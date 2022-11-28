Read full article on original website
Delicious Gifts for the Food-Obsessed
All week we’ll be giving you a peek at the gifts we here at Atlas Obscura and Gastro Obscura have on our wishlists. The winter holidays are a glorious time for food lovers. Not only are there wonderful things to eat, there are also wonderful gifts to open. Of course, we’d recommend wrapping up a copy of the Gastro Obscura book for the culinarily inclined. But there are plenty of other tasty gifts we’re giving to foodie friends and family this year.
17 Unbelievably Gross Stories About The Shady Stuff That Goes On In Some Restaurant Kitchens
"One time, I noticed some pink cheese toward the bottom of the bin.... Also, one of the employees who was working as a delivery driver for that shift returned and had a big, fresh bandage on his hand. You can put two and two together why that cheese was pink."
Quirky Gifts for the Crafty DIYer
All week we’ll be giving you a peek at the gifts we here at Atlas Obscura and Gastro Obscura have on our wishlists. For some people, the best gift is more than a simple object; it’s a project. These kits will let those DIYers on your list build everything from a miniature spacecraft to a larger-than-life insect. Or show off your own talents and gift handmade tie-dyed fabric and personalized perfumes.
This Sleek Tiny Home Can Be Built on Your Property in About an Hour
Need some extra guest space this holiday season? One company has a solution that’ll take just an hour of your time. Vika Living, a Los Angeles–based tiny house start-up, recently unveiled its compact Accessory Dwelling Unit that only requires 60 minutes to build. Named Vika One, the 144-square-foot abode comes with weather-resistant, insulated panels and is prefabricated with all of the necessary wiring and plumbing. Its floor plan includes a shared bedroom, a living and dining room, a kitchen and a hidden compact bathroom. Named after the Swedish word for fold (vika), the collapsible home arrives on a truck flat-packed and...
Petrified Wood Building
Wood and stone are traditionally two of the most popular materials for building. A much less common choice is wooden stone. Yet, that is exactly what a Colorado entrepreneur decided to use to build his business in 1932. Apparently tired of working with regular wood, lumber dealer William T. Brown constructed a building entirely of Colorado petrified wood. Even the floor was made of petrified wood.
The Explorer's Guide to Hudson Valley, New York
Just a short trip north of New York City, the Hudson Valley is great for both day trips and road trips. Atlas Obscura co-founder Dylan Thuras is a local resident, and loves the natural wonders, as well as the incredible culture and history found in the region. This itinerary combines his favorite spots into one stunning road trip.
How long can you live in New York City on $100? This TikToker is trying to find out
The New Yorker has survived a month — and still has some change in his pocket.
Advance Space
When guests first approach this building they will notice a swingset on the roof, a stuffed panda on a bike, and a tractor tire in a bathtub. Quirky objects and antiques fill the vintage storefront of Advance Space, an art studio/performance venue that takes its name from when it was a shades and blinds company in the 1960s.
Thoughtful, Surprising Last-Minute Gifts
All week we’ll be giving you a peek at the gifts we here at Atlas Obscura and Gastro Obscura have on our wishlists. Sometimes the days slip away during the holiday season and suddenly it’s just hours until the gift exchange. We’ve all been there—and we have a solution for you. Here are some of our favorite gift subscriptions and memberships, all available online.
Long John Silver Figurehead Collection
A gallery beneath the Cutty Sark is home to the Long John Silver Figurehead Collection, the world’s largest collection of the elaborate wooden carvings that decorate the bow of a ship. “Long John Silver” was Sydney Cumbers (1875-1959). He lost sight in his left eye as a child in...
Inside the Diet That Fueled Chinese Transcontinental Railroad Workers
The winter of 1867 came bitter and merciless to the Chinese men that tunneled through the transcontinental railroad’s most formidable section, a nearly 1,700-foot stretch of granite at the Donner Summit in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains. The men, immigrants from subtropical Guangdong, had never before known snow, let alone the relentless blizzards of the kind that, just 20 years before, forced the Donner party into cannibalism a few miles away.
