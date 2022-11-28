ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Midway through the season, No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey looks for fresh start against No. 17 Ohio State

In a short week, No. 6 Penn State finally picked its play back up, sweeping an Alaska Fairbanks team that was starting to find its groove. These nonconference matchups were a break in the Nittany Lions’ tough conference schedule, which featured three ranked teams, two being No. 1 in the nation at the time of play. Now that the series is over, the Nittany Lions must turn their attention back to the Big Ten, as they take on a home series against Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.
Graduate student Katie Clark, Penn State women's volleyball unafraid with NCAA Tournament looming

The postseason isn’t meant for everyone, which is something Penn realizes, but that doesn’t faze the players suiting up for the storied program. Throughout the whole regular season, the blue and white has found itself improving week after week. Whenever there was a bump in the road, Penn State treated it like a growing pain that was only going to help it when it matters most.
Penn State women's volleyball lands 4 members on Big Ten yearly awards

With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, the Big Ten announced its yearly awards for the women's volleyball season and Penn State features four members on various teams. Landing spots on the All-Big Ten First Team are junior middle blocker Allie Holland who ranks fifth in the conference in total blocks and graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams whose 3.42 kills per set ranks ninth in the conference.
Penn State men's basketball comes up empty in intense double-overtime game against Clemson

In a battle of the big cats, the Tigers tamed the Nittany Lions and picked up a key Big Ten/ACC Challenge win. It was a physical win for Clemson which knocked off Penn State 101-94 and held the Nittany Lions to a quiet shooting performance in the second half. It was a comeback performance for the Tigers who shot 50.8% from the field throughout the game.
Penn State football long snapper Michael Wright enters transfer portal

Penn State lost another player to the transfer portal for the second straight day. Nittany Lion redshirt-sophomore long snapper Michael Wright announced he has entered the transfer portal. In two seasons in State College, Wright saw no action but posted the team’s highest cumulative GPA, earning an Academic All-Big Ten...
Sophia Gladieux takes home 2nd straight NFHCA Mideast Player of the Year for Penn State field hockey

With the NFHCA announcing its regional players of the year Wednesday afternoon, Penn State has another reason to celebrate its success in 2022. Junior forward Sophia Gladieux earned 2022 Mideast Player of the Year, her second consecutive year receiving this honor. Gladieux led Penn State to a 17-4 record in the regular season and a six seed in the NCAA Tournament, where the blue and white eventually fell to top-seeded North Carolina in the semifinals.
Penn State football adds 2023 walk-on linebacker

Penn State has added to its list of walk-ons for the 2023 season. Linebacker Winston Yates has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. Yates has played wide receiver and defensive back at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey. However, it looks like the 6-foot-3, 200-pound...
