power play builds with confidence on ice
Ebbs and flows on special teams have hurt Penn State at times, but despite the glaring weak spot of its offense, the power play has picked up steam over the last few series. In its last four games, the blue and white has scored on the man-advantage in all but one game, including a pair of power-play goals in two of those matchups.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball lands 4 members on Big Ten yearly awards
With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, the Big Ten announced its yearly awards for the women's volleyball season and Penn State features four members on various teams. Landing spots on the All-Big Ten First Team are junior middle blocker Allie Holland who ranks fifth in the conference in total blocks and graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams whose 3.42 kills per set ranks ninth in the conference.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball comes up empty in intense double-overtime game against Clemson
In a battle of the big cats, the Tigers tamed the Nittany Lions and picked up a key Big Ten/ACC Challenge win. It was a physical win for Clemson which knocked off Penn State 101-94 and held the Nittany Lions to a quiet shooting performance in the second half. It was a comeback performance for the Tigers who shot 50.8% from the field throughout the game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football long snapper Michael Wright enters transfer portal
Penn State lost another player to the transfer portal for the second straight day. Nittany Lion redshirt-sophomore long snapper Michael Wright announced he has entered the transfer portal. In two seasons in State College, Wright saw no action but posted the team’s highest cumulative GPA, earning an Academic All-Big Ten...
Digital Collegian
Sophia Gladieux takes home 2nd straight NFHCA Mideast Player of the Year for Penn State field hockey
With the NFHCA announcing its regional players of the year Wednesday afternoon, Penn State has another reason to celebrate its success in 2022. Junior forward Sophia Gladieux earned 2022 Mideast Player of the Year, her second consecutive year receiving this honor. Gladieux led Penn State to a 17-4 record in the regular season and a six seed in the NCAA Tournament, where the blue and white eventually fell to top-seeded North Carolina in the semifinals.
Digital Collegian
Led by pair of veteran 1st-team members, 3 Penn State women's soccer players earn all-region honors
Despite falling short against Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Penn State received a couple more accolades to build on an already successful season. Three Nittany Lions were named to the United Coaches All-North Region teams, with two representatives being elected to the first team. Fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking and redshirt...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football cracks top 10 for 1st time in 2022 in latest CFP rankings
Penn State is in the top 10 for the first time this season in the newest College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 8 in the latest CFP list after beating Michigan State 35-16, closing out the regular season with a record of 10-2 Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football by the numbers | 4 statistics to explain the rise to the top 10
Penn State’s 2022 season has been a steady rise since it began, with a couple of hiccups against Michigan and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions started the season unranked but will likely find themselves inside of the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings after finishing the regular season 10-2.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds 2023 walk-on linebacker
Penn State has added to its list of walk-ons for the 2023 season. Linebacker Winston Yates has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. Yates has played wide receiver and defensive back at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey. However, it looks like the 6-foot-3, 200-pound...
