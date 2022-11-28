All week we’ll be giving you a peek at the gifts we here at Atlas Obscura and Gastro Obscura have on our wishlists. The winter holidays are a glorious time for food lovers. Not only are there wonderful things to eat, there are also wonderful gifts to open. Of course, we’d recommend wrapping up a copy of the Gastro Obscura book for the culinarily inclined. But there are plenty of other tasty gifts we’re giving to foodie friends and family this year.

2 DAYS AGO