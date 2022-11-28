Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought a photographer into Buckingham Palace without the Queen's permission when she was alive, breaking royal protocol: report
A photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taken at Buckingham Palace appeared in the minute-long trailer for their upcoming Netflix docuseries.
Buckingham Palace staffer who resigned over racist comments once reportedly said Harry and Meghan's marriage would 'end in tears'
Lady Susan Hussey resigned after reportedly asking a Black charity founder "where they really came from" multiple times during a royal event.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
wonderwall.com
Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI
Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
The Liver King, an influencer who eats raw meat and preaches a primal lifestyle, admits to lying about steroid use
Brian "The Liver King" Johnson made the admission after leaked emails showed his steroid usage cost him up to $11,000 per month.
Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022
Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
The best children’s books of 2022
No matter the state of the real world, there’s nothing quite like children’s books to remind you to marvel at the everyday and find hope in the darkness. Perhaps that’s one reason why the sector in Britain is set for its ninth consecutive year of growth in 2022, according to the Bookseller, with a wealth of sensational fiction and nonfiction published.
