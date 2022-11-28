Read full article on original website
cartercountysports.com
Thursday Round-Up: HV, Cloudland Split; Hampton Sweeps WG
The Bulldogs jumped out early and never looked back. Hampton held a 27-19 lead at the end of the first and maintained a 57-48 advantage at the break. From there, Hampton pushed the lead out and never looked back. Cadon Buckles had 39 points to lead Hampton. Michael Anspaugh and...
cartercountysports.com
Bulldogs Rally Past Longhorns; Lady Bulldogs Roll
Hampton 69, Johnson County 66 (boys) The Bulldogs rallied for a road win on Friday night. The Bulldogs saw Johnson County hold a 49-42 lead entering the final quarter, but HHS wasn’t going to be denied. Hampton outscored the host Longhorns 27-14 in the final quarter to take the win.
Johnson City Press
Lady Wolves larrup East on Hare’s historic night
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan East’s Jenna Hare briefly had her moment during Thursday’s nonconference girls basketball matchup with West Ridge. The rest of the evening, however, belonged to the Lady Wolves in a 62-43 triumph inside the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex over their Sullivan County rivals.
Kingsport Times-News
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
Tennessee school district report cards show uneven attendance at local schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual report card for districts and schools across the state this week. One of the top figures on the report – attendance – revealed an unequal recovery of pandemic attendance, with economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities having much higher rates of absenteeism. […]
Two finalists named in Sullivan County superintendent search
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The search for the new superintendent of schools in the region’s biggest school district has been narrowed down to two. Tonight, the Sullivan County Board of Education named Dr. Josh Davis and Charles Carter as the two finalists to replace retiring schools director Evalyn Rafalowski. Davis is the principal at […]
Jupiter and Uranus in the sky this week on Star Watch
This week you can see two planets in the sky! The moon is currently in its Waxing Gibbous phase and will continue to look more full as we head into the weekend. And Jupiter and Uranus will be on display this week. Tonight at about 11:00 p.m., if you keep a watchful eye, you will […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a fireworks fundraiser for New Years
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
fox17.com
Budweiser Clydesdales return to the Tri-Cities ahead of local Christmas parades
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Budweiser Clydesdales have returned to the Tri-Cities, just in time for the holidays. News 5 had a chance to meet some of the Clydesdales and team members during a special media event Wednesday afternoon at Holston Distributing. Team members say they are excited...
wjhl.com
Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves 1 dead
News Channel 11 spoke with EPD Major Jerry Bradley, who said authorities believe one party left the scene. Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves …. News Channel 11 spoke with EPD Major Jerry Bradley, who said authorities believe one party left the scene. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Elizabethton (Elizabethton, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. The head-on-collision happened in Elizabethton at around 4 p.m. He struck a marked 2020 Ford Explorer owned by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after turning from Cedar Avenue onto South Watauga Avenue.
wcyb.com
Bristol holds Christmas Parade, Budweiser Clydesdales lead the parade
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol Christmas Parade was held Thursday night and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales led the parade!. The parade route began at the intersection of W State Street and Bob Morrison Boulevard and continued down State Street and ended at the intersection of State Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport announces road closures for Saturday's Christmas Parade
The city of Kingsport announced road closures for Saturday in preparation for the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., road closures will occur on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street, on West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street and on East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street and other side streets within this area.
Recycling Today
Domtar says Kingsport conversion near completion
Domtar says the $350 million conversion of its Kingsport, Tennessee, facility to a 100-percent-recycled packaging operation is to be complete and the site fully operational “within weeks.”. The Fort Mill, South Carolina-based communication, specialty and packaging paper manufacturer told the Kingsport Times News it continues to make progress and...
Traffic alert: Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-26 E lanes in Unicoi Co.
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — First responders warned motorists that an overturned tractor-trailer on I-26 E in Unicoi County will lead to detours for the next couple of hours on Wednesday. According to Unicoi County Emergency Management Director Jim Erwin, the incident occurred at mile marker 42, leading crews to direct traffic in the area […]
Kingsport native lands role in Dolly Parton Christmas movie
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee will be represented in Dolly Parton’s “Mountain Magic Christmas” movie special. Kingsport native Seth Loven stopped by News Channel 11 on Thursday to talk about his role in Dolly’s new Christmas movie. Loven said filming the movie was a great experience. “So my filming days only took two […]
Virginia Business
2022 Virginia Business Person of the Year: Jim McGlothlin
Jim McGlothlin had never really thought much about paintings. He was more of a music guy, a fan of Elvis, whom he saw in concert six months before the King’s 1977 death. But the art of the deal — in this case, winning a valuable artwork at an auction — was a familiar feeling.
wcyb.com
UPDATE: Missing teenage girl found
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Chloe Hudson has been found safe. The Wise County Sheriff's Office is asking for help with finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Chloe Hudson was last seen in Pound on November 22. She is 5-foot-10 and has black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information...
Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police have arrested three men following a breaking and entering call in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Bartlett Street in the […]
