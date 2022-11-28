Read full article on original website
Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth didn’t do much on Monday night, but don’t give up on him this week.
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith is hoping Deshaun Watson is not at his true form on Sunday when Cleveland comes to Texas.
With Mike White at the helm, Garrett Wilson can deliver production for fantasy managers.
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL fantasy rankings right here.
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been out since Oct. 23 due to a hip injury. As of now, he's expected to return to the gridiron this Sunday against the Chiefs. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Chase said he wants to take reps in Week 13. Chase revealed that he suffered...
Bart Scott made an insensitive comment about Tua Tagovailoa's recent injuries. During Thursday's Get Up, the ESPN panel discussed which quarterback they'd prefer over the next decade between Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert. When Dan Graziano asked if health concerns factored into nobody picking the Miami Dolphins signal-caller, Scott made an ill-timed joke.
After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month. Few, if any, players in the NFL are more well-versed in this condition than Chicago Bears star quarterback Justin Fields. This is simply because of the fact that the 23-year-old himself suffers from the neurological disorder. Fields was in ninth grade when he had...
We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
Freeze is starting to put together his year one staff on the Plains.
Sportscasting's NFL writers offer up a few fantasy football tips for Week 13 of the 2022 season. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 13: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Welcome to our NFL Picks for Week 13. I hope you had a Happy Thanksgiving, and have now properly disposed of your leftovers — because eating week-old fridge turkey is gonna get you sick. Speaking of sick, this week I had the honor of writing a tweet for Michael...
Super Bowl winning quarterback Drew Brees says he is "fine" after a staged video in which the 43-year-old appeared to be struck by lightning went viral.
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
NFL.com (16) Are the Giants in a simple slump … or is this an overachieving team coming down to Earth? It’s a fair question after a 28-20 Thanksgiving loss to the Cowboys at Jerrah World, New York’s second consecutive defeat. The 7-2 start to the season afforded Brian Daboll’s team wiggle room, but the pressure will be on with a pair of matchups with the surging Commanders in the next three weeks. Injuries have thinned a roster that wasn’t deep to begin with, and Saquon Barkley has cooled off after an MVP-level beginning to the year. We’re about to enter gut check time for Big Blue.
The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. Davis Mills has been benched, so it makes it clear that the Texans need a...
Head coach Mike McDaniel has not ruled out the possibility of tackle Terron Armstead playing against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend
